ELIJAH, THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATIARCH, CONDEMNS BILL GATES PLANNED GENOCIDE OF 6 BILLION PEOPLE

Vaccines, chipping, reduction by 6 billion

How can one talk publicly with impunity about a plan for the mass genocide of 6 billion people and seek its fulfilment by concrete steps?! How is it that nations do not oppose it but rather support it under the threat of sanctions?! It is the most serious crime, a crime against humanity! How is it that those who prepare it are not punished? They represent a whole criminal system with a genocidal programme, which includes Gates’ vaccination and chipping. No one seems to be able to stop it! But there is concrete evidence that Gates’ vaccines have maimed half a million children in India! Neither India has sued anyone, nor the UN has brought the public criminal to justice before an international court! Organized crime against humanity continues. Vaccines have caused autism in a vast number of children due to excessive doses of aluminium. Today, judging by the effects, vaccines can be classified as a weapon of mass destruction and self-destruction. It is absurd that harmful vaccination is mandatory! It is ridiculous that the whole world is waiting for a coronavirus vaccine to be developed so that all can be vaccinated right away. According to international standards, any drug must go through a trial period of 10-15 years. But there is a much greater danger here as Gates seeks to introduce nanochips into the body through vaccines. Already today, there are vaccines with nanoparticles that can work similarly to a chip.

How is it that the Pope supports this genocidal agenda? The poisoned root of his apostasy goes back to the Second Vatican Council, which marked a spiritual turning point the fruits of which we reap today. The culminating point was the enthronement of the Pachamama demon in the Vatican. This was soon followed by a worldwide quarantine aimed at introducing vaccines and chipping. The devil’s servants are carrying out their plan. It is not just about the physical destruction of 6 billion people, it is about souls, about depriving them of eternal life, and that is why all evil efforts are aimed at introducing chip implants. It means total control of a person, including his mind. It completely deprives him of his freedom, even of his free will. Even if chipping had certain advantages, even if it meant certain progress in the field of healthcare, it must be borne in mind that it is in the hands of those who do not have at heart human health but rather mass reduction! A chipped person becomes a slave, a biorobot, who is de facto no longer able to repent, which is the necessary condition for salvation! Not only does the chip track humans, but if they fail to comply with the slaveholder’s agenda, the chip will affect their pain centre or cause dysfunction of any organ and force them to obey, so they will slavishly agree to commit whatever crime. The ultimate aim of this satanic system is the eternal damnation of souls. It can constantly attack a person with a blasphemous thought and at the moment when he consents to it, it will stop the heartbeat and cause death.

People serving the system of the genocide of humanity oppose God, His order and laws which He has placed in the universe, in the world, and in human nature. Through original sin, the devil deceived man and sowed his poisoned seed in his nature. This seed is limited by God-given natural law, which is conscience. It is also limited by the revealed law of God given to us especially in the Gospel, and in particular situations this seed is paralysed by our faith which unites us to Jesus.

God created the world and governs it through the laws established by Him. He has no need of any counsellor, not even Mr Gates who is alive today and will turn to dust tomorrow. It is true about him and others like him: “Remember, man, that dust you are and to dust you will return.” Nor does God need to be counselled by other “philanthropists” à la Gates who have created an artificial problem of overpopulation in the world. Hitler and his ideology were responsible for the deaths of 40 million people. Gates and his chipping intend to annihilate 6 billion! He takes concrete steps to achieve his goal, and people are silent and cooperate out of artificial fear. The earth and humanity will be here until the second coming of Christ, and then this form of existence will end. “The heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up.” (2Pet 3:10) “You therefore, beloved, since you know this beforehand, beware lest you also fall from your steadfastness, being led away with the error of the wicked.”(v.17) … “According to His promise, we look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.” (v.13)

So Mr Gates does not need to worry about that, nor advise God on what He should or should not do. Let him bear in mind that he will stand before God’s judgment seat. However, in terms of human justice, he must also be brought to trial for crimes against humanity. After a fair sentence is passed, all his property and all his financial capital should be confiscated.

+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate

+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops