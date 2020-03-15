Many of the Samaritans of that town began to believe in him because of the word of the woman who testified,

← March 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1151Remember Your Churches Too →
The Third Sunday of Lent
Posted on March 15, 2020 by Menagerie
Gospel Jn 4:5-42
Jesus came to a town of Samaria called Sychar,
near the plot of land that Jacob had given to his son Joseph.
Jacob’s well was there.
Jesus, tired from his journey, sat down there at the well.
It was about noon.
A woman of Samaria came to draw water.
Jesus said to her,
“Give me a drink.”
His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.
The Samaritan woman said to him,
“How can you, a Jew, ask me, a Samaritan woman, for a drink?”
—For Jews use nothing in common with Samaritans.—
Jesus answered and said to her,
“If you knew the gift of God
and who is saying to you, ‘Give me a drink, ‘
you would have asked him
and he would have given you living water.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, you do not even have a bucket and the cistern is deep;
where then can you get this living water?
Are you greater than our father Jacob,
who gave us this cistern and drank from it himself
with his children and his flocks?”
Jesus answered and said to her,
“Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again;
but whoever drinks the water I shall give will never thirst;
the water I shall give will become in him
a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, give me this water, so that I may not be thirsty
or have to keep coming here to draw water.”
Jesus said to her,
“Go call your husband and come back.”
The woman answered and said to him,
“I do not have a husband.”
Jesus answered her,
“You are right in saying, ‘I do not have a husband.’
For you have had five husbands,
and the one you have now is not your husband.
What you have said is true.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, I can see that you are a prophet.
Our ancestors worshiped on this mountain;
but you people say that the place to worship is in Jerusalem.”
Jesus said to her,
“Believe me, woman, the hour is coming
when you will worship the Father
neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem.
You people worship what you do not understand;
we worship what we understand,
because salvation is from the Jews.
But the hour is coming, and is now here,
when true worshipers will worship the Father in Spirit and truth;
and indeed the Father seeks such people to worship him.
God is Spirit, and those who worship him
must worship in Spirit and truth.”
The woman said to him,
“I know that the Messiah is coming, the one called the Christ;
when he comes, he will tell us everything.”
Jesus said to her,
“I am he, the one speaking with you.”
At that moment his disciples returned,
and were amazed that he was talking with a woman,
but still no one said, “What are you looking for?”
or “Why are you talking with her?”
The woman left her water jar
and went into the town and said to the people,
“Come see a man who told me everything I have done.
Could he possibly be the Christ?”
They went out of the town and came to him.
Meanwhile, the disciples urged him, “Rabbi, eat.”
But he said to them,
“I have food to eat of which you do not know.”
So the disciples said to one another,
“Could someone have brought him something to eat?”
Jesus said to them,
“My food is to do the will of the one who sent me
and to finish his work.
Do you not say, ‘In four months the harvest will be here’?
I tell you, look up and see the fields ripe for the harvest.
The reaper is already receiving payment
and gathering crops for eternal life,
so that the sower and reaper can rejoice together.
For here the saying is verified that ‘One sows and another reaps.’
I sent you to reap what you have not worked for;
others have done the work,
and you are sharing the fruits of their work.”
Many of the Samaritans of that town began to believe in him
because of the word of the woman who testified,
“He told me everything I have done.”
When the Samaritans came to him,
they invited him to stay with them;
and he stayed there two days.
Many more began to believe in him because of his word,
and they said to the woman,
“We no longer believe because of your word;
for we have heard for ourselves,
and we know that this is truly the savior of the world.”
Share this:
36 Responses to The Third Sunday of Lent
- roddrepub says:March 15, 2020 at 1:38 amThank you Jesus!Liked by 9 peopleReply
- inrecordtimes says:March 15, 2020 at 1:50 amWhile I was reading this, I was listening to “Be Thou My Vision” played on the violin by Jaime Jorge! It was fitting and made this event live again!Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Curt says:March 15, 2020 at 1:51 amThank you for this very good passage…..Liked by 5 peopleReply
- Dr. Buzz says:March 15, 2020 at 1:59 amHe came to deliver everyone who proclaims him Lord, and puts their trust in him. He has saved us from sin and curse of death. If you are not saved, or are not sure of your eternal salvation, just pray with me now.
Lord Jesus, I proclaim you Lord and Savior. Cleanse me from my sin and all unrightousness. I put my hope in you and the salvation you give. I receive that gift now, and my name is henceforth written in the Lambs Book of LIfe.
