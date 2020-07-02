Russia Generating the Growing Social Disorder in the West

By David Martin

In the wake of the race-riots that have imperiled our nation, it has become evident that the forces of Communism are alive and active in our world. For the George Floyd killing was orchestrated by deep-state socialists to frame America’s police and instigate nationwide riots.

None less than high-ranking state officials have been used to set this red revolution in motion. Governor Jay Inslee’s call for an anarchist autonomous zone in Seattle is a classic Communist maneuver to try to bring down the government. Governor Newsom of California likewise showed his Leninist colors when he told rioters, “I want you to know that you matter. To those who want to express themselves [riotously]… Keep doing it. Your rage is real.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/your-rage-is-real-gavin-newsom-tells-california-protesters/ar-BB14THDJ

What we are looking at is deep-seated Communist activity [KGB] operating at the highest levels of our government. The issue of race has simply been used as a tool to instigate civil violence.

Revolutions are Planned

The present unrest in America was planned. In his 1945 release, The Tactics of Communism, Abp. Fulton Sheen cites Earl Browder, the then Vice-President of the International Communist Party as saying that Communism establishes itself by revolution that is made. “The revolution does not simply happen, it must be made.” (Earl Browder, What is Communism?, p. 163.)

According to Browder, it is not the working class [proletariat] but the Communist Party that makes the revolution. “The revolution is carried out by the great masses of toilers. The Communist Party as the vanguard of the most conscious toilers acts as their organizer and guide.” (Ibid., p. 163.)

The revolution begins with riots and looting aimed at overthrowing institutionalized authority and police. “Revolution signifies the forceful invasion of the proletariat into the domain of property. The conquest of power by the proletariat is the violent overthrow of … armies, [and] police.”

Following the overthrow of governments, the proletariat (rioters, looters, workers) are often jailed and killed. As Browder states, Communism tolerates no rival parties. “The essential difference between the existence of parties in the Western world and with us Communists, is that the sole possibility with Communism is the following: One party is in power and all the others are in jail.” (Troud, November 13, 1927.)

It’s important to point out that the Communist Party has its headquarters in Moscow from which it exerts its influence and control in the West. And while it is generally believed that Communism fell in the early 90s, the Communists have continued building their forces to this day. The “operation of error to believe lying” (2 Thess. 2:10) has all but bewitched the West, the major lie being that Communist Russia collapsed.

Communist Ruse

Russia’s strategy is to conceal its plan for world domination under the guise of a power collapse, in keeping with Lenin’s strategy: “When you are strong, feign weakness.” As they finalize their plan for world conquest they don’t want the world to suspect what they’re about to do (invade the west), so the bear has been playing dead while secretly building its strength against its archenemy the United States.

Consider Mikhail Gorbachev’s famous speech to the Soviet Politburo in November 1987:

“Gentlemen, comrades, do not be concerned about all you hear about Glasnost and Perestroika and democracy in the coming years. They are primarily for outward consumption. There will be no significant internal changes in the Soviet Union, other than for cosmetic purposes. Our purpose is to disarm the Americans and let them fall asleep.

We want to accomplish three things: One, we want the Americans to withdraw conventional forces from Europe. Two, we want them to withdraw nuclear forces from Europe. Three, we want the Americans to stop proceeding with Strategic Defense Initiative.”

Acclaimed author Christopher C. Horner was on target when he said that “the Reds of yesterday are the Greens of today.” Russia’s strength has never been more evident. If the world believes that Communism died, it only testifies to the great power that Russia presently exerts over the western mind. The Bible foretold how in the last times the northern enemy would deceive the world with its “operation of error.” The beast of the Apocalypse is staging this disappearing act in the anticipation of the greatest assault ever to befall the human race – World War III and the annihilation of billions!

The Bible

This insidious ruse is recorded in Holy Scripture. In Apocalypse 17 it speaks of the beast of the last days that “was, and is not,” and then returns from the bottomless pit to “go into destruction” so that the deceived inhabitants of the earth “shall wonder, seeing the beast that was, and is not.” (17:8)

Communist Russia [U.S.S.R.] is the beast that “was, and is not.” That is, it appears to not exist right now, but the red bear will soon re-emerge onto the world scene and go forward with her destructive plan so that the inhabitants of the earth indeed “shall wonder,” seeing the reappearance of the superpower that everyone thought had collapsed.

The Urgent Need to Consecrate Russia

The present world condition is a solemn reminder of the need to Consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The Blessed Virgin at Fatima warned in 1917—the year of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia—that if the Church didn’t heed Her requests to procure Russia’s conversion through the Consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, the errors of that nation would spread throughout the world fomenting revolution, strife, and a major persecution of the Church. (Look what’s happening now to the underground Catholics in China!)

Unfortunately, Russia was not consecrated and consequently did not convert, and as such, is generating the present surge of terror activity in the West. One day must be set aside in which the pope in union with the world’s bishops officially entrust Russia to Our Lady through this collegial Consecration. The Consecration is needed to neutralize this diabolical force of Communist Russia, that it might cease from its path of destruction and become an instrument to help spread the True Apostolic Faith.

Without the Consecration of Russia the present surge of Communist activity will only continue. And while just laws and executive orders to guard America from deep-state activity can avail us some protection, Russia will continue to foment riots and social disorder as long as this belligerent nation isn’t consecrated to the Immaculate Heart.

In the final analysis, Russia’s action upon the West will be a divine chastisement for having allowed ourselves to be lured by Russia’s deception. God will use Russia as his scourge to whip the West for its having heeded the red serpent’s allurements to forsake the Commandments and flow with the new order of rebellion and change. It will suddenly dawn on us in the end that it was Russia that gave us our new-age lifestyle of “rock-and-roll,” promiscuity, sodomy, and the new feminist revolution, in keeping with Lenin’s plan for starting revolution: “Corrupt the young: get them away from religion. Get them interested in sex. Make them superficial; destroy their ruggedness.”

The past 50 years of spiritual revolution indeed has paved the way to all-out revolution in our streets so it is urgent that America and the West make amends and recite the daily Rosary as requested by Our Lady at Fatima, remembering always Her intentions for the Consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, that peace may finally ensue.