The Devil Went Down to Texas









Below, in its entirety, is an interview of Texas Right to Life (TRTL) President Jim Graham conducted by Church Militant. The article, by Christine Niles, contains additional material concerning Ft. Worth Bishop Michael Olson, who has been the leader in getting the Texas Bishops to support the state’s forced euthanasia law (Texas Advance Directives Act – or TADA). At the end, there is a link to material on how a witness accused Olson, in a court proceeding, of fantasizing about torturing and murdering a Priest. This is not hyperbole. I have been in possession of the court transcripts for about a month.

During the early stages over providing care for baby Tinslee Lewis, Olson publicly said he would gladly help transfer her to a Catholic hospital which would provide care. Several readers sent me notes with links to this saying there was at least one good Bishop in Texas. It sickened me, because I knew that even as he was saying this for public consumption, he was leading the charge to get the Bishops of Texas to file a brief encouraging the court to remove young Tinslee from life support, altogether. Sure enough, that is what they did. It may have been a fatal error for Olson, though, as I have had several credible reports that some Texas Bishops whose name appeared on the filing did not give their permission nor know it was coming. Combined with a canonical lawsuit with over 1,500 individual mandates demanding Olson’s removal from the Diocese because of abusive behavior, the end of his tenure may be in view. If so, that would be a boon to the pro-life movement and to the Catholics of Ft. Worth.

As I always note, I am an occasional consultant to TRTL and am close friends with the Grahams and many of the staff there. – CJ

Fort Worth Bishop Spearheaded Attacks on TX Right to Life

churchmilitant.com/news/article/fort-worth-bishop-spearheaded-attacks-on-tx-right-to-life

FORT WORTH, Texas (ChurchMilitant.com) – Texas Bishop Michael Olson led the charge not only in attacking a prominent pro-life group but also supporting measures that would allow a “death panel” to determine if patients live or die.

“Michael Olson is really the person who drives their political agenda, the Texas Catholic Conference,” says Jim Graham, president of Texas Right to Life, in a recent interview with Church Militant. “It has become solely a political organization.”

Bishop Michael Olson allowed pro-abortion Democrat Marc Veasey to speak in one of his parishes in 2016 while banning TX Right to Life

The Texas bishops issued an advisory in 2018 essentially banning Texas Right to Life from holding events on diocesan property, criticizing its voter’s guide for counseling voters to reject any “faux pro-life” candidates who block authentically pro-life legislation while choosing to compromise with weaker measures.

“They’ve engaged heavily in politics,” Graham said of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, adding, “Bishop Olson is the person that’s driving it.”

While Olson supported the ban on Texas Right to Life, he had no problem allowing a pro-abortion Democrat to speak in his diocese.

In August 2016, Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey, U.S. representative for Texas’ 33rd district, spoke at All Saints Catholic Church in Fort Worth.

Veasey has been given a 100% rating by NARAL Pro-Choice America, and has consistently voted against pro-life measures, including the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would have protected unborn children who feel pain from abortions. Veasey supports abortion through all nine months, and has attended rallies in support of Planned Parenthood.

Olson has also led the vanguard in supporting the Texas Advanced Directives Act (TADA), “a deadly law,” according to Graham, “the worst in America.”





“Prisoners who’ve been found guilty of heinous crimes by a jury of their peers have more due process and more right to life than a little baby does in Texas,” referring to Tinslee Lewis, a baby at the center of a legal battle between her family and the hospital, which wants to remove life-sustaining care, leading to her immediate death. Tinslee is in a hospital within Olson’s diocese.

While Texas Right to Life supplied attorneys to fight for Tinslee’s right to life, amazingly, the Texas bishops submitted an opposing brief arguing in favor of the hospital’s right to pull the plug based on the judgment of an ethics panel — what critics call a death panel — that determined her quality of life did not warrant further care. In Tinslee’s case, the care is a ventilator and feeding tube.

“I’ve sat in those committees; they are death panels,” Graham said. “In one case they actually said as the argument, ‘Well, this woman will never be able to balance a checkbook.’ And that was the argument for removing her life-sustaining care — not that she was dying, not that she was having systemic organ failure, but that her quality of life was too low.”

In one case they actually said as the argument, ‘Well, this woman will never be able to balance a checkbook.’

Once the hospital decides a patient’s quality of life no longer warrants life-sustaining care, the patient’s family has only 10 days to find another hospital willing to take him in — an unrealistic timeline.

“This is coming back to Michael Olson; he is the main person who has kept this law in place,” said Graham, a faithful Catholic. “Increasingly the general public is aghast at what’s going on, but Bp. Olson is making sure that that law is not changed, remains in place, and that his hospitals and the hospitals around the nation have the power over life and death.”

Bp. Olson Voting Democrat?

Graham has researched the voting records of Texas bishops, which has revealed disturbing results. Out of 15 bishops total, five of them have consistently voted in Democratic primaries in Texas. Another bishop has voted in nine straight Democratic primaries. Most others have a mixed record.

Bishop Olson has voted in three primaries total: Republican in 2016 and 2018, and Democratic in 2010. It’s unclear why he chose to vote in the Democratic primaries in 2010, a year when it was more important than ever to vote Republican, as that involved the Tea Party wave.

In Olson’s district in 2010, pro-abortion Republican Kay Granger was being challenged in the primary by fellow Republican Michael Brasovan, the pro-life, Tea Party candidate. Granger was the only GOP candidate who supported abortion. Olson had the opportunity to openly oppose her and send a strong pro-life message in that election, but instead chose to vote Democrat.

Olson also passed up the opportunity to support pro-life Gov. Rick Perry, who experienced a difficult primary fight against pro-abortion Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison. Instead, the bishop abandoned the Republican races and switched parties.

Olson has been the subject of 10 lawsuits, both canonical and civil, from both priests and laity. More than 1,500 mandates have been signed by Catholics and sent to Rome demanding the removal of Olson from his diocese over malfeasance and abusive speech and behavior. Recently aired testimony from a longtime confidant and friend reveals that Olson allegedly once wanted to torture and murder a priest, leading to questions about the bishop’s psychological fitness for office.

Watch the full interview here.