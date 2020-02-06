IF YOU TRULY LOVE YOUR CHILDREN YOU WILL SHIELD THEM FROM THE INFLUENCE OF ADVOCATES OF TRANSGENDERISM AT SCHOOL OR WHEREVER

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

The Democrats ‘Transition’ to Radical Gender Ideology

KEVIN BURKE

If you support Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, or Bernie Sanders, you’d better pay close attention to what they are saying about the transgender movement. If elected in November, their administration will have a direct impact on your son’s or daughter’s long-term emotional and physical health, especially if they are on the autism spectrum.

Wrapped in the manipulative mantle of civil rights, politicians are advancing this radical ideology that is literally mutilating and poisoning our youth.

On January 25, for instance, Joe Biden tweeted: “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Likewise, at a recent CNN town hall, a self-described “transgender American” named Jacob—all of nine years old—asked Elizabeth Warren, “What will you do in your first week as president to make sure that kids like me feel safer in schools?” Mrs. Warren replied:

I want to have a secretary of education who both believes in public education and believes in the value of every one of our kids and is willing to enforce our civil rights laws.

And here’s my plan, Jacob. I’m going to find just the right secretary of education… I want to make sure that the person I think is the right secretary of education meets you and hears your story. And then I want you to tell me if you think that’s the right person, and then we’ll make the deal. Does that sound good?

No, Mrs. Warren, that does not sound “good.” If you’re a parent, it should sound horrifying.

Don’t be fooled by the senator’s folksy, progressive posturing. She is talking about throwing the weight of the federal government behind radical transgender ideology. Your local elementary and secondary schools will become transgender indoctrination centers. As the Heritage Foundation reports,

The Equality Act would extend Title IV of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) as protected classes leading to potential changes to curricula in public schools, requiring texts to affirm and promote radical views of gender and sexuality… to implement curricula that teach students the nonscientific belief that gender is fluid and subjective, and that traditional beliefs about marriage and family are rooted in bigotry.

Candidates like Biden, Warren, and Sanders will enshrine this “right” under the protective cloak of “civil rights.” Transgender ideology will be introduced to vulnerable children at all levels of the curriculum.

School personnel will be obligated to affirm the students in their gender dysphoria and refer confused children to a transgender-affirming therapist or physician or both. Your adolescent son or daughter could begin taking powerful puberty-blocking drugs, or even schedule a mutilating surgery, without your consent.

❧

Let’s look at this advancement of transgender ideology as seen through the eyes of a parent with a daughter on the autism spectrum.

Dr. Kathleen Levinstein is a Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan, Flint. Her research and advocacy work includes human and civil rights violations against the autistic community. Her daughter has undergone transgender medical transitioning, which she describes in a heartbreaking interview with the website 4thWaveNow:

My daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, … is now 19. When she was 16, she began watching a TV show called Degrassi, which featured a [female-to-male transgender] character. After a few weeks, she announced that she was not actually… lesbian, as she had previously said, but was in fact trans.

She started attending a local PFLAG where she met many trans people, including a number of [female to male] trans teenagers who were raving about a certain “gender therapist” who gave my daughter the go-ahead to have a bilateral mastectomy after only two sessions… Healthy organs were amputated…

It is a crime not just against women, but particularly against disabled women. So many of these young women who are “transitioning” are also autistic.

If your political party supports the indoctrination of non-scientific transgender ideology in schools, and the exploitation and mutilation of vulnerable youth, challenge its representatives to re-examine their support and promotion of transgender ideology. Let them know that indoctrination of vulnerable youth (especially those on the autism spectrum) with transgender ideology is child abuse. Tell them you do not support the misapplication of civil rights laws to deny parents their God-given right to be part of life-changing healthcare decisions that impact their children.

When you cast your ballot in November, think about Dr. Levinstein and the thousands of other vulnerable students and families. Vote for candidates who will not serve as useful idiots for the transgender revolutionaries.

