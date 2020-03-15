THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS MADNESS, IT HAS TO BE A POLITICAL VIRUS

REPORT THIS ADThe Last RefugeRag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits – Contact Info: TheLastRefuge@reagan.comSkip to content
Escalating Quickly: Hoboken NJ Announces City-Wide Enforced Coronavirus Curfew – All Citizens Must Stay in Their Homes 10pm to 5am…
Posted on March 14, 2020 by sundance
Telling people to remain calm and simultaneously forcing people to remain in their homes would seem to be a contradiction in messaging; potentially only worsening the panic. However, this is one of those, “well, yes it’s unconstitutional except when….” moments, that may have rather profound consequences.
The Democrat mayor of Hoboken New Jersey has announced a mandatory curfew between 10pm and 5am where all residents are not permitted to exit their residence; and all bars must close due to the coronavirus.
I don’t know if this is the first ‘mandatory’ coronavirus curfew, or even how such an effort could feasibly be enforced, but it’s likely not going to be the last:.
New Jersey – 10:45pm ET – Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla announced a citywide curfew will be in effect starting Monday. The curfew also places major restrictions on bars and restaurants.
The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.starting on Monday, and until further notice. Residents will be required to stay home, except for emergencies, or if needed at work by their employer.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, bars that do not serve food will not be permitted to operate at all. All other bars and restaurants are no longer permitted to serve food within the establishment, and can only sell takeout or delivery. (read more)
Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla
- thedoc00 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:14 amActually, this is better than a speed trap, to make up city revenue. The police will not arrest anyone, but will issue citations. While unconstitutional, you have to give them an A for effort to raise money aside from raising taxes.LikeReply
- askandgettruth says:March 15, 2020 at 11:35 amremember boston fake firecracker hoax ?? all a trial balloon to see how people react during a FALSE FLAG OPERATION !!! i’m from the goverment and i am here to help you.25 to 35 thousand poplee have died from the other flu so far, don’t believe all the hypeLikeReply
- jimrockfish says:March 15, 2020 at 11:41 amTwo thoughts;1. Is this legal and if not, will it be challenged?2. Seeing the mayor’s photo, I am asking myself what happened to my country? 😔God Bless the United StatesLiked by 1 personReply
- The Akh says:March 15, 2020 at 11:45 amThis makes no sense. So now you are forcing people to be out and about at the same time? Didn’t know the virus lurked in shadows under the cover of darkness to infect and spread when fewer people are out moving around. That’s one sinister virus. Probably robs a ffew convenience stores too.Friggin morons.Liked by 1 personReply
- NYSE says:March 15, 2020 at 12:03 pmThe stupidity we live with today is almost unimaginable.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- yy4u says:March 15, 2020 at 12:21 pmNo NYSE the stupidity of the useful idiots (Lenin’s word for them, not mine) is reflected in the stupidity of the people they elect. And I can include my (blue) state in this. As I walk among people who voted for the idiot in the Governor’s mansion of this once great state, I wonder at how they have the gall to leave their houses. Hey — that’s a great idea. If you voted to turn your state “blue”, then you should quarantine yourself and stay in 24/7/365 because you are too dumb to be allowed to be outside. Besides. The sky is falling!Liked by 3 peopleReply
- LookUp says:March 15, 2020 at 2:44 pmDo people understand the Coronavirus is a cold? A COLD.
It’s not a plague.
It’s not a disease.
It’s not even as nasty as the flu.
What is REALLY going on here?Liked by 1 personReply
- 6×47 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:52 amHow many cases of coronavirus are there in the city of Hoboken?Liked by 1 personReply
- 6×47 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:56 amOne. There is ONE coronavirus case in Hoboken, but “more expected.”https://www.nj.com/hudson/2020/03/hoboken-confirms-first-known-case-of-coronavirus.htmlLikeReply
- czarowniczy says:March 15, 2020 at 1:35 pmAnd is that a confirmed case or a suspected case? I’m seeing a lot of cases not confirmed as of yet being touted as C-19 without CDC confirmation and I’m not seeing the media backing off on the numbers, at least locally, when the test shows a negative.LikeReply
- Santiago 1314 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:52 amExcellent new article in Scientific American on WuFlu…march 11 … “Bat Woman” of China … “Bat-borne coronaviruses will cause more outbreaks,” she says with a tone of brooding certainty. “We must find them before they find us.”.LikeReply
- czarowniczy says:March 15, 2020 at 1:37 pmThey having trouble finding the bat cave? If the Chinese just leave the bats alone and stop eating them they won’t have the same problems they’re having now, tain’t as if the bats are swooping down and breathing on the residents. Same damn problem with the novel diseases coming out of Africa.LikeReply
- jstert says:March 15, 2020 at 11:57 amis this remedy coming next for the good citizens of hoboken?https://nationalfile.com/report-indians-drinking-cows-urine-bathing-in-dung-to-cure-coronavirus/Liked by 1 personReply
