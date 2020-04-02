MIRACLES DO HAPPEN! PRAY THAT SOME CARDINALS DO SUMMON UP ENOUGH COURAGE TO DECLARE JORGE BERGOLIO IS AN ANTI-POPE

Catholic Monitor
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Taylor Marshall: “If… Vigano is Right… Francis has Lost the Papacy”
Dr. Taylor Marshall on his YouTube show explained why after Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said that the Francis Abu Dhabi statement is “blatant heresy” that it is possible “Francis has lost the papacy”:
“[Vigano said] this [the Abu Dhabi statement] is a blatant heresy… Let’s pause there. This gets into St. Robert Bellarmine where he says a manifest heretic immediately and de facto loses the papacy. So, if Bellarmine is right and Vigano is right that means that Francis has lost the papacy… then Bellarmine would also say there is a general council that then declares the deposition that the pope has fallen for manifest heresy.”
(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Show, “Archbishop Vigano calls on Pope and Bishops to Repent Amidst Corona Crisis,” April 1, 2020, 16:16-16:58)
However, theologian Cardinal Raymond Burke disagreed with the YouTube podcaster Marshall’s claim that a “general council” is needed when the Catholic World Report (CWR) asked him:
“CWR: Who is competent to declare him to be in heresy?”
“Cardinal Burke: It would have to be members of the College of Cardinals.”
(Catholic World Report, “Cardinal Burke : ‘No, I am not saying that Pope Francis is in Heresy.” December 19, 2016)
Note that Burke said “members of the College of Cardinals,” not the whole College of Cardinals many of whom may
be presumed to be heretics. That sounds like a imperfect council not a “general council.”
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Posted by Fred Martinez at 9:01 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest
4 comments:
Aqua said…
If I witness a stranger open the gate to my corral and ride off on my horse I am qualified to judge him to be a horse thief.
That doesn’t mean I have the right to hang him from a tree branch.
But I do have the right and duty to apprehend him so those who can judge, will.
Those who can judge a crime, must judge the crime, or they are derelict and participants in the crime.10:03 PM
Alexis Bugnolo said…
Burke is wrong in saying that the Cardinals alone can judge him. That duty falls to the College of Bishops, who alone, are successors of the Apostles and hold the office of the magisterium.
The Cardinals hold no office of magisterium. They can only rebuke and warn and judge themselves as to whether they erred in following the papal law on elections. And since they are all creatures of careerism or of Bergoglio, I think it is pretty clear that, without a forza maggiore, they won’t do anything.
As for the Bishops, a council is not strictly necessary. When Bishop Gracida approved the judgement of Archbishop Lenga, that Bergoglio is a heretic and has never been the pope, that was a collegial act already.
11:55 PM
Debbie said…
Isn’t this a big nothing burger anyway? As Ann has been saying for almost 4 years….”we gotta get this right”. Do simply get rid of Bergoglio, have another faux conclave solves nothing and is actually more dangerous. Pope Benedict IS the Pope. 2:19 AM
Alexis Bugnolo said…
Complements to Taylor for beginning to open his eyes after Archbishop Lenga and Gracida made their declarations that Bergoglio never was the pope and is a heretic.6:32 AM
make a list: Zen, Burke, Bradmuller, maybe Muller, can more informed persons add to this list, please?
Although we should continue to Pray for his conversion, Jorge Bergoglio’s heresy was external and made public and notorious, when as a cardinal, he stated in his book, On Heaven and Earth, in regards to same-sex sexual relationships, and thus same-sex sexual acts, prior to his election as pope, on page 117, demonstrating that he does not hold, keep, or teach The Catholic Faith, and he continues to act accordingly:
“If there is a union of a private nature, there is neither a third party, nor is society affected. Now, if the union is given the category of marriage, there could be children affected. Every person needs a male father and a female mother that can help shape their identity.”- Jorge Bergoglio, denying The Sanctity of the marital act within The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, and the fact that God, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, Is The Author Of Love, Of Life, And Of Marriage, while denying sin done in private is sin.
The election of Jorge Bergoglio is not valid; one cannot be in communion with Christ, and autonomous from Christ, simultaneously, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost.
From The Catechism Of The Catholic Church:
II. THE DEFINITION OF SIN
“1849 Sin is an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience; it is failure in genuine love for God and neighbor caused by a perverse attachment to certain goods. It wounds the nature of man and injures human solidarity. It has been defined as “an utterance, a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law.”121
1850 Sin is an offense against God: “Against you, you alone, have I sinned, and done that which is evil in your sight.”122 Sin sets itself against God’s love for us and turns our hearts away from it. Like the first sin, it is disobedience, a revolt against God through the will to become “like gods,”123 knowing and determining good and evil. Sin is thus “love of oneself even to contempt of God.”124 In this proud self- exaltation, sin is diametrically opposed to the obedience of Jesus, which achieves our salvation.125
1851 It is precisely in the Passion, when the mercy of Christ is about to vanquish it, that sin most clearly manifests its violence and its many forms: unbelief, murderous hatred, shunning and mockery by the leaders and the people, Pilate’s cowardice and the cruelty of the soldiers, Judas’ betrayal – so bitter to Jesus, Peter’s denial and the disciples’ flight. However, at the very hour of darkness, the hour of the prince of this world,126 the sacrifice of Christ secretly becomes the source from which the forgiveness of our sins will pour forth inexhaustibly.”
It is a sin to accomodate an occasion of sin, and thus cooperate with evils
“Neither is someone a schismatic for denying his subjection to the Pontiff on the grounds that he has solidly founded [‘probabiliter’] doubts concerning the legitimacy of his election or his power.” de Lugo: Disp., De Virt. Fid. Div., disp xxv, sect iii, nn. 35-8
“Nor is there any schism if……one suspects the person of the pope or the validity of his election, or if one resists him as the civil head of a state.” Szal, Rev Ignatius: Communication of Catholics with Schismatics, CUA, 1948, p.2”
“For the Holy Spirit was not promised to the successors of Peter that by His revelation they might make known new doctrine, but that by His assistance they might inviolably keep and faithfully expound the Revelation, the Deposit of Faith, delivered through the Apostles. ”
“REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.”
Sent from my iPad
>