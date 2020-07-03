IN THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA ITS LEADER, GOVERNOR NEWCOMB HAS JUST DECREED THAT IN ADDITION TO LIMITING THE SIZE OF A CONGREGATION IN A Catholic Church AT MASS, THE CONGREGATION CANNOT SING OR CHANT. SATAN IS HARD AT WORK IN SACRAMENTO AND THE REST OF THE REPUBLIC TO DESTROY RELIGION

Californians are still free to attend their house of worship. But they’re forbidden from singing or chanting.
Updated COVID-19 guidelines issued Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health require churches and other houses of worship to “discontinue singing and chanting activities.”
In previously allowing religious organizations to reopen in late May, the state merely said these institutions should "strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances."
CA Gov (Pelosi’s Nephew) Nickname: Gruesome Newsome
btw: a new age “AA”er. Very Dangerous, imho.