Amen
If you prayed that prayer with me, your next step is to find a group of believers and let them teach you how to be a follower.
Congrats, and welcome to the family of love.Liked by 13 peopleReply
- Tim says:March 15, 2020 at 2:15 amJohn Chapter 4 Jesus and the woman at the well
Liked by 5 peopleReply
- warrprin1 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:09 amBreathtakingly beautiful scene….. and message.Liked by 1 personReply
- Patrick Healy says:March 15, 2020 at 2:31 amThank you Menagerie, this is a good reversal for mass this morning.
God bless and keep you, Sundance, and all Tree dwellers safe.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- Patrick Healy says:March 15, 2020 at 2:33 amRehersal rehersal !Liked by 2 peopleReply
- frankmystery says:March 15, 2020 at 3:31 amPraise Jesus our Lord and Savior! His time cannot come soon enough in this wicked world.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- pyrthroes says:March 15, 2020 at 5:46 amWhere there’s Life, there’s Hope. Lord bless us, every one.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Kitty Myers says:March 15, 2020 at 6:21 amPeople in our area are depleting grocery shelves within hours, and the schools throughout the state (NY) will be closed as of the 18th, but thank God our 5 o’clock Mass yesterday was still well attended. We haven’t had wine at communion this year (at first due to flu), and we don’t shake hands, and the holy water font at the entrance is empty. But they’re still coming to Mass.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- FofBW says:March 15, 2020 at 8:12 amSame at our 4:30 Mass yesterday here in So. Cal.EWTN.com is a great place to see the daily Mass as well if not able to attend.Jesus, we trust in you!Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Frankie says:March 15, 2020 at 8:29 amWe had a good attendance for Saturday evening Mass despite the snow here in Ohio. Menagerie, many thanks for your efforts.Note Christ once again chooses someone low on the social totem pole (a soiled dove, this Samaritan woman) to show His grace and love of mankind … one person at a time. And she was so overwhelmed she shared — she brought the people of her town to Him. And they believed despite their religious differences with Jesus and his Apostles. And somewhat rudely, some of the people demeaned her after she brought them to Him …. a lot of ingratitude even among believers.It is what it is.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Menagerie says:March 15, 2020 at 11:02 amYes, I am sure some of them demeaned her, but I think the reason this part might have been included is deeper. She did her part, she became a disciple, she carried the words of the Lord to her people. Then, God’s grace took effect, and her efforts were rewarded by true belief on the part of those she shared with.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- slowcobra says:March 15, 2020 at 9:22 amThe Archdiocese of Detroit cancelled all Masses until Holy Week. Even though the fonts are empty and we fist bump, they still cancelled .
Thank you Menagerie for these Lenten posts. Now more than ever they are appreciated.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- cbjoasurf says:March 15, 2020 at 7:09 amFor them that believe there is life everlasting, God shows us the way, God Bless & Protect. We are ALL Gods children.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Conservative_302 says:March 15, 2020 at 7:44 amWouldn’t that be great to see the second coming of Christ? He probably be treated as Jesus by many, but believers would follow. I believe Billy Graham was more than just a man God put on this earth.LikeReply
- Pale rider says:March 15, 2020 at 12:21 pmIf you put some deep thought into Jesus setting foot on this earth ‘as the Son of God’ and ‘messiah’ AGAIN. Just that one event, not all that is promised before and after that event, it will be terrifying to most people.
I mean that reason is exactly why they crucified him the first time. But this time he comes as the lion not the lamb.
His presence alone will bring people to their knees in fear or worship.
On the positive side, it will be glorious beyond anything most of us have experienced. The source of all good and perfect, the love and acceptance, warmth, relief, joy.
I’m sure so much will change in an instant, it would have to. “Just to touch his garment”.Liked by 1 personReply
- Pale rider says:March 15, 2020 at 12:21 pmIf you put some deep thought into Jesus setting foot on this earth ‘as the Son of God’ and ‘messiah’ AGAIN. Just that one event, not all that is promised before and after that event, it will be terrifying to most people.
- prtomr says:March 15, 2020 at 8:06 amThis is the word of the Lord. Blessed be the Word of the Lord. My prayer today is that there be a hunger among the people of America for the Word of the Lord, that they hear it, read it, understand it and that their appetite for it becomes an all-consuming fire.Liked by 3 peopleReply