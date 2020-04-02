TOO BAD SENATOR Chuck Schumer IS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN NOVEMBER, HIS PERFORMANCE IN CONGRESS THIS YEAR AND NOW THIS WOULD ALMOST CERTAINLY GUARANTEE HIS DEFEAT

Posted on April 2, 2020 by sundance

The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.

Senator Schumer was attempting to construct a political narrative around the administration not taking action to secure U.S. supply needs combating COVID-19.

The letter was/is ridiculous; and built upon an entirely false premise; because Admiral John Polowczyk is already in that supply-chain procurement and distribution position working closely with Peter Navarro after the invocation of the Defense Production Act.

Replying to the ridiculous Schumer letter, President Trump calls out his stupidity:

This letter follows a tweet earlier in the day calling out Chuck Schumer for being a political idiot.

