TOO BAD SENATOR Chuck Schumer IS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN NOVEMBER, HIS PERFORMANCE IN CONGRESS THIS YEAR AND NOW THIS WOULD ALMOST CERTAINLY GUARANTEE HIS DEFEAT

Posted on April 2, 2020 by

Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…

Posted on April 2, 2020 by sundance

The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.

Senator Schumer was attempting to construct a political narrative around the administration not taking action to secure U.S. supply needs combating COVID-19.

The letter was/is ridiculous; and built upon an entirely false premise; because Admiral John Polowczyk is already in that supply-chain procurement and distribution position working closely with Peter Navarro after the invocation of the Defense Production Act.

Replying to the ridiculous Schumer letter, President Trump calls out his stupidity:

This letter follows a tweet earlier in the day calling out Chuck Schumer for being a political idiot.

19 Responses to Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…

  1. donnyvee says:April 2, 2020 at 6:55 pmBoom goes the Dynamite!!Liked by 4 peopleReply
  2. RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 6:57 pmWOW! WTG Mr. President!!Liked by 4 peopleReply
  3. TwoLaine says:April 2, 2020 at 6:57 pmBend over and hold your feet.OUCH!Liked by 1 personReply
  4. freepetta says:April 2, 2020 at 6:58 pmPDJT is the bomb!Liked by 1 personReply
  5. Lion2017 says:April 2, 2020 at 6:59 pmBoom! I love our Lion.Liked by 1 personReply
  6. DJ Snyder says:April 2, 2020 at 6:59 pmBURN!! 🤣Liked by 1 personReply
  7. boogywstew says:April 2, 2020 at 7:01 pmChuck “The Schmuck” Schumer ! Happiness is Schumer going to Red China with a Cuomo under each arm.LikeReply
  8. pigletrios says:April 2, 2020 at 7:01 pmPerfect response!!LikeReply
  9. Merle Marks says:April 2, 2020 at 7:02 pmBest President Ever!!!LikeReply
  10. RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 7:03 pmSAVAGE!!!!LikeReply
  11. Reddy says:April 2, 2020 at 7:04 pmDon’t I wish he could say – “You’re Fired”LikeReply
  12. Elric VIII says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmThat’s going to leave a mark!LikeReply
  13. TrumpPatriot says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmBravo. Applause. This is EXACTLY why I voted for President Trump. Straight talk!LikeReply
  14. Linda K. says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmPresident Trump, tell Chuck what you really think!LikeReply
  15. Pa Hermit says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmThe only thing left for the Left to accomplish is to delay this next election indefinitely. This will be needed as the “We the people” will provide such destruction of the Democrat Party, that it will take generations to rebuild, if that is even possible! There’s more to this American citizenry than the “deplorables” that have common sense.LikeReply
  16. RobD says:April 2, 2020 at 7:05 pmHoney Badger don’t give a !@#$LikeReply
  17. Deplorable_Infidel says:April 2, 2020 at 7:07 pm“The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer”He was down the street from me in 2015 for a press conference following a neighborhood flood. (No way was I going to be there). He said he was going to help procure two WWW era surplus amphibious vehicles for the city of Buffalo to use downstream to break up ice.That day was the last we heard of that.LikeReply
  18. CNN_sucks says:April 2, 2020 at 7:07 pmCrying Chucky handlers are lazy and only siphoning money from him. He definitely fall flat. Embarrassing for people of NY keep voting a fraud for 40 years.LikeReply
  19. susandyer1962 says:April 2, 2020 at 7:08 pmMic drop!!!😍😍How can you not love our president??💜💜LikeReply

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

1 Response to TOO BAD SENATOR Chuck Schumer IS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN NOVEMBER, HIS PERFORMANCE IN CONGRESS THIS YEAR AND NOW THIS WOULD ALMOST CERTAINLY GUARANTEE HIS DEFEAT

  1. jackson derbes says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Hi Henry,

    You got that right!
    Hope your are doing well.
    god bless you.

    Jack & Barbara

    ________________________________

