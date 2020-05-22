POPE BENEDICT’S ‘RESIGNATION’ WAS INVALID BECAUSE IT WAS FORCED

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Is Pope Benedict “a Prisoner in the Vatican” & did he Resign under Duress?

The popular Catholic blogger Laramie Hirsch quoted the approved apparition Our Lady of Good Success and then asked “Is Our Lady of Good Success talking about Pope Benedict being a prisoner in the Vatican?”:

“‘The devil will work to persecute the ministers of the Lord in every way, working with baneful cunning to destroy the spirit of their vocation and corrupting many. Those who will thus scandalize the Christian flock will bring upon all priests the hatred of bad Christians and the enemies of the One, Holy, Roman Catholic, and Apostolic Church. This apparent triumph of Satan will cause enormous suffering to the good pastors of the Church…and to the Supreme Pastor and Vicar of Christ on earth who, a prisoner in the Vatican, will shed secret and bitter tears in the presence of God Our Lord, asking for light, sanctity, and perfection for all the clergy of the world, to whom he is King and Father.’

Our Lady of Good Success…”

“… Is Our Lady of Good Success talking about Pope Benedict being a prisoner in the Vatican? At first blush, Pope Benedict appears to have stated multiple times that he’s happy with his resignation. But the following account claims otherwise. It is printed here, on my blog, with permission from the editor of the blog, From Rome. Read with discernment, and join me in praying to God for answers and help.”

“To view the original article, click here to go to their site.# # # #

“The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI… “

“… 2012

In March 2012 Pope Benedict XVI established a Commission of Cardinals to investigate leaks of reserved and confidential documents on television, in newspapers, and in other communications media (in what is known as the Vatileaks scandal). It first met on Tuesday, 24 April 2012. Cardinal Herranz served as the Chair, and was accompanied by Cardinals Jozef Tomko and Salvatore De Giorgi. (Wikipedia: Vatican Leaks Scandal)”

“Fall

Someone leaks the results of the Vatican Commission on Gays in the Vatican to Team Bergoglio, which in response begins feverish activity at Rome (Documented by Dr. Sire in the Book, The Dictator Pope). This activity aims for the forced abdication of Benedict.

Early November: The Coup d’etat is hatched. Team Bergoglio demands the resignation of Pope Benedict to prevent the revelations of the Dossier to be presented by Vatican Commission on Gays in the Vatican. The contents of the dossier will implicate all the key members of Team Bergoglio and thus all force and expediency must be employed to stop its publication.’

“The conspiracy includes not only Team Bergoglio, but all named in the Dossier, the names of whom are given to Team Bergoglio by someone working in the Commission.

The terms of the Coup d’etat are as follows:

Pope Benedict will resign

Pope Benedict will not publish the contents of the Dossier

Pope Benedict will continuously testify that he resigned willingly”

“If Pope Benedict refuses, Team Bergoglio threatens the Pope with assassination, citing the published testimony of an Italian Journalist on Feb. 11, 2012 saying that the assassination will be within 1 year. The date Feb 11, 2013 is chosen for the resignation to signal to the Lavender Mafia round the world, that the abdication has been forced precisely to defend their evil institution.”[http://forge-and-anvil.com/2019/10/13/they-wont-release-the-3rd-secret-of-fatima-]

So, is it possible that the Vatican Gay Lobby forced Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation by assassination threats and other threats and therefore his resignation is invalid?

In January, LifeSiteNews reported:

“Cardinal Walter Kasper – a close collaborator of Pope Francis – has expressed concern over a possible attempt at removing the current Pope from office but makes it clear that ‘a forced resignation would be invalid.’”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/news/cardinal-kasper-a-forced-resignation-of-pope-francis-would-be-invalid#ampshare=https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-kasper-a-forced-resignation-of-pope-francis-would-be-invalid]

In September, Reuters made the same statement saying that if pressure is put on “Pope Francis to resign [it] could make it difficult, if not impossible, for him to do so, Church experts say.”:

“’The pope has the right to freely resign. That’s what the canon says. The doubt is whether the situation Francis is in now really allows for a free choice because there is a political faction in the Church trying to force it,’ said Nicholas Cafardi, former dean of Duquesne University School of Law.”

