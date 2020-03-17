RED CHINA IS WAGING BIOLOGICAL WARFARE ON THE REST OF THE WORLD, INTENTIONALLY OR NOT, THAT IS THE REALITY OF THE PRESENT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

MULTIPLE STUDIES POINT TO CHINESE BIOWARFARE LAB IN WUHAN AS DESIGNER OF COVID-19
FACTS NOT CONSPIRACY THEORIES
by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The Corona virus — which is called the Coronavirus, here in Italy — shows signs that its real name should be the Wuhan virus, and that was intentionally modified in the level 4 biowarfare laboratory in Wuhan China.
In this article, I will recite the evidence, not the conspiracy theories.
In an article published by the Express on March 10, by Callum Hoare, geneticists publishing in ScienceDirect are reported to have discovered that the Wuhan virus has a particular and unheard of capacity to attach to a specific protein (furin) found in the lungs of humans.
This is not naturally occurring, because a virus cannot learn genetically to attach to a protein unless the protein is in its natural environment. And if the virus, as has been claimed, is 96% the same genetically as corona viruses in Chinese Bat populations, then it would have been impossible for it to acquire this function, unless it was living in a human host or in an animal which ate human lungs or had the same protein.
Dr. Pek, and eminent molecular biologist from the Czech Republic also is of the opinion that the virus has features which show human design or intervention in its genetic code, according to a report on Czech TV.
In an article published by the New York Post, on Feb. 22, Steve W. Mosher reviews multiple indications that this virus is not naturally occurring but is the product of research into Biological Warfare. He writes:
The evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 research being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The virus may have been carried out of the lab by an infected worker or crossed over into humans when they unknowingly dined on a lab animal. Whatever the vector, Beijing authorities are now clearly scrambling to correct the serious problems with the way their labs handle deadly pathogens.
In an article in the South China Morning Post, on March 3, published an article co-written by Minne Chang and William Zheng, which confirms that the Chinese government put their viral response in Wuhan in the capable hands of General Chen Wei, who is an expert in viral warfare for the Chinese Military. This would make no sense if the Chinese government believed the virus was natural in origin.
The Wall Street Journal, in an article published, on March 5, confirms that the Wuhan BioWarfare level 4 lab was intimately involved in the initial response to the Corona Virus outbreak, being desribed as being in the “forefront” of the response and for its “fast identification” of the virus.
Finally, I highly recommend watching the Video report at the Epoch Times, which ties these other reports together and reports that a scientist at the Wuhan BioWarfare Lab in 2015 admitted in a published paper in having achieved the modification of a Bat Coronavirus for human transmission.
Seeing that Wuhan Virus is especially likely to target elderly men with poor immune responses, it thus cannot be discounted that the Virus was intentionally transmitted to Europe for the purpose of attacking the clergy of the Catholic Church, which is considered the arch enemy of the Communist Regime in China.
Indeed, a bioagent which attacks mostly men over 50 years of age, would be a suitable weapon to take out the command and control of an opposing military force in the time of war. Alas, the virus, having been brought back to Iran by a government agent on visit in China, has succeeded to do that among leading Iranian politicians, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post, on March 11, by Seth Franzmann.
Moreover, the response of the Catholic Clergy to this virus has been to do to the faithful, what the Chinese Government has done to the faithful in China: close the Churches and deny the sacraments. This is publicized as a way of protecting the faithful, but it probably has more to do with protecting the clergy.
CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of the webpage of the South China Times’ article praising General Ghen Wei, and is used here in accord with fair use standards for editorial commentary.
A globalism that denies Genesis and thus the Sanctity of human life from the moment of conception and the Sanctity of the marital act within The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, is the deadliest weapon of all.
“When God Is denied, human Dignity disappears.” – Pope Benedict XVI
The Good News is, the virus seems to have “escaped” prematurely, and so far, the damage has been less deadly than the flu. We now have persons who have survived this pandemic, and a chance to get antibodies to make a vaccine.
For those who have been sleeping in Gethsemane, I Pray this will be their wake up call!
The purpose of Government is to secure our unalienable Right to Life, to Liberty, and to The Pursuit Of Happiness that can only be endowed to us from The True God, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost.
“That to secure these Rights, governments are instituted by men…”
The question is, why would anyone trust the atheist materialists that desire to render onto Caesar or themselves, what belongs to God, to secure our unalienable Right to Life, Liberty, and The Pursuit of Happiness? In Salvational History, this has often been a hard lesson to learn resulting in many physical and spiritual fatalities.
Although at this hour it is late, it is not to late, to “return to order”, and not allow March Madness to continue.
“Guidelines will evolve as doctors learn more.” And yet what is it exactly that doctors have learned, that has resulted in such a dramatic change in the guidelines?
What more have we learned about this virus?
The question is, since is not possible to contain or eradicate this virus, and we have been told, like the flu, most of those who get this virus, will, be mildly affected, why try to isolate and contain a whole Nation rather than isolate and protect the elderly, infirm, and those susceptible and most vulnerable to infections due to compromised immune systems?
Andrew Cuomo, claims it is necessary to isolate and contain a whole Nation, in order to save lives. I simply do not trust him
And then there is this:
It has been demonstrated that It is not possible to “minimize the risk” by isolating and containing a whole Nation without causing “Coronavirus Phobia Ism, just as it it would not be possible to “minimize the risk” of catching the Flu by isolating and containing a whole Nation without causing “Flu Phobia Ism, every single year when a new unknown, or different type of Flu virus appears causing fatalities.
It is possible to minimize the risk of this particular viral infection by washing hands, keeping things clean, isolating oneself if one is sick, and protecting the elderly, infirm, and those susceptible to infections due to compromised immune systems.
Imagine if we spent all our efforts protecting those most vulnerable from harm. Only Good can come from that.
What has always been needed to conquer Death, is Life-affirming, Life-sustaining Love.
Love exists in relationship, not in isolation.
Let us join together to aid and protect the vulnerable, which cannot be done in isolation. Those efforts, we know for certain, will not be in vain, and in fact, will reduce the number of fatalities now, and in the days to come.
May Our Lady Of Fatima, Destroyer Of All Heresy, Intercede for us, and May Her Immaculate Heart Triumph soon❤️
Certainly Health Care has improved tremendously, to the point that one cannot deny the fact that undue stress and anxiety will only serve to stress one’s immune system, making those leaders that desire to continue to spread Corona Virus Phobia, complicit in spreading undue fear and anxiety, by the extreme unreasonable measures they are willing to take to address this virus, and thus, causing more vulnerability within the population, as more of the population’s immune system becomes compromised, leading to a huge increase of vulnerable persons and thus a huge increase in the numbers of that may succumb to this virus, among a group of people who, prior to Corona Virus Phobia did not have a compromised immune system, to begin with.
May Good Doctors start to tell the Truth about spreading unjustified fear and phobia.
The Spanish Flu became “epidemic”, due to poor hygiene, lack of anti virals and antibiotics, and poor health due to a major World War that, no doubt, caused severe anxiety and stress on the human body, which we now know to be deadly.
No doubt, the unjustified response to this virus outbreak, and the resulting “Corona Phobia”, will lead to a huge increase of the population that was not originally vulnerable, and would have survived this “epidemic”, except for their newly compromised immune systems.
May the Good Doctors speak out, and not remain silent.
Sometimes the only thing to fear, “is fear itself”, and the longer a Nation lives in fear, the greater the destruction to human life.
The number One Reason not to isolate those 80% of the population who will have mild to moderate symptoms is so that they can build up immunity.
Godspeed!