“THE WORDS I HAVE SPOKEN CANNOT BE CHANGED, NEITHER CAN THEY BE SWEPT AWAY BY THOSE WHO WISH THAT MY WORDS WERE NOT WHAT THEY ARE. BUT INDEED THE WORDS I HAVE SPOKEN STAND AS SIGNPOSTS”

“Bidding men to change directions and walk instead on the path to which my words direct them.

Oh have I not loved and cherished each of my children?

Have I not counted each one as a precious gem?

But my children have pushed my hand away,

And have told me that they need not a Mother.

Now evil plans its last finale, hoping to go out with a bang instead of a whimper,

And in the end, demons WILL depart with a whimper,

And with their tails tucked between their legs,

And then the bang will come as they are crushed and cast into hell.

I have given my words again and again unto my children,

And now the things of which I have warned are upon them,

But still they turn not to their Mother.

Do they not see what moves through their streets,

What invades their market places,

What sits in their schools,

And what slips into their churches?

Do they not see what dances in the halls of the Vatican,

And defiles the chambers of those who were called apart?

Blasphemy and heresy walk hand-in-hand through the halls,

And whisper among the bones of the martyrs,

But still my children see no need of a Mother.

My Son sat at my knee and listened to my words,

But these He has given unto my keeping that I might keep them faithful to Him

Have refused to sit at my knee and listen to my words,

And they have sought not my intercession.

They have looked upon my tenderness as weakness,

And upon my love as timidity,

But they have failed to see what has been given unto me by my Son,

And how demons are terrified at the sound of my voice.

Indeed my children have failed to heed my voice,

And now all that I have warned about is upon them,

But still they listen not to their Mother,

And all of which I have warned now this way comes.”

THIS MESSAGE WAS RECEIVED TODAY FROM OUR BLESSED MOTHER.

-S