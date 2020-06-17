A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Dear Relatives, Friends and Loyal Readers of abyssum.org.
As some of you know, I am going to have an operation to replace my right hip.
Because of my age, 97 years, there has been a certain extra amount of caution being manifested by the medical profession. I have been having a series of consultations with my doctors.
I am neutral about whether or not to have the operation although I recognize that my activity, including publishing abysum.org daily is becoming more difficult with each passing week. Therefore I place my trust totally in the will of Our Lord which he will surely reveal to me.
Because of my age and because I have a slight problem with the left ventricle of my heart I suspected that my cardiologist would rule out ether and would favor a spinal block for the anesthetic for the operation.
I had a consultation with my cardiologist yesterday and he ruled out a spinal block because of the the three metal devices my spine surgeon implanted in my spine to cure spinal stenosis which was causing sciatica in my right leg.
So my understanding is that I will be given a light dose of ether; perhaps I will be able to listen in as the doctors perform the operation.
I have my next consultation with the surgeon on June 23 and I will learn more about what he will do after he has reviewed the recommendation of my cardiologist.
I will continue to post on Abyssum up until the day of the operation, if there is going to be an operation. If there is to be an operation there will necessarily be a period of silence on abyssum.org which may last as long as a week (or permanently if it be God’s will).
Your prayers for the success of the surgery will be most appreciated.
Yours in Jesus Christ our Lord,
+Rene Henry Gracida
THANKS,
HENRY
THANK YOU, SANDRA!!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Revvin’ up the prayer chain!
THANK YOU, LINDA !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Dear Bishop Gracida: I will miss seeing your daily posts until you return to us. Be assured of my daily prayers for your full recovery. I am really impressed and encouraged that you, at 97, want to go ahead with hip replacement. I’m 75 and will probably need the same. We recently moved from Broward County (Archdiocese of Miami, which you know well), and now live in the Palm Beach Diocese (Bishop Barbarito). We don’t miss Broward politics, that’s for sure!! God bless you and take good care of you, Sandra & Tohru Ida
Be assured that I am adding you to my prayers. Thank you for being a holy Bishop ! I hope all goes well ! Linda
Sent from my iPhone
>
THANK YOU, KEVIN !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
THANK YOU, MATT !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
THANK YOU, MARY!!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
THANK YOU!!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Prayers for you, Bp. Gracida! :^)
Catechist Kev
My mother, when 91, had her hip replaced. It was a good decision but it comes with challenges. Her pain is less but her rehab has been difficult at times. Overall, a good decision. Give yourself 1-4 weeks before returning to blog here. Rest, recuperate and rehab. I, too, have had spinal stenosis and a herniated disc.
Prayers? Always.
Dear Bishop Gracida
I have received your emails for some years now and look forward to them every day.
Be assured of my prayers from here in Australia.
I thank you for your spiritual guidance and your outstanding courage in speaking the Truth and speaking up for us, the flock.
We are currently being refused Holy Communion now the churches have reopened in our diocese.
This looks like being extended for quite some time.
May God’s Will be done – how can we wish you to stay with us if it is the Lord’s Will to take you home, dear faithful servant.
Who shall we turn to? We have no leaders who will speak up for the true faith. We pray for the ‘hirelings’ to find again their
zeal for souls.
Thank you for all you have done for us – I wish you a speedy recovery and look forward to your post-op emails.
Best regards
Mary
Thank you for this information.
I will keep you in my prayers.
On Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” Dear Relatives, Friends and Loyal Readers of abyssum.org. > As some of you know, I am going to have an operation to replace my right > hip. Because of my age, 97 years, there has been a certain extra amount of > caution being manifested by the medical pr” >
Thank you, Elizabeth!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Prayers, rosaries and Novenas in abundance for our Warrior. Liz Yore
>
Thank you!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Bishop Gracida, please notify your readers on your surgery date if you have one. You are always in my prayers. Just want to triple-up on them and add some fasting on your behalf for a successful outcome. God knows how much we, your online flock, need you during these tumultuous times. We are so grateful for your guidance and wisdom, Good Shepherd.
Thank you, Mary !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
THANK YOU, JAMES!!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Thank you, Vincent !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Thank you, Carlos!!!
Blessings,
+Henry
Be assured that you will be in my prayers, even more so than you are now. If you have the operation, I ask the God of Jacob, (who also had a “hip problem”) to guide the surgeon’s hand. Even if you cannot return to abyssum.org , I know that you will always be the Great Warrior of God,
leading us, the Remnant in this trial and tribulation, either on earth or from Heaven. God love you,
dearest Bishop Rene Gracida!!!
Prayers on the way….
Thank you, Silvio!!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
My dear Henry, you should be sure my family and I will be praying to Lord so you have a successful operation .
With love
Carlos Gracida
I will be praying for you, Bishop.
Vincent Gonzalez
>
Thank you, Silvio !!!
+Rene Henry Gracida
Dear Bishop Rene Henry Gracida: Be assured of my Rosary for you tonight and every night till you recover.
Our Lord keep you safe
God Bless you
Silvio