A READER OF THE PRECEEDING POST SENDS ME THE FOLLOWING COMMENT

- Dear Bishop Gracida,I read your missives regularly and appreciate them.I am forwarding something that I think will interest you.The current issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association discusses “passports” that are being considered to certify whether you are supposedly immune to CCCV (Communist China Corona Virus), also known as Covid-19. Your constitutional rights, ability to work, etc. might be made dependent on such certification.Much like what the left has been trying to do for the last few decades, where they have wanted to conduct “health” research on guns, with an eye to circumventing the constitution for health reasons.If it does not come through properly, let me know.
- Daniel M Giovanni (@danielmgiovanni) says:May 7, 2020 at 9:41 amAnd some also may ask why Doctor Fauci (as well as others) might hesitate regarding the overwhelming evidence of using hydroxychloroquine along with azithromycin as a successful treatment for COVID-19.It’s really quite simple. If they acknowledge that this combination works to combat the virus, then it torpedoes their efforts to both extend the lock-down and roll-out a mandatory global vaccine. Fauci’s connection to both the Gates Foundation and the WHO is well documented. They are globalists with a global perspective. Extending the lock-down works to the advantage of the globalist agenda that seeks to reconstruct the world economy according to their desire. The prerequisite to this vision is the collapse of the global economy. The more the lock-down is extended, the better the chance for a global economic collapse. Similarly, a mandatory global vaccine is another arrow in their quiver to implement global controls.We successfully moved past both Aids and Sars without a vaccine. But they can’t acknowledge that in this case because once again it will shatter their master plan. They can’t risk losing this opportunity.Some might say that this is nothing more than a conspiracy theory. But it’s not because it is clearly presented in their own documentation. One need look no further than the 2010 document developed by the Rockefeller Foundation Global Business Network titled, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” (As a side not, it is no coincidence that the Rockefeller Foundation was also very influential in the formation of the WHO.) You can find the document here:This document lays out the strategy that outlines precisely what we are experiencing worldwide. It details their objective to establish a “Global Political and Economic Alignment” that advocates for a, “tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen push-back.” Notice that it was written in 2010 and yet it simulates a future pandemic and the steps that will be taken to reach their stated goals. It is remarkable how the descriptions in this document declare with precision what we see all around us today.My hope is that this will give us the ammunition we need to challenge the individuals bent on imposing their will over the rest of us.God Bless,
I also believe this was in rules for radicals book by Saul Alinsky… Obama read it. Start a crisis…keep it going Control people. Watch A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
