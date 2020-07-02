“Chemotherapy”: Obamagate is Watergate

On September 10, 2018, the Associated Press (AP) reported:

“The Vatican is preparing the “necessary clarifications” about accusations that top Vatican officials including Pope Francis covered up the sexual misconduct of a now-disgraced American ex-cardinal, Francis’ top advisers said Monday.”

[https://www.yahoo.com/news/vatican-promises-clarifications-pope-cover-claims-161805683.html]

The Vatican’s Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano “clarification” was supposed to finally come this year, but instead all that came from Francis was the coronavirus hysteria banning of Masses and support for COVID globalist tyranny.

Instead of an answer to Archbishop Vigano it appears that all that happened was possibly a Deep State globalist/Francis “’false flag’ operations” to “plant propaganda and diminish or discredit opponents.”

The award winning The Intercept revealed that Francis’s Argentina knows all about “false flag” operations as done by British intelligence:

“While the full extent of JTRIG’s tactics used in the Falklands mission is unclear, the scope of JTRIG’s approved capabilities offers an idea of what may have been done. The group, first revealed last year by NBC News and The Intercept, has developed various techniques — including “false flag” operations, sexual “honey traps,” and implanting computer viruses — to collect intelligence, plant propaganda and diminish or discredit opponents.”

“As reported in The Intercept last year, JTRIG ‘has developed covert tools to seed the internet with false information, including the ability to manipulate the results of online polls, artificially inflate pageview counts on web sites, ‘amplif[y]’ sanctioned messages on YouTube,’ and plant false Facebook wall posts for “entire countries.” According to a study of the group by the U.K.’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), “the language of JTRIG’s operations is characterized by terms such as ‘discredit,’ promote ‘distrust,’ ‘dissuade,’ ‘deceive,’ ‘disrupt,’ ‘delay,’ ‘deny,’ ‘denigrate/degrade,’ and ‘deter.’”

[https://theintercept.com/2015/04/02/gchq-argentina-falklands/

Here are some examples of Francis Vatican “’false flag’ operations” that happened before the Mother of all “’false flag’ operations” which is the coronavirus hysteria tyranny and, its addendum, the George Floyd riots:

in Lettergate, when the Letter came out all of the secular media, all of the leftist Catholic media and surprisingly the conservative Catholic media such as Life Site News as well as the traditional Catholic media such as the Remnant went along with the Francis Vatican’s disinformation that Pope Benedict XVI was 100 percent behind Francis’s failed papacy after reading 11 books on Francis’s teachings.

As soon as the letter came out the Catholic bloggers and Canon 212 immediately screamed in headlines that it was obviously fake news.

The headline at the Catholic Monitor was:Benedict says Francis is “Profound” Philosopher, has X-Ray Vision & can Leap Tall Buildings in a Single Bound.

The Internet and Twitter was flooded with similar headlines and twits calling the Letter fake news and ridiculing the idea that Benedict called Francis profound.

Francis’s Vatican, in the face of the Band of Bloggers ridiculing, blinked.

The seemingly all powerful Vatican media apparatus backed down, knuckled under, the Internet and Twitter confrontation of the Catholic blogger’s ridicule of the Letter.

The next day, the Vatican in a attempt to show that the Letter wasn’t fake admitted that Benedict hadn’t read the 11 books, after that they admitted to manipulating the photo and finally the great Vatican expert Sandro Magister, through his sources, revealed that there were missing paragraphs which showed Benedict refused to endorse the books and was angry that the 11 books had heretical theologians who had attacked him and Pope John Paul Il’s Vetitatis Splendor.

Anyone who has read Vetitatis Splendor knew that it condemns the teachings of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

The secular media and the Catholic media, after the facts started coming out, finally admitting the Band of Bloggers under the banner of Canon 212 were right.

They admitted that the Letter was fake news or a “false flag.”

The Francis Vatican’s disinformation attempt to create the lie that there is no contradiction between Benedict and Francis’s failed papacy was outed by the Band of Bloggers and Canon 212.

Remember the key questions to ask in “false flag” operations” are:“Who is lying?” and “Why are they lying?”:

Next, came the Barroslettergate or the Bishop Juan Barros sex abuse cover-up scandal, Francis said he had not received any evidence about the sex abuse case when a member of his inner circle of nine Cardinals and chief adviser on sex abuse personally deliver a letter of evidence to the Pope.

Who is lying and why?

Next, came Hellgate and the questions that needed to be asked is:

Who is lying?

Why are they lying?