- rjones99 says:March 15, 2020 at 11:58 amThis pandemic situation is just about the most confusing thing I’ve experienced in my life. There are two elements of it that stand out.1/ Reality and truth… I have searched high and low for information from experts. One camp asserts the situation overhyped and while serious for elderly is not otherwise that serious, the other side asserts we are under-reacting to an extremely serious situation and they point at Wuhan, Iran, and Italy. As a technical person, I find the mathematics behind the serious situation argument to be solid. On the other hand, the data from the US is not strongly supporting the models and predictions. The rate of spread and deaths are not matching up to what is supposed to be happening. You can argue we are learning from others’ mistakes or that our situation is different (eg, more young people, less smoking). In my opinion it’s too early to solidly conclude anything but something smells fishy to me.The above re the true situation re this virus is independent of what is happening in the media. There is no doubt the media is leveraging this to bash Trump at every turn. That the media is propagating considerable disinformation is undeniable. I think the obvious efforts of the media almost necessarily had to be resisted by the Trump administration, unfortunately leaving many, including me, confused.The interesting question for me is whether the conflict over the truth seen here is just our condition or whether this could ever be “fixed” in any meaningful sense. Can or should the media ever become non-partisan? Having trustworthy information is beneficial and saves lives, but the cost of investing trust in a media elite or governmental organization is obviously way too high. Does truth survive competition in social media? Doesn’t seem like it because right now half the people believe one thing, half the other. The truth will only be known after the dead are counted, and even then…2/ Globalization…Pandemics are by definition global events. Are we now so interconnected that they require a coordinated global response? Are we shooting off our own toes by leaving trading partners to deal with their own problems? This is clearly the argument that the globalists would want us to believe. They would argue that we should invest in global organizations to manage these events. If we don’t, we’ll suffer the consequences. I’d argue…hmmm…the last really serious pandemic was 1918 and that seems to indicate serious pandemic are a pretty unlikely event, therefore why cede sovereignty to global organizations. I trust my own country to worry about my best interests, not some global elites who are more worried about global social justice and I’ll just take the risk of global economic impact.Here’s the really creepy thing. There was a simulation of a global corona virus outbreak at Johns Hopkins in OCTOBER 2019. Here are links to press and a video they produced based on the simulation.https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2019-10-16/johns-hopkins-center-for-health-security-world-economic-forum-and-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-host-pandemic-exercise-andI have to admit I often see conspiracies where there are none…its just too easy for me to see things connect in ways that likely aren’t really connected in reality. But when I watch that video and hear the remarks in media today which are nearly identical…well my conspiracy flag just pops up. If there weren’t so much evidence that these people actually believe and employ their philosophy about “the greater good” it would be much harder to suspect anything. But the folks participating in that simulation think they’re the saviors of all humanity, our moral avatars, THE global leaders…I can easily some how some subgroup of them could act to trigger this thing as a way to get Trump and to instruct the rest of us about the NEED for globalism….Am I completely crazy, or what?LikeReply
- 6×47 says:March 15, 2020 at 12:21 pmIn the coronavirus pandemic we have the confluence of two phenomenon: One medical and scientific, one political.First, medical and scientific. COVID-19 is a serious infectious disease that causes pneumonia at a high rate. If there are many cases of pneumonia at the same time it will overwhelm hospitals’ capacity to provide ventilators and respiratory support. People will die. Lots of people. Second, the response has been politicized. No politician -particularly in the US – wants to be accused of doing too little, so everyone is going overboard so as not to be outdone.Thus, the spectacle of states and municipalities with zero or one case going into full panic mode lockdown.LikeReply
- lfhbrave says:March 15, 2020 at 2:27 pmWell said. The trendy phrase is “Flatten the Curve”.LikeReply
- annieoakley says:March 15, 2020 at 12:58 pmI don’t think you are crazy.LikeReply
- 335blues says:March 15, 2020 at 1:32 pm“Well, now that we have this slick video, and a global government
group ready to seize power to save the world,
ALL WE NEED IS A SUITABLE VIRUS
to make this group relevant….”LikeReply
- Mike in a Truck says:March 15, 2020 at 1:21 pmWell the solution is obvious. Import more foreign Mayors and politicians of all stripes. How bout some Red Chinese mayors in our cities- they know what to do with you if you dare stick your head out the window. What’s a kidney goin for on the black market?LikeReply
- 335blues says:March 15, 2020 at 1:23 pmPay attention everyone.
Pay attention to what the marxist democrat party does when given any chance.
THEY INSTITUTE TOTALITARIAN REPRESSION.
Of course it is unconstitutional.
But a ‘trifle’ like our Constitution doesn’t stop them.
This is who they are.
This is what they want.
They want a government that can dictate every aspect of your life.
With them doing the dictating.
Vote for marxists, you get marxism.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- The Gipper Lives says:March 15, 2020 at 1:43 pmNow do Chappaqua.LikeReply
- CO Gal says:March 15, 2020 at 1:45 pmHere in Colorado our governor issued an EO losing down all ski areas. On the busiest week of the year. Crossing the line?LikeReply
- PinotNoir says:March 15, 2020 at 2:41 pmWell hell if Ravinder Bhalla thinks it is a great idea a couple centuries of rights guaranteed by the Republic should not stand in the way.LikeReply