THE FAITHFUL IN ROME ARE CAUGHT BETWEEN THE PANIC OF SOME OF THE RULERS OF ROME AND THE COMMON SENSE OF OTHERS

DE DONATIS PARTIALLY WITHDRAWS HATEFUL INTERDICT; IMPLIES BERGOGLIO IS NOT THE POPE

MARCH 13, 2020

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In the course of not even 24 hours, Angelo De Donatis, the acting Vicar of Rome, has gone from imposing an interdict upon all the faithful of the Eternal City from entering Churches and chapels, to pray the Rosary or adore the Most Blessed Sacrament, to removing the same, but only as much as regards Parish Churches of the City.

You can read his new Decree here.

I sense from the Italian used, that Angelo De Donatis was forced to issue the decree closing all the Church by Jorge Mario Bergoglio. I say this, because, in his partial revocation of the terms of his first decree, he does not name Bergoglio, but seemingly identifies him with the words:

La Chiesa di Roma, in piena comunione con il suo Vescovo, Supremo Pastore della Chiesa Universale, è consapevole …

That is, he did NOT call him the Pope! Nor did he call him the Successor of Saint Peter!

In fact, he seems to be making a reference to the Declaratio of Pope Benedict XVI, of Feb. 11, 2013 — commonly called Pope Benedict’s renunciation — wherein the Holy Father calls the one to succeed him the Supreme Pontiff, but not the Successor of Saint Peter, nor the Roman Pontiff.

If my observation is correct, this represents a massive shift among the clergy of the Diocese of Rome. The hateful shutting of all the Churches may have made them realize that Bergoglio cannot be the true Pope, because he lacks entirely the charismatic gift or munus of the Petrine Office.

In the meantime, I predict further modifications of the decree, because the religious of the city, who do not run parishes depend upon the support of the faithful of the city, and will shortly demand that their own churches be opened again, especially since most of them are backed by international religious institutes with a lot of ecclesiastical, political and financial power.

If this be the case, then it will represent the first united push back by the Church of Rome against Bergoglio’s claim to power. And that will be truly a changing of the tide.

If the Corona panic has caused this, then we should thank God for it. In the mean time, let us remember all the deceased in these last months — from whatever cause — in particular those who have been denied a public funeral, in our prayers!

