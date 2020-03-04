YES, DEAD BISHOPS, WHO ARE ALIVE IN THE CORPUS OF THEIR TRADITIONAL TEACHING OF THE Catholic Church, MAY YET RESCUE US (WITH THE HELP OF THE LORD) FROM THE PRESENT GROUP OF COWARDLY SILENT BISHOPS WHO GO ALONG WITH THE BERGOLIAN REVOLUTION OUT OF FEAR OF LOSING THEIR SEES

New post on Whispers of Restoration Blog Yes! Dead Bishops to the Rescueby WhispersofRestorationAs the Roman Trainwreck continues unchecked, we continue to lament the inaction or complicity of even many “good bishops” out there. Some say that in our time, the only entirely trustworthy Bishops – the only shepherds who will steadfastly proclaim right doctrine, uphold right morals, and offer right worship today – are dead.If that’s true, then it’s high time we heard from the dead. Have you seen this?Apparently for several years now, a Catholic group has been working on recovering official catechisms from across the last millennium. International archives, microfilm, the works. They have titles that most of us haven’t heard of.And guess what? Each one teaches the Faith.Now they’re republishing the old catechisms as a single set, and building some kind of digital doctrine tool that will be… well… traditional. Solid. Reliable. Coherent.You know, Catholic and whatnot.Check it out:Whatever one’s assessment of Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the project itself has tremendous potential – the old catechisms are a critical standby for the doctrinal dark age into which we’re rapidly descending, and getting these texts back into the hands of the faithful at precisely this moment in history is a strong countermeasure.We’ll be looking forward to referencing the Tradivox volumes here at WOR, in our own Clarion Catechisms series.For, as we’ve pointed out before, the catechisms of yesteryear sound just a wee bit different from the “updated” kind of things one reads nowadays… Bravo, Tradivox!Bring on the dead bishops, and Bravo the Restoration! WhispersofRestoration | March 4, 2020 at 5:55 pm | Tags: Church Fathers, Clarion Catechisms, Featured, History, New Evangelization, Restoration, Theology | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/p8Ne6x-3Qe