CARDINAL CHRISTOF SCHOENBORN, FRIEND OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL, CATERS TO THE LARGE HOMOSEXUAL POPULATION OF VIENNA WITH EROTIC ART IN THE SANCTUARY OF SAINT STEPHEN CATHEDRAL; AFTER PACHAMMAMA IN THE VATICAN WHY ARE WE SURPRISED. THE CHURCH (THE WORLD) IS GOING MAD



Cardinal Schönborn hangs gigantic purple female sweater in Vienna Cathedral for Lent

Other questionable works from an artist known for photos showing genitalia can be found in and around the parish. Fri Feb 21, 2020 – 7:06 pm EST





By Martin Bürger



VIENNA, Austria, February 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – For Lent, the high altar of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, where Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is archbishop, is covered in a larger-than-life feminine purple sweater.

The sweater, consisting of 80 square meters of material, supposedly shows “the priority of warming love of neighbor,” according to the website of the cathedral parish. The cathedral parish claims the sweater is a modern Lenten veil (Fastentuch).

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is responsible for the sweater. He has also created works that depict naked photographs of men with genitals showing in varying poses.