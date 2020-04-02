TOO BAD SENATOR Chuck Schumer IS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN NOVEMBER, HIS PERFORMANCE IN CONGRESS THIS YEAR AND NOW THIS WOULD ALMOST CERTAINLY GUARANTEE HIS DEFEAT

Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…
Posted on April 2, 2020 by sundance
The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.
Senator Schumer was attempting to construct a political narrative around the administration not taking action to secure U.S. supply needs combating COVID-19.
The letter was/is ridiculous; and built upon an entirely false premise; because Admiral John Polowczyk is already in that supply-chain procurement and distribution position working closely with Peter Navarro after the invocation of the Defense Production Act.
Replying to the ridiculous Schumer letter, President Trump calls out his stupidity:
This letter follows a tweet earlier in the day calling out Chuck Schumer for being a political idiot.
19 Responses to Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…
- donnyvee says:April 2, 2020 at 6:55 pmBoom goes the Dynamite!!Liked by 4 peopleReply
- RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 6:57 pmWOW! WTG Mr. President!!Liked by 4 peopleReply
- TwoLaine says:April 2, 2020 at 6:57 pmBend over and hold your feet.OUCH!Liked by 1 personReply
- freepetta says:April 2, 2020 at 6:58 pmPDJT is the bomb!Liked by 1 personReply
- Lion2017 says:April 2, 2020 at 6:59 pmBoom! I love our Lion.Liked by 1 personReply
- DJ Snyder says:April 2, 2020 at 6:59 pmBURN!! 🤣Liked by 1 personReply
- boogywstew says:April 2, 2020 at 7:01 pmChuck “The Schmuck” Schumer ! Happiness is Schumer going to Red China with a Cuomo under each arm.LikeReply
- pigletrios says:April 2, 2020 at 7:01 pmPerfect response!!LikeReply
- Merle Marks says:April 2, 2020 at 7:02 pmBest President Ever!!!LikeReply
- RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 7:03 pmSAVAGE!!!!LikeReply
- Reddy says:April 2, 2020 at 7:04 pmDon’t I wish he could say – “You’re Fired”LikeReply
- Elric VIII says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmThat’s going to leave a mark!LikeReply
- TrumpPatriot says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmBravo. Applause. This is EXACTLY why I voted for President Trump. Straight talk!LikeReply
- Linda K. says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmPresident Trump, tell Chuck what you really think!LikeReply
- Pa Hermit says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmThe only thing left for the Left to accomplish is to delay this next election indefinitely. This will be needed as the “We the people” will provide such destruction of the Democrat Party, that it will take generations to rebuild, if that is even possible! There’s more to this American citizenry than the “deplorables” that have common sense.LikeReply
- RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmHoney Badger don’t give a !@#$LikeReply
- Deplorable_Infidel says:April 2, 2020 at 7:07 pm“The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer”He was down the street from me in 2015 for a press conference following a neighborhood flood. (No way was I going to be there). He said he was going to help procure two WWW era surplus amphibious vehicles for the city of Buffalo to use downstream to break up ice.That day was the last we heard of that.LikeReply
- CNN_sucks says:April 2, 2020 at 7:07 pmCrying Chucky handlers are lazy and only siphoning money from him. He definitely fall flat. Embarrassing for people of NY keep voting a fraud for 40 years.LikeReply
- susandyer1962 says:April 2, 2020 at 7:08 pmMic drop!!!😍😍How can you not love our president??💜💜LikeReply
