JORGE BERGOLIO WAS NEVER THE POPE, IS NOT NOW THE POPE AND IT IS INCONCEIVABLE THAT HE WILL EVER BE THE POPE

YOU HAVE TO CHOSE ONE OF THESE THREE…

APRIL 4, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you have the faith which can see and the honesty and sincerity to admit, that Bergoglio is a heretic, blasphemer, idolater, apostate and schismatic, then you are forced to chose one of three possibilities.

Because it is written in Scripture, that Christ said of Peter and His successors:

Simon, Simon, Satan has desired to sift you all as wheat, but I have prayed for thee, that thy faith may never fail. (Luke 22:31)

So, there is only 3 possibilities:

Christ Jesus is impotent: that is His prayer is not all powerful. Christ Jesus is a liar: that is, He did not remain faithful to His promise to pray. Bergoglio never was the Successor of Saint Peter, because of some canonical error or fact.

Which do you choose?