“’I don’t see how (the pope can resign freely) when you have people campaigning for it,’ said Cafardi, who is also a former member of the Board of Governors of the Canon Law Society of America.”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1LN1IL#ampshare=https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-abuse-law/can-the-popes-accusers-force-him-to-resign-idUSKCN1LN1IL]

If Kasper, Reuters and canon law expert Cafardi are right that it is “difficult, if not impossible” for a pope to resign “if a political faction in the Church if trying to force it” then Pope Benedict XVI probably, if not for sure, is still Pope which would mean Francis is not a valid or real pope.

Was there “a political faction in the Church trying to force” Benedict to resign which put into “doubt… whether the situation [Benedict was] in… really allow[ed] for a free choice” as Cafardi said to Reuters?

Was Benedict’s stepping down “a forced resignation [which] would [make it] invalid” according to Kasper?

Was there “a political faction in the Church trying to force” Benedict to resign?

Respected pro-gay Italian journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi, one of two journalists charged in the Vatileaks trial in the Vatican court for obtaining confidential Church papers, inferred that “a political faction in the Church [was] trying to force” Benedict to resign:

“Ratzinger [Pope Benedict XVI]… was very traditionalist and conservative… but he did important things. The things he did in relation to pedophilia, which was not much, but double the time for prescribing crimes in the Vatican, sent away almost 600 priests in a few years. The incredible thing is that Francis did a lot less.”

“… The story of the gay lobby has… importance in the Vatileaks and the dismissal of Pope Ratzinger… He destroyed the careers of those who were with them. To stop this group, a group of supporters of Ratzinger began to issue a series of documents, which was called Vatileaks… He destroyed the careers of those who were with them. To stop this group, a group of supporters of Ratzinger began to issue a series of documents, which was called Vatileaks. I can say this shock, this war of [Vatileaks] documents led to the end of Ratzinger.”

“… Ratzinger made… war against pedophilia… [h]e just started and resigned.”

[https://www.comunidadeculturaearte.com/emiliano-fittipaldi-para-francisco-a-pedofilia-e-uma-questao-secundaria/]

On September 26, 2018, the liberal Maria Antonietta Calabrò, who is considered a well-informed and highly respected Italian journalist, reported another link to Vatileaks related to Benedict’s resignation which was an “2012 obscure threats after a trip to China of another prelate [pro-gay Cardinal Paolo Romeo]. And that document ended up in the first Vatileaks.“:

[T]he predecessor of Francis, Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, also a extensor of an open letter to Chinese Catholics, received at the beginning of 2012 obscure threats after a trip to China of another prelate. And that document ended up in the first Vatileaks scandal.”

[Italy’s HuffPost (link), ESTERI 26/09/2018 16:25 CEST | Aggiornato26/09/2018 16:26 CEST Papa Francesco, il caso Viganò e il “segno di Dio” che ha accelerato l’accordo con la Cina]

According to a commenter on the Catholic Monitor this “obscure threats after a trip to China of another prelate’ caused “Benedict XVI [to] renounce [resign]”:

“Cardinal Dario Castrillón Restrepo, who was an extremely important Cardinal especially during JP II’s & Benedict XVI’s pontificates, and was a key negotiator during several world crisis like the cold war, was interviewed by Colombian Television Channel “Caracol”. The video was uploaded on youtube May 10, 2018 and Cardinal Dario passed away May 18, if I remember correctly. So, this interview was very timely, only a few weeks before his death. In that interview, Cardinal Dario admits that he was the one who had received a very painful letter “written in chinese” which urged him to hand-deliver the letter to the Holy Father (Benedict XVI). Cardinal Dario said the letter contained the most horrific threats beyong imagination. So much, that it was too much for the Holy Father to bear and for that reason, said the Cardinal, His Holiness Benedict XVI renounced. Cardinal Dario says Benedict XVI renounced only months after he read the letter. He mentioned that after he read the letter, both Cardinal Dario and His Holiness Benedict XVI vowed to keep it a secret between the two, but Cardinal Dario said that ‘someone knew and told everyone.'”

“So, the question about China being involved? Hmm..very likely?? FYI, the link to the video interview on youtube says the video is no longer available in our country (U.S.)”

[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2018/09/is-there-vatican-gay-lobby-and-chinese.html?m=1]

What did the media report about this “2012 obscure threats after a trip to China of another prelate” and about that prelate: pro-gay Cardinal Romeo?

