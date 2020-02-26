BRAVO ARCHBISHOP LENGA, YOU ARE NOT IN SCHISM AND SUSPENDED

Sunday, December 29, 2019

Is Archbishop Lenga in Schism & can a Bishop be “Suspended” by another Bishop?

-Updated March 25, 2020

Archbishop Jan Lenga rejected “being de facto suspended by Wioclawek Bishop Wieslaw Meeting, Poland.”

(Glovia.tv, “Archbishop Lenga will not Respect Sanctions,” February 25, 2020)

There are reports that Texas Bishop Rene Gracida supports Archbishop Lenga, but the Catholic Monitor hasn’t been able to confirm those reports.

Is Archbishop Lenga in schism as some are stating for claiming Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was invalid thus Francis is an antipope?

It must be remembered in history that St. Bernard of Clairvaux claimed the supposed pope in Rome was an antipope as Lenga is doing and was declared correct by an imperfect council which he headed.

Was St. Bernard in schism?

The Arian heretics were saying the same thing about St. Athanasius. That he was in schism.

The saint was resisting the Arian heretic bishops even apparently outside the valid pope’s approval.

It appears that Archbishop Lenga may force the cardinals and bishops to do an investigation and call an imperfect council into the validity of the Francis’s papacy because a bishop cannot suspend a bishop. Only a pope can suspend a bishop.

But, Lenga states Benedict is still pope because of a invalid resignation and therefore Francis isn’t pope according to the archbishop.

Cardinal John Henry Newman showed it is not possible for a bishop to suspend a bishop.

Newman said Athanasius ordained priests against the authority of the Arian heretical bishops who were validly appointed bishops.

In fact, scholar Joseph Bingham on page 98 in “The Antiquities of the Christian Church” said:

“Athanasius… made no scruples to ordain… [Bishop] Euesebius of Samasata… ordained bishops also in Syria and Cilicia.”

Moreover, Newman in his “The Development of Christian Doctrine” denied that Bishop Athanasius’s “interference” in the dioceses of the heretical Arian bishops was schism:

“If interference is a sin, division which is the cause of it is a greater; but where division is a duty, there can be no sin interference.”

(Gutenberg.org, “An Essay on the Development of Christian Doctrine,” Sixth Edition)

Was Doctor of the Church St. Athanasius a schismatic?

Moreover, serious scholars are claiming Francis is a material heretic. The 19 Scholar’s Open Letter say that Francis is a material heretic which also brings into play the Bellarmine and Francis de Sales option of declaring an explicit heretical pope self-deposed.

Bishop Gracida’s Open Letter to the Cardinals analysing and quoting Pope John Paul II’s Universi Dominici gregis questions the validity of the Francis conclave calling for an cardinal investigation into the validity of the Francis conclave.

Latin language expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo’s in-depth thesis “Munus and Ministerium: A Textual Study of their Usage in the Code of Canon Law of 1983” using exhaustive quotations from canon law showing why canon law explicitly states that ministerium and munus cannot be synonyms that mean the exact same thing or nearly the same thing thus denying the validity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.