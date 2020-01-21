THANK YOU, OKIE TRAD!



Saturday Morning Musings: Bishop Gracida, Oklahoma Summer Heat, Minivacation, Blue Hole



Posted: 20 Jul 2019 05:26 PM PDT



Good morning fellow Okie Trads and Beyond. I’m perched at the end of my couch this fine Saturday morning giving my “Saturday morning musings” as I’ve been calling them. Thoughts circulating this week in my mind.



Bishop Gracida:



Bishop Gracida, retired bishop of Corpus Christi, it seems follows yours truly. I interviewed him a while back here about his proposal that the Cardinals evaluate the canonical legitimacy of the current pontificate. Discussed here. Some time back he remarked I reminded him of a contemporary Will Rogers which I found flattering.



His blog is one of the tiny few I check in on now and then, from my own little corner of the Traditional Catholic Blogosphere. It seems he has made my own comment moderation approach his own, quoting me here. Kudos good bishop. By the way, he celebrates daily the Traditonal Latin Mass! Probably the most traditional diocesan bishop in the world!!





