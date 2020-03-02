WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THAT SOME BISHOPS ARE FLYING MONKEYS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Is Bp. Schneider a “Flying Monkey” or another Type of Enabler?

Is Bishop Athanasius Schneider an enabler of Francis?

If he is then what type of enabler might he be?

The literature on narcissist enablers claims there are types of enablers:

“Narcissism does not exist in a vacuum. It can’t. Therefore, there are enablers… who support the narcissist… people the narcissist recruits to their side. These people are usually called ‘flying monkeys,’ but there are other types of enablers, too.”

“These are the people who might not agree with or defend the narcissist, but who enable the narcissist… who says things like, ‘She’s [he’s] your mother [pope]’… ‘How can you abandon your husband [pope]’… ‘I give in to your sister [pope] to keep the peace.'”

“… If one spouse hits the other, and the assaulted spouse does not leave the relationship or call the police, they’ve taught the batterer that this behavior is acceptable because there have been no consequences.”

(Pairedlife.com, “The Narcissist’s Enablers,” June 17, 2019)

Bishop Schneider appears to be the second type of enabler as are all Francis traditionalists.

Schneider and all Francis traditionalists don’t agree with Francis on pachamama idolatry, diversity of religions, Communion for adulterers and the betrayal of the Chinese underground Church, but he and they enable Francis to keep doing these blasphemies against God and battering faithful Catholics.

Moreover, Schneider the Enabler and all the Francis traditionalists will never stop defending Francis’s “papal right” to keep committing blasphemies against God and battering faithful Catholics black and blue such as in China because “he’s our pope” and “we must keep the peace and not have schism” despite the blasphemies and batterings.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.