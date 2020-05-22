PARENTS, DO YOU REALLY LOVE YOUR CHILDREN? DO YOU REALLY LOVE YOURSELVES?

A letter to all Catholics

Who never attend Sunday Mass

Who never receive the Eucharist

Especially parents with school age children

Being Catholic is special and no other faith believes what we believe in. Catholics have a main purpose in living this life on earth. That purpose is getting to Heaven to be with our Creator. To experience an eternal life of peace and joy in a paradise beyond human imagination. This inheritance was given to all who received the sacrament of Baptism. A gift from God who loves and desires to have all baptized persons to be with Him in His Heavenly Kingdom when they leave this world. Yet, this inheritance gift of eternal life could be lost. (See Mortal Sin)

God loves all His children and He does not make it difficult to get to Heaven.

I personally have a motto of getting to Heaven to prove how easy it is:

The Catholic path to Heaven and eternal life is attending Sunday Mass every week and receiving the Eucharist

When God created us and because of His great love, He gave us free will to choose whatever we want to do or desire in life. So, if we as adults, choose not to go to Sunday Mass, we have that ability. However, both God and the Church, teach us that not attending Sunday Mass without good reason is a grievous sin that must be confessed to a priest under pain of mortal sin. The Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us the following concerning Mortal Sin:

1861 Mortal sin is a radical possibility of human freedom, as is love itself. It results in the loss of charity and the privation of sanctifying grace, that is, of the state of grace. If it is not redeemed by repentance and God’s forgiveness, it causes exclusion from Christ’s kingdom and the eternal death of hell, for our freedom has the power to make choices for ever, with no turning back. However, although we can judge that an act is in itself a grave offense, we must entrust judgment of persons to the justice and mercy of God.

1874 To choose deliberately – that is, both knowing it and willing it – something gravely contrary to the divine law and to the ultimate end of man is to commit a mortal sin. This destroys in us the charity without which eternal beatitude is impossible. Unrepented, it brings eternal death.

Parents who do not go to Sunday Mass still have a responsibility to see that their children attend Sunday Mass every week. Children do not understand what is necessary for them to become devout Catholics of Jesus Christ and His Church. Children must be properly faith formulated to make a difference in their lives. Their minds must be developed throughout their early years at home and in their schooling.

The Church tells parents the obligation of having their children attend Sunday Mass every week. Since this obligation is not enforced by the Church by making it mandatory, most children do not attend Sunday Mass regularly or at all. Because of this one missing experience in a child’s life, it adversely affects the child’s proper faith formation; resulting in fallen away Catholics when they become adults. Today, 80% of the members of Catholic Parishes do not attend Sunday Mass denying themselves receiving the Eucharist. Only God knows if these lost sheep will gain their inheritance to Heaven.

God knew that for His children to survive this world and be given their inheritance to Heaven, they must be connected to Him. For this to be possible, His children must be given a place of worship to experience holiness. A place of worship different from our ordinary way of living. Allowing us to understand that we were created not only with human feelings but with spiritual needs that only God can give us. That holy place of worship is your parish Church.

God knew that life on Earth for many of His children would be difficult. He also knew that the more we choose to live our lives separated from Him, the more difficult life will be. However, when God is an important part of our lives, He will always help us through any difficulty.

Even with all this spiritual wisdom and guidance, God also knew the day would come when He would have to send His only Son Jesus into our world as its Savior. Proclaiming to the world the good news of a Heavenly Kingdom and the forgiveness of sins. Forming His Church on earth to guide us. Leaving us His Body and Blood in the Eucharist for spiritual nourishment of our souls and telling us, “Unless you eat my body and drink my blood you have no life in you.” made possible at the holy sacrifice of the Mass.

My dear Catholic brothers and sisters,

Since only God knows who goes to Heaven or who goes to Hell, do not be a fool, by living your life, believing that our merciful God will overlook your disobeying His laws when you die. Especially not attending Sunday Mass. Many good Catholics believe it is not a serious sin and they are wrong in their belief. Any adult Catholic who chooses never to attend Sunday Mass separates himself from God and His Son Jesus. It would be unwise to take a chance of losing one’s inheritance to paradise and the loss of always being close to God.

Make your Heavenly Father joyful. Become a prodigal son or daughter. Return to Jesus and His Church with your children as a family. So, when each of you leaves this world, you will all be reunited in Heaven for all eternity.

Deacon John Lorenzo