The radical gay New Ways Ministry, who are notorious dissenters according to a 2011 US Bishops statement, revealed in 2012 that Cardinal Paolo Romeo apparently was part of the Vatican gay lobby:

” GayStarNews reports:

“Three Italian Catholic cardinals have agreed to prayer vigils held by the religious group Gionata for the victims of gay hate and discrimination for the first time.“LGBT groups will pray for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Milan, Florence and Palermo, in Sicily as part of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) to be celebrated . . . in an estimated 100 countries around the world. . . .

“Cardinal Paolo Romeo, in Palermo, . . . [has] backed it, even though he banned the vigil last year. The liturgy there will be celebrated at 9pm . . . in the San Gabriele Arcangelo church.” [https://www.newwaysministry.org/2012/05/17/three-italian-cardinals-support-prayer-vigils-for-international-day-against-homophobia-and-transphobia/]

The pro-gay Romeo, after coming out of the closet about supporting LGBT “liturgy,” in China, according to news reports, spoke of an assassination threat on Pope Benedict XVI to “Italian businessmen and Chinese representatives of the Catholic Church” according to the Telegraph in 2012:

“Cardinal Romeo reportedly made the startling prediction of the Pope’s death during a trip to China in November 2011.”

“He seemed so sure of the fact that the people he spoke with, including Italian businessmen and Chinese representatives of the Catholic Church, were convinced that he was talking about an assassination attempt.”

“… The extraordinary comments were written up in a top-secret report, dated Dec 30, 2011, and delivered to the Pope by a senior cardinal, Dario Castrillon Hoyos, a Colombian, in January.”

“The Vatican has reportedly opened an investigation into the claims.”

“The report was written in German, apparently to limit the number of people within the Vatican who would understand it if it was inadvertently leaked.”

“It warns of a “Mordkomplott” – death plot – against Benedict.”

“‘The story was broken on Friday by an Italian daily, Il Fatto Quotidiano, with the headline ‘Plot against the Pope – he will die within 12 months’”.

“The newspaper, which has a reputation for scoops, published a page from the confidential report [Vatileaks]. ‘During his talks in China, Cardinal Romeo predicted the death of Benedict XVI within 12 months. His remarks were expressed with such certainty and resolution that the people he was speaking to thought, with a sense of alarm, that an attack on the Pope’s life was being planned,’ the paper reported.”

[https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/vaticancityandholysee/9073811/The-Pope-will-die-within-a-year-Vatican-assassination-fears-revealed.html]

The newspaper with “a reputation for scoops” II Fatto Quotidiano, Fittipaldi and Calabrò appear to be linking Vatileaks to strange happenings against Benedict.

Were Vatileaks and the Vatican financial scandal as well as the Vatican gay lobby tied together as the causes that “led to the end of Ratzinger [Pope Benedict XVI]”?

Apparently, Vatican expert Dr. Taylor Marshall says that if Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is telling the truth then Fittipaldi’s inference appears to be true.

On August 27, author and philosopher Marshall on YouTube in the video titled “Dr. Taylor Marshall ties together Vatican financial scandal with homosexual activity” summarized what led to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation and Pope Francis’s papacy:

If Vigano is telling the truth then the Vatican gay lobby paired with the Vatileaks financial scandal apparently caused Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation and it appears that Pope Francis has “reinstated and promoted” all those who brought about the resignation.

Marshall, on YouTube, summarized what led to Benedict’s abdication:

“First of, Vigano blew the whistle on money laundering.”

“Two, the accusations of money laundering leads to the Vatileaks scandal.”

“Three, the Vatileaks scandal leads Benedict to form a secret investigation with three cardinals.”

“Four, those three cardinals expose moral rot, sexual deviancy, that is paired up with financial irregularity.”



“This is what moves the Pope to resignation. And just to make sure there is enough pressure on him to do it and do it quick something funny goes on with the Vatican Bank beginning on January 1, 2013.”

“And it seems the powerful cardinals within Vatican City wanted it to happen fast because they don’t want the 300 page dossier released to the public because there is moral scandal in those pages.”

“That binder was left with Pope Francis, but nothing has been done. And what we see is that those who were oppose to Benedict XVI theologically, but also on administration, have been reinvolved, reinstated and promoted.”

