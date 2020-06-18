Pope Benedict TRAVELS TO GERMANY TO VISIT HIS SICK BROTHER, GEORGE

NEWS

BREAKING: POPE BENEDICT XVI LEAVES THE VATICAN FOR GERMANY

JUNE 18, 2020 FROM ROME EDITORLEAVE A COMMENT

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

CNA German edition is reporting moments ago that Pope Benedict XVI has left the Vatican. The reason for his visit is officially to visit his sick brother Georg, who is said to be in a bad state of health.

According to the report, the Pope visited his brother this morning.

In the last seven years since his renunciation of ministry, he has rarely left the Vatican precints, and then only for a visit no further than Castle Gandolfo.

The momentous decision to travel to Germany shows at least the very great love he has for his only surviving sibling.

It is presumed that Pope Benedict XVI is residing in Regensberg in the vicinity of his brother. And, no need to say it, but if the world is still sane, there will be a mob of reporters and photographers descending upon the city as we speak.

It was long suspected that Pope Benedict XVI was motivated to consent to the pressures of the St. Gallen Mafia out of fear for his brother’s safety. If that assertion is correct, we might see the Holy Father begin to say things quite unlike what he was permitted to say or alleged to say from the Vatican.