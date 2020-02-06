OF ALL OF THE DRIVING FORCES OF HUMAN NATURE THE MOST DEADLY IS THE QUEST FOR POWER

CHURCH HISTORY

THE NAZI FOREFATHERS OF THE ST. GALLEN MAFIA

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is a follow-up report to my article on how the members of the Rampolla episcopal lineage were instrumental in helping Nazi war criminals escape to Argentina, and how the wealth and ideas they took with them might be at the foundation of the St. Gallen Mafia. Not all members of the St. Gallen Mafia are Rampolla men, but those who are not trace their lineages back to close friends, collaborators and allies of that Sicilian Cardinal.

Here I will list the Bishops and Cardinals in the German and Austrian Episcopates who were Nazi sympathizers or collaborators, so you can see that when Bergoglio denounces anyone as a Nazi, he probably does not mean it as an insult, but merely as political theatre. All of them are Rampolla men, or like the St. Gallen Mafia members, descendants of Rampolla allies.

Theodor Cardinal Innitzer , Archbishop of Vienna (1932-1955)

The first worthy of mention, is Cardinal Innitzer of Vienna, Austria, who on the occasion of the annexation of Austria by Hitler in 1938, he ordered the Catholic Churches of the city to display the Nazi flag and ring their bells to greet the Dictator upon his arrival in the City on March 14th of that year.

Needless to say, Cardinal Innizter was a member of the House of Rampolla del Tindaro, just like Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, since both trace their episcopal lineage back to the Sicilian Cardinal, by a direct line of principal consecrators. See the evidence here for Cardinal Innizter and here for Cardinal Bergoglio.

Cardinal Innitzer, however, by October of the same year of 1938, had turned against the Nazi Regime, when he saw what it really meant. But his act of ordering Nazi flags to fly lead many astray.

The next Nazi collaborator was Bishop Alois Hudal, whose co-consecrator was Bishop Ferdinand S. Pawlikowski, a Rampolla man. Historical sources also indicate that Hudal was promoted to Bishop by none other than Cardinal Merry del Val, a Rampolla man and close collaborator with Rampolla.

As I mentioned in my article on Nazi Refugees, Hudal was instrumental in organizing at least one Rat Line to help Nazis escape Germany after the War.

But what I did not mention, was that Hudal rose in power at the Vatican after key members of the Rampolla faction — Cardinal Gaspari to be specific — praised a book written by the Austrian Diplomat, Pastor, who was the patron of Hudal. This is the kind of indirect methods of influence and control for which the St. Gallen Mafia moved their members into key positions during the Pontificate of John Paul II — I speak of Cardinal Daneels.

So zealous was Hudal for Hitler than he attempted to get Austrian clergy to vote in favor of the Anschlaus of Austria, by inviting them to do it upon the German Heavy Cruiser, the Admiral Scheer, in the harbor of Gaeta, Italy, in April of 1938.

Bishop Hudal in 1937 published a book, whose title in English translates as, The Foundations of National Socialism, in which he praised the Nazi State and its vision for Germany but criticized elements of their ideology as a bad form of National Socialism. That Cardinal Innizter gave the book an Imprimatur, shows that Hudal was clearly the spokesman for the Rampolla pro Nazi faction. Hitler is said to have been impressed by the book, though he ordered it banned in Germany because it advocated that the education of Catholic boys be kept in the hands of the clergy.

Bishop Hudal, after the War was one of the chief organizers of Ratlines to help escaped war criminals. The evidence is quite devastating, so I will quote it from his Wikipedia article:

It cannot be ignored that Hudal had help in Argentina and that his chief efforts were to export Nazis to Argentina. Cardinal Bergoglio, it must be remembered, is the heir of the Rampolla faction in Argentina.

Bishop Franz Justus Rarkowski, Head of the Military Ordinate of the Third Reich

Finally, there is Bishop Franz Justus Rarkowski, a man promoted by Cardinal Gasparri, a close Rampolla ally and collaborator. Rarkowski was the Bishop chaplain of the Germany Army during the Second world war, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Nazi State. Here are the exact words of the Bishop:

“The German Nation has a great duty to fulfill in the face of the Eternal Almighty. Abroad and at home the Fuehrer has thanked God that his plea for His blessing for our good and just cause was expressed more than once, and was understood. Certainly, other nations opposed to us pray to God and beg Him to grant them victory. God is, in the same manner, Father of all nations, but He is not, in the same manner, arbiter of justice and injustice, of honesty and mendacity. From reports of field chaplains who were with you on all fronts during the past year, I was able to observe how naturally and joyfully you participated in religious services and received the sacraments, not only immediately before battle, but also in the many months when the fronts were quiet. Your Christian faith was everywhere where you, as soldiers, often had to achieve the superhuman, and was a valuable part of your spiritual and moral equipment.”[4]

Rarkowski praised the annexation of Catholic Poland, whose Bishops were nearly all non Rampolla men. For Rarkowski it was a just war.

That war continues today against all Bishop who will not buckle under the St. Gallen Mafia regime, ruling the Vatican.

To get an idea of how much material from Nazi Germany made it to Argentina and was kept in Buenas Aires, see this video:

CREDITS: The images are all in the public domain. The Featured Image shows Bishop Lugwig Sebastian, Bishop of Speyer and Bishop Franz Rudolf Bornewasser, Bishop of Trier, giving the Nazi Salute at an official celebration in Saarbruken City Hall, following the annexation of the Saarland. Neither are Rampolla men.

