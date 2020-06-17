A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Dear Relatives, Friends and Loyal Readers of abyssum.org.

As some of you know, I am going to have an operation to replace my right hip.

Because of my age, 97 years, there has been a certain extra amount of caution being manifested by the medical profession. I have been having a series of consultations with my doctors.

I am neutral about whether or not to have the operation although I recognize that my activity, including publishing abysum.org daily is becoming more difficult with each passing week. Therefore I place my trust totally in the will of Our Lord which he will surely reveal to me.

Because of my age and because I have a slight problem with the left ventricle of my heart I suspected that my cardiologist would rule out ether and would favor a spinal block for the anesthetic for the operation.

I had a consultation with my cardiologist yesterday and he ruled out a spinal block because of the the three metal devices my spine surgeon implanted in my spine to cure spinal stenosis which was causing sciatica in my right leg.

So my understanding is that I will be given a light dose of ether; perhaps I will be able to listen in as the doctors perform the operation.

I have my next consultation with the surgeon on June 23 and I will learn more about what he will do after he has reviewed the recommendation of my cardiologist.

I will continue to post on Abyssum up until the day of the operation, if there is going to be an operation. If there is to be an operation there will necessarily be a period of silence on abyssum.org which may last as long as a week (or permanently if it be God’s will).

Your prayers for the success of the surgery will be most appreciated.

Yours in Jesus Christ our Lord,

+Rene Henry Gracida