MIRACLES DO HAPPEN! PRAY THAT SOME CARDINALS DO SUMMON UP ENOUGH COURAGE TO DECLARE JORGE BERGOLIO IS AN ANTI-POPE

Wednesday, April 01, 2020

Taylor Marshall: “If… Vigano is Right… Francis has Lost the Papacy”

Dr. Taylor Marshall on his YouTube show explained why after Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said that the Francis Abu Dhabi statement is “blatant heresy” that it is possible “Francis has lost the papacy”:

“[Vigano said] this [the Abu Dhabi statement] is a blatant heresy… Let’s pause there. This gets into St. Robert Bellarmine where he says a manifest heretic immediately and de facto loses the papacy. So, if Bellarmine is right and Vigano is right that means that Francis has lost the papacy… then Bellarmine would also say there is a general council that then declares the deposition that the pope has fallen for manifest heresy.”

(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Show, “Archbishop Vigano calls on Pope and Bishops to Repent Amidst Corona Crisis,” April 1, 2020, 16:16-16:58)

However, theologian Cardinal Raymond Burke disagreed with the YouTube podcaster Marshall’s claim that a “general council” is needed when the Catholic World Report (CWR) asked him:

“CWR: Who is competent to declare him to be in heresy?”

“Cardinal Burke: It would have to be members of the College of Cardinals.”

(Catholic World Report, “Cardinal Burke : ‘No, I am not saying that Pope Francis is in Heresy.” December 19, 2016)

Note that Burke said “members of the College of Cardinals,” not the whole College of Cardinals many of whom may

be presumed to be heretics. That sounds like a imperfect council not a “general council.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Posted by Fred Martinez at 9:01 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest

4 comments:

Aqua said…

If I witness a stranger open the gate to my corral and ride off on my horse I am qualified to judge him to be a horse thief.



That doesn’t mean I have the right to hang him from a tree branch.



But I do have the right and duty to apprehend him so those who can judge, will.



Those who can judge a crime, must judge the crime, or they are derelict and participants in the crime.10:03 PM

Alexis Bugnolo said…

Burke is wrong in saying that the Cardinals alone can judge him. That duty falls to the College of Bishops, who alone, are successors of the Apostles and hold the office of the magisterium.



The Cardinals hold no office of magisterium. They can only rebuke and warn and judge themselves as to whether they erred in following the papal law on elections. And since they are all creatures of careerism or of Bergoglio, I think it is pretty clear that, without a forza maggiore, they won’t do anything.



As for the Bishops, a council is not strictly necessary. When Bishop Gracida approved the judgement of Archbishop Lenga, that Bergoglio is a heretic and has never been the pope, that was a collegial act already.



11:55 PM

Debbie said…

Isn’t this a big nothing burger anyway? As Ann has been saying for almost 4 years….”we gotta get this right”. Do simply get rid of Bergoglio, have another faux conclave solves nothing and is actually more dangerous. Pope Benedict IS the Pope. 2:19 AM

Alexis Bugnolo said…

Complements to Taylor for beginning to open his eyes after Archbishop Lenga and Gracida made their declarations that Bergoglio never was the pope and is a heretic.6:32 AM