Here is more evidence that Benedict was forced or pressured to resign.

Remember Benedict’s resignation came about because of the “[gay] sexual deviancy, that is paired up with financial irregularity” tied to Vatileaks which was apparently orchestrated by the Vatican gay lobby supposedly to “reform the Vatican Curia.”

According to the Italian website Corriere Della Sera Chronicles:

“Vatican City Father Silvano Fausti [the confessor of Cardinal Martini] said that the moment had been when Benedict XVI and [the most powerful pro-gay cardinal in the Church] Carlo Maria Martini saw each other for the last time… June 2, 2012… Martini, who died on August 31st, said to Ratzinger: Curia does not reform, you just have to leave… on 11 February 2013 [Benedict] declared his ‘renunciation’ to the pontificate.”

(Corriere.it, Corriere Della Sera Chronicles, “When Martini told Ratzinger: the Curia does not change, you have to leave,” July 18, 2015)

Moreover, the Italian website which has expertise on the Vatican, Monday Vatican reported:

“Fr. Silvano Fausti, a Jesuit who was Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini’s confessor… recounted… their [Benedict and Martini’s] last meeting… According to Fausti, Martini said this to Pope Benedict as if he were reminding him of an old agreement between them. That resignation paved the way for Pope Francis, whom Fr. Fausti admires.”

“But this story must be decoded… Benedict XVI’s pontificate was constantly under attack at every level. The old hands of the Curia, in particular, could barely stand his rule.”

(Monday Vatican, “Pope Francis: How the Narrative around Him was Constructed,” Luglio 20, 2015)

Also, Akacatholic.com reported that evidence points to financial blackmail being involved in the Benedict abdication who appeared to be attempting to uncover “financial improprieties.”:

“An article by Italian journalist Maurizio Blondet is making the rounds alleging that Pope Benedict XVI was blackmailed into abdication by forces allied with SWIFT (the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which had a hand in the shutdown of ATM and bank card services at the Vatican in January of 2012.”

“According to Blondet:

There was a blackmail of Benedict XVI, coming from who knows where, through SWIFT. The underlying reasons for this have not been clarified, but it is clear that SWIFT has intervened directly in the management of affairs of the Church…”

“…It strikes me as interesting that more attention isn’t being paid to the role played by Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz, the acting President of the IOR [Vatican Bank] Board at the time, given his ties to Deutsche Bank.”

“I mean, one would think that the former Deutsche Bank Executive Director, even if unable to leverage his contacts within the German banking giant to forestall such a drastic move, would have at the very least been well aware of what was coming and could have perhaps taken steps to secure the services of another financial institution, as happened in short order soon afterwards.”

“This leads me to wonder where Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz’s own interests may have lied as this was taking place.”

“Let me be clear; I have no information implicating Schmitz in any nefarious activity; I am simply making common sense observations and asking questions that, curiously enough, have apparently never been addresses by those in the media; in spite of the extensive coverage these events received.”

“In any case, one is still left to wonder what motivated Gotti Tedeschi’s removal.”

“Given that the reform of the IOR [Vatican Bank], for all intents and purposes, was all but halted while interim President Schmitz acted as caretaker until a new President could be found, one might assume that this interruption alone was the primary motive.”

“It seems rather clear for reasons addressed below, however, that the motive went well beyond simply protecting the interests of those whose financial improprieties Gotti Tedeschi was laboring to uncover, making it seem far more likely Gotti Tedeshi’s demise was undertaken in order to set in motion the events that would secure the abdication of the man who appointed him.”

“Circumstantial evidence strongly attesting to this being the case can be found in the fact that the Vatican reached an agreement with a Swiss firm to resume ATM and other bank card transactions effective February 12, 2013, just one day after Benedict XVI announced his intention to abdicate.

Indeed, as far as I can tell, nothing of note had changed between the cessation of bank card operations on January 1st and their resumption on February 12th relative to the Vatican Bank’s compliance with international banking standards. Rather, the only noteworthy thing to change was the status of Benedict’s pontificate.”

“Further evidence suggesting that the motives for Gotti Tedeschi’s removal extended beyond mere financial concerns.” [https://akacatholic.com/money-sex-and-modernism/]

