“https://www.foxnews.com/story/the-radical-truth-about-anita-dunn”>Anita Dunn, Joe Biden’s 2020 Senior Advisor, issued a lengthy public statement praising communist Chairman Mao while serving as the Obama/Biden administration’s White House Communications Director.

Anita Dunn issued her shocking homage to Chairman Mao on June 5, 2009 during her speech to graduating high school students at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in the Washington D.C. suburb of Potomac, Maryland.

Dunn’s statement served as a de facto official proclamation of support by the Obama/Biden administration for Chinese communist revolutionary Chairman Mao Zedong, the evil maniac who left in his wake a bloody trail of 80 million bodies, tens of millions starved to death, and tens of millions more executed or worked to death.

Astonishingly, Anita Dunn encouraged high school students to find their own inner Mao.

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid: Biden 2020 Senior Adviser Anita Dunn’s Favorite Philosopher: China’s Communist Homicidal Maniac Chairman Mao Zedong Who Killed 80 Million Of His Own People

June 24, 2020

By Mary Fanning and Alan Jones | June 24, 2020

Of course Joe Biden hired Anita Dunn to run his campaign.

Anita Dunn, the Senior Strategic Adviser to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, said that China’s Chairman Mao Zedong is her “favorite political philosopher.”

Mao is the barbaric founder of Communist China who killed 80 million of his own people, according to the Washington Post.

Anita Dunn issued a lengthy public statement praising communist Chairman Mao while serving as the Obama/Biden administration’s White House Communications Director.

You know, that Mao — the bloodthirsty communist revolutionary psychopath who killed 80 million of his own people. Mao — who enjoyed killing his fellow countrymen and his political adversaries. Mao — who satisfied his sexual proclivity for young boys and girls. Yes, that Mao.

That is the Mao Anita Dunn so greatly admires.

The same Mao that former First Lady Michelle Obama honored by decorating and desecrating the iconic White House Christmas Tree with a putative Christmas ornament featuring the sadistic Communist Chairman Mao — an act that was so far beyond the pale as to be considered downright evil.

In true communist fashion, Mao set up “Chinese gulags, an empire of slave labor camps,” according to Fox News.

Mao sent 50 million Chinese to his labor camps, which were the equivalent to the Soviet Gulags.

Mao “buried alive 46,000 scholars,” according to the Heritage Foundation. Anita Dunn did not mention that to the high school students she was attempting to brainwash with outrageous communist propaganda.

The Obama/Biden administration’s Anita Dunn rhapsodically extolled the virtues of that Chinese communist totalitarian psychopath Mao and, shockingly, held that mass-murderer up as an example for American youth.

Who in their right mind does that?

Anita Dunn was expressly telling students that they did not have to accept the rule of law. Dunn was conveying to young, impressionable minds that they too could become good communist revolutionaries and overthrow the United States government, just like Mao had done in China!

And one wonders why we have communist revolutionaries burning down America today.

How can any candidate who supports the U.S. Constitution while running for President of the United States hire the likes of Mao aficionado