IS IT PRIDE THAT KEEPS ONE FROM ADMITTING THEY WERE/ARE WRONG ABOUT Pope Benedict?

Thursday, May 07, 2020

Chris Ferrara Called for an “Imperfect Council” & his Mentor called Francis an Antipope

On September 17, 2018, Chris Ferrara, president of the American Catholic Lawyers Association wrote an article calling for a “imperfect council” to be enjoined to investigate and possibly “declare” Francis “deposed” from the papacy:

“The Synod [of Sutri in 1046] was convoked by Henry III, the German king and soon-to-be-crowned Holy Roman Emperor, a pious and austere Christian and an exponent of the Cluniac spirit of reform. The Synod declared that Benedict IX (who had refused to appear) was deposed notwithstanding his attempt to undo his resignation. As for Sylvester, the Synod declared that he be “stripped of his sacerdotal rank and shut up in a monastery.” Gregory was also declared deposed, either by the act of the Synod itself or by Gregory’s own voluntary resignation in view of the Synod [Historian Warren Carroll states in “The Building of Christendom” that it was by his resignation, Page 464.].”

“… What would be the grounds for a declaration of deposition at such a gathering of prelates? One could readily point to the evidence that a faction that included Bergoglio himself had agreed upon his election before the conclave, and that all those involved, including Bergoglio, were thereby excommunicated latae sententiae in accordance with Article 81 of John Paul II’s Universi Dominici Gregis, which provides:

‘The Cardinal electors shall further abstain from any form of pact, agreement, promise or other commitment of any kind which could oblige them to give or deny their vote to a person or persons. If this were in fact done, even under oath, I decree that such a commitment shall be null and void and that no one shall be bound to observe it; and I hereby impose the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae upon those who violate this prohibition.'”

“To quote Cajetan on this point (citations taken from the linked article by Robert Siscoe), deposition by an imperfect council is appropriate ‘when one or more Popes suffer uncertainty with regard to their election, as seems to have arisen in the schism of Urban VI and others. Then, lest the Church be perplexed, those members of the Church who are available have the power to judge which is the true pope, if it can be known, and if it cannot be known, [it has] the power to provide that the electors agree on one or another of them.’”

“I am not saying that such a case has been proven. Rather, what I am saying is that this hypothetical imperfect council could determine that it has been proven and act accordingly, and that the Church would judge any resulting deposition of Bergoglio in the same manner it judges the deposition of Benedict IX.”[https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4092-can-the-church-defend-herself-against-bergoglio]

My respectful question to Mr. Ferrara is:

Why don’t you in 2020, again, call for a “imperfect council”?

Moreover, everyone knows that Ferrara good friend and mentor was Fr. Nicholas Gruner before he passed away.

My next respectful question to Mr. Ferrara is:

Why don’t you write a article explaining why you disagree with your mentor and close friend Fr. Gruner that Francis is an antipope because Pope Benedict XVI didn’t resign the “munus”?

Here is Fr. Gruner exactly and precisely saying what Ann Barnhardt and Br. Alexis Bugnolo are saying on German youtu.be:

Mr. Ferrara, please, be honest and explain why you disagree with man who mentored you in Catholic theology.

Stop running away from the issue. Go on your new friend Taylor Marshall’s show and tell everyone why you disagree with your mentor.



