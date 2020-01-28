America is on a precarious path to lose its freedom and our Constitution we have cherished for over 200 years. We must accept that the current Democrat Party is no longer the party of Kennedy. It has become the greatest threat to our national security and our survival as a nation.

January 23, 2020

The Rage of the Democrats

By Amil Imani

What underlies the rage of the Democrat Party and of the leftist Democrat Establishment vis-à-vis President Donald Trump?

Over forty years ago, during my high school years in Iran, my father and I had a conversation. He was an avid Republican, even though he lived on the other side of the world. Right before I prepared to leave Iran for the U.S., he gave me some fatherly advice. He explained why the Democrat Party was bad for America, bad for Iran, and bad for the world. He advised me that if I ever became a US citizen, I should never vote for Democrats. After all these years, I now understand what he meant by those words of wisdom.

For over twenty years, I did not vote simply because I was not a U.S. citizen. Even after I became one, I was not fully aware of the depth of this party’s evil ideology, although eight long years of Obama’s presidency was enough to make me realize where America was headed and what brand of Democrats were in charge. But it was not until the election of President Trump that exposed just how corrupt the Democrats and every government institution were. Now that that genie is out of the bottle, they cannot put it back in. Public trust is out the door — all because it was Hillary’s turn to be president.

After the election was over, Clinton and her campaign staff were stunned and angry. So they went on a crusade and would remain there. They blamed everyone in the book for her loss, except the very person who lost the election. For the past three years, these phony investigations cost American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. They were fully aware that it was just a hoax and a fraud. In the process, they hurt the country and the American people.

President Trump’s opponents mostly are from the camp of Hillary Clinton– and Barack Obama–supporters. Both Obama and Clinton were students of Saul Alinsky. Alinsky was a self-professed radical, obsessed with leftist ideology. Moreover, the Left, rooted in Marxism, is atheistic and steeped in multicultural moral relativism. Hence, the pro-American nationalism of President Trump — his campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again” — infuriates the Left, which flatters itself as being internationalist or “cosmopolitan” as well as the trend of the future.

Lastly, the Left is pantheistic and thus abhors the basic differential nature of existence, which is opposed to the Left’s unqualified egalitarianism.

If you think of Harry Truman’s electoral victory over Thomas Dewey, you have a precedent for what is happening today. Truman’s victory stunned the media, just as Trump’s victory has done. “Give ‘Em Hell Harry,” who worked as a haberdasher, reminds us of Trump, despite Trump being a billionaire.

Since the election of Donald Trump, the Left has lost its collective mind. Leftists have gone into a stage of sheer lunacy and have not returned from it. It seems the entire liberal world has combined its efforts to take Trump out at all cost. In this devilish process, the left has exposed its true nature.

I have stated many times that multiculturalism and the doctrine of moral relativism are destroying the moral fabric of America. Moral relativism is the core of the social sciences, hence of sociology, anthropology, psychology, and political science. It corrupts judges, opinion-makers, policymakers, and decision-makers.

Moral relativism denies the existence of evil. This doctrine is evident in the writings and pro-Palestinian attitude of former President Barack Obama. It was evident in the American policy of détente vis-à-vis the Soviet Union.

This Democrat Party no longer hides its agenda. They now openly encourage millions of illegal aliens to violate our laws and break into our country, and they want to sign them up for free welfare, free health care, and free education — and the right to vote with the help of their ace in the hole, the “Fake News” media.

What is the Democrat Party’s mantra? It is basically “We’re not Trump.” Hillary Clinton tried it, and it did not work well. Given the uncertainty that is about to envelop us, it is time for us to step out, and fight back, and although it will be difficult, and many won’t join us, I think it’s our only hope. Let’s just make up a story and impeach him. Just do everything we can to disrupt the conscience of the nation.

The Democrats have thrown all their eggs into the “Hate Trump” basket, but that doesn’t seem to be helping their poll numbers.

It is obvious that the Democrat Party is at war with America, and Democrats are not interested in stopping any time soon.

The radical left enjoys controlling people from cradle to grave. (Sounds like Muslims.) They want socialism. They want to be in charge for eternity. The leftist agenda recommends denial of personal responsibility, encourages self-pity and fosters government reliance, promotes sexual indulgence, rationalizes violence, excuses financial obligation, justifies theft, ignores rudeness, prescribes complaining and blaming, promotes sharia law, denigrates the sanctity of marriage and the family, legalizes all abortion, defies religious and social tradition, declares inequality unjust, and rebels against the duties of citizenship and much more.

For decades, the Democrat Party has shown by both words and deeds that they despise the U.S. Constitution while they bend over backward to embrace Islamists, illegal aliens, and anyone who hates America and feels entitled. The left is interested only in power and nothing else — even if it means sacrificing our safety and security.

In short, America is on a precarious path to lose its freedom and our Constitution we have cherished for over 200 years. We must accept that the current Democrat Party is no longer the party of Kennedy. It has become the greatest threat to our national security and our survival as a nation.

Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/01/the_rage_of_the_democrats.html#ixzz6CLlWkr29

Follow us: @AmericanThinker on Twitter | AmericanThinker on Facebook