CARDINAL CHRISTOF SCHOENBORN, FRIEND OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL, CATERS TO THE LARGE HOMOSEXUAL POPULATION OF VIENNA WITH EROTIC ART IN THE SANCTUARY OF SAINT STEPHEN CATHEDRAL; AFTER PACHAMMAMA IN THE VATICAN WHY ARE WE SURPRISED. THE CHURCH (THE WORLD) IS GOING MAD

Posted on February 24, 2020 by


Cardinal Schönborn hangs gigantic purple female sweater in Vienna Cathedral for Lent

Other questionable works from an artist known for photos showing genitalia can be found in and around the parish. Fri Feb 21, 2020 – 7:06 pm EST 

Featured Image
TWITTER

By Martin Bürger

VIENNA, Austria, February 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – For Lent, the high altar of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, where Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is archbishop, is covered in a larger-than-life feminine purple sweater

The sweater, consisting of 80 square meters of material, supposedly shows “the priority of warming love of neighbor,” according to the website of the cathedral parish. The cathedral parish claims the sweater is a modern Lenten veil (Fastentuch).

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is responsible for the sweater. He has also created works that depict naked photographs of men with genitals showing in varying poses.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s