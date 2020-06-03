THANK YOU, ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO!!!

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Former U.S. Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Issues Urgent Warning to Priests and Faithful of the Diocese of Washington

Written by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree… [Saint Pope John Paul II] certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”

– Archbishop of Washington, Wilton D. Gregory, on President Trump’s visit to the National Shrine in the wake of violent protests which left 50 Secret Service agents wounded and the historic St. John’s Church (within stone’s throw of the White House) in flames

Grace and Peace are always with you, in Jesus Christ, our only Lord. Although I am no longer among you in Washington D.C. as Apostolic Nuncio, I feel particularly united to all of you in this time of so grave moral and physical trials with which you are afflicted, and I wish to send you the sentiments of my deepest affection in Christ.

Unfortunately, the Catholic Church is led by many false pastors. Over the past twenty years, your Diocese of Washington, in particular and now for the third time, has been and continues to be deeply afflicted and wounded by false shepherds whose way of life is full of lies, deceits, lust and corruption. Wherever they have been, they were a cause of serious scandal for various local Churches, for your entire country and for the whole Church.

Do not follow them, as they lead you to perdition. They are mercenaries. They teach and practice falsehoods and corruption!

Follow with perseverance the teachings and examples of the holy pastors and priests who are among you.

Mary, Mother of the Church, Mother of Mercy, pray and intercede for us with your Son Jesus Christ, so that He may have mercy on all us sinners.

I bless you with all my heart.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

June 3rd, 2020