Here is lawyer Christopher Ferrara’s summary of Hellgate:

“This is the second time that Pope Francis, according to Scalfari, has professed the “annihilationist” heresy, the first being Scalfari’s interview of Francis in 2015 . Even allowing for Scalfari’s self-admitted tendency to publish interviews with the Pope that are reconstructions rather than verbatim transcripts, the question remains: Is this in substance what the Pope said?”

“At this point, only one sort of denial will suffice: An unequivocal statement that Francis wishes it to be known that the words attributed to him by his friend are a total fabrication and that in no way, shape or form did Francis profess that there is no hell and that the souls of the damned are merely annihilated upon death.”

Finally, comes the Mother of all “’false flag’ operations” which is the coronavirus hysteria tyranny and, its addendum, the George Floyd hysteria riots with the questions of: “Who is lying?” and “Why are they lying?”Lawyer Scott Lively gives the answers to the above questions:- In this sequel he responds to a viewer who asks why the globalists would deliberately orchestrate the Coronavirus Pandemic when it does such harm to their own interests. He offers the analogy of chemotherapy, explaining that a cancer patient submits to chemotherapy — which is essentially self-poisoning — knowing it will harm him, but expecting that the poison will kill the cancer before it kills the patient. After the cancer is dead, the weakened but still living patient can be restored to health. Dr. Lively contends that the global elites perceive Donald Trump and the nationalist movement he represents as a cancer that will kill their dreams of a global socialist order. Other methods to try and get rid of Trump have all failed, so they are forced to resort to the more extreme method of political and economic chemotherapy in the hope that they can kill the Trump economy and administration while surviving the same poison.

He also brings China into the analysis, suggesting that China has a special interest in bringing down Trump after having lost their trade war with him, explaining their willingness to be ground zero of the pandemic. Dr. Lively reminds the viewers that China only became an economic superpower because the Clintons sold out America to reap benefits for themselves, overseeing the wholesale migration of US manufacturing to China, which incidentally vastly enriched Walmart Corporation where Hillary had served on the board from 1986-1992.

Dr. Lively also suggests that the Clintons took their own chemotherapy in the form of the Monica Lewinsky scandal when Bill Clinton was rumored to be under investigation for treason (for selling US military secrets to China), knowing that a sex scandal, while painful, was far more survivable than a possible indictment for treason.

[https://www.scottlively.net/2020/03/12/is-the-coronavirus-pandemic-globalist-chemotherapy/]

– “The main purpose of the rioting, as was true of the now-waning COVID-19 Plandemic, is to spread fear. Fear is what keeps a sizable portion of the American people “sheltered-in-place,” and that phenomenon of social destabilization is the key to preventing economic recovery. An orchestrated economic depression is, of course, the cornerstone of the elites’ plan for taking down President Trump (which I again predict will fail).”

“That’s what this season of Psy-Ops, with all its disinformation, propaganda and political intrigue, has always been about from its very beginning, when Barack Obama first began to realize that Trump could actually beat Hillary, thanks to the sabotage of the HRC campaign and the DNC by Bernie zealot Seth Rich, the Wikileaker whistleblower who was (I opine) murdered in broad daylight for that act of treachery.“



“The timing of the rioting, and his immediate, highly inflammatory public statement, betrays the hand of Barack Obama behind it all… “



“… Lastly, I am also offering a different take on the significance of the riots. Yes, the fearmongering agenda is still in play, but I think there’s a new target for that fear added to the mix: Democratic leaders who now realize heads will likely roll for the Obama team’s actions and want to distance themselves as much as possible without being too obvious about it. I think that’s why the race riots and Antifa aggressions are taking place in Democratic strongholds and not places like Ferguson and Charlottesville. They are reminders that pain can be inflicted on potential “traitors” as well as established enemies by the ones who wield the real power on the left.”



“And, call me crazy, but if that’s true, I predict master deal-maker President Trump may actually flip some Democratic leaders to his side by the time of the election. It’s a rare group of crooks that doesn’t turn on each other when actual prosecutors (as opposed to media pundits) start to draft actual indictments of their known associates.”

[https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/obamagate-race-riots/]

Remember the Vatican’s Archbishop Vigano “clarification” was supposed to finally come this year, but instead all that came from Francis was the coronavirus hysteria banning of Masses and support for the COVID-RIOTS “’false flag’ operations” of the globalist tyranny.

Remember: DEEP STATE “false flag” operations… [are]to…. plant propaganda and diminish or discredit opponents.”

