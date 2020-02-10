The Vatican’s Nest of Globalist Ninnies They stand against America and for the UN.

SUNDAY REPORTThe Vatican’s Nest of Globalist Ninnies They stand against America and for the UN.

byGEORGE NEUMAYRFebruary 9, 2020, 12:05 AM

Nesting at the Vatican these days is an astonishing collection of leftists, all of whom recite from the same left-wing catechism as Pope Francis. The Vatican has become the favorite European salon of the George Soros crowd. To say that the Vatican is under enemy occupation sounds hyperbolic but it is not. A steady stream of pro-abortion pols and intellectuals pass through the Vatican every week — from Bernie Sanders to Paul Ehrlich to Jerry Brown to Bill de Blasio to Jeffrey Sachs.

This last week Sachs was at the Vatican pontificating about the evil of Donald Trump’s America while sitting next to Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Sorondo cheered Sachs on as he ripped into America as a force of “thuggery” in the world. (Sorondo has a low opinion of America but an exceedingly high one of communist China, which he considers “the best implementer of Catholic social doctrine” in the world today.)

Sachs, no doubt speaking for many Vatican officials, said that Donald Trump’s reelection would be “absolutely dangerous” for the world. Sachs is a supporter of Bernie Sanders, who was, notably, the only presidential candidate invited to the Vatican in 2016.

Vatican officials have still not recovered from Donald Trump’s victory. The globalist ninnies who perch at the Vatican, such as Sachs, see Trump, with his emphasis on sovereignty, as the greatest threat to their dream of world government — a dream they conceal in the rhetoric of “multilateralism” and “international institutions.”

Pope Francis has peddled a great deal of nonsense along those lines. Last September he instructed mankind to bow before the UN:

When we acknowledge international organizations and we recognize their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale — for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations. If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey.… We must obey international institutions. That is why the United Nations were created.

Never mind that the United Nations is a fiercely anti-Catholic institution that seeks to spread abortion rights everywhere. Under the left-wing politics of Pope Francis, the Church is becoming an annex of the United Nations. The hideous Amazon Synod captured the degree to which that is now the case. The Vatican was crawling with UN officials, eager to capitalize on the Church’s call for international institutions to control the Amazon.

By hosting the anti-American diatribes of Sachs, Pope Francis and his aides reveal that they are desperately rooting for Trump to lose. Just look at Sorondo clapping and laughing while Sachs denigrated Trump and called America the greatest impediment to “multilateralism.” Bernie Sanders is the Vatican’s man.

San Diego’s Robert McElroy, who is the prototypical Pope Francis bishop, gave a speech last Thursday designed to rationalize votes for pro-abortion Democrats like Sanders. The speech was full of whoppers and absurd claims. He said his remarks rested on the Gospel, but they sounded more like a transcript from the Rachel Maddow show.

He asserted, on his own authority, that Catholic social teaching includes support for “reversal of the climate change that threatens the future of humanity and particularly devastates the poor and the marginalized”; support for “policies that safeguard the rights of immigrants and refugees in a moment of great intolerance”; support for “systematic efforts to fight poverty and egregious inequalities of wealth”; support “movement toward universal nuclear disarmament”; and opposition to “racism in every form, both through cultural transformation and legal structures.”

He threw in some Catholic-sounding positions too, but emphasized that they shouldn’t predominate in the voter’s calculations. After all, he opined outrageously, more people will die from climate change than the abortionist’s scalpel: “The death toll from abortion is more immediate, but the long-term death toll from unchecked climate change is larger and threatens the very future of humanity.” He also said that “it is a far greater moral evil for our country to abandon the Paris Climate Accord than to provide contraceptives in federal health centers.”

McElroy is taking Cardinal Joseph Bernardin’s infamous voting calculus — called the Seamless Garment — to a ludicrous new level. It can only have the effect of making it even easier for pro-abortion Catholic Democrats to operate. The sophistical character of his remarks is staggering. To compare the undeniable evil of abortion with the supposed evil of opposing specific initiatives of climate change activism is perverse.

“Both abortion and the environment are core life issues in Catholic teaching,” says McElroy. No, they are not. The Church has authority to declare abortion evil; it possesses no authority to declare opposition to the Paris Climate Accord evil. The latter is a purely prudential matter on which Catholics are free to disagree. How to respond to this or that environmental problem has none of the moral certainty of opposing abortion.

McElroy sounds less like a Catholic bishop than a spokesman for the Sierra Club. His appalling comments explain why the likes of Jeffrey Sachs and Naomi Klein, the Canadian socialist, find such a welcome audience at the Vatican these days. It has become feverishly focused on all things temporal, preoccupied not with the salvation of souls but with a misguided desire to “save the planet.”

