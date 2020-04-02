AMAZING NEWS: THE VATICAN IS NO LONGER REFERRING TO JORGE BERGOLIO AS “THE VICAR OF CHRIST”

Posted on April 2, 2020 by

Maike Hickson		5:32 PM (1 hour ago) April 2, 2020
to Maike,

bcc: +Rene Henry Gracida

Your Eminences, Your Excellencies, Dear Reverend Fathers, Dear Colleagues, Dear Friends,

Laudetur Jesus Christus!

Please see here a report of the fact that in this year’s Vatican Yearbook presenting the Church’s hierarchy. Pope Francis is being presented under the title of his own personal name – Jorge Mario Bergoglio – and not anymore under the title “Vicar of Jesus Christ,” which is later only mentioned as “historical title.”

This is at least symbolic…. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller has already made some theological comments on this development.

Warm greetings in Christ,

Maike Hickson


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-drops-vicar-of-christ-title-in-vatican-yearbook

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s