THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS MADNESS, IT HAS TO BE A POLITICAL VIRUS

Posted on March 14, 2020 by sundance

Telling people to remain calm and simultaneously forcing people to remain in their homes would seem to be a contradiction in messaging; potentially only worsening the panic. However, this is one of those, “well, yes it’s unconstitutional except when….” moments, that may have rather profound consequences.

The Democrat mayor of Hoboken New Jersey has announced a mandatory curfew between 10pm and 5am where all residents are not permitted to exit their residence; and all bars must close due to the coronavirus.

I don’t know if this is the first ‘mandatory’ coronavirus curfew, or even how such an effort could feasibly be enforced, but it’s likely not going to be the last:.

New Jersey – 10:45pm ET – Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla announced a citywide curfew will be in effect starting Monday. The curfew also places major restrictions on bars and restaurants. The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.starting on Monday, and until further notice. Residents will be required to stay home, except for emergencies, or if needed at work by their employer.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, bars that do not serve food will not be permitted to operate at all. All other bars and restaurants are no longer permitted to serve food within the establishment, and can only sell takeout or delivery. (read more)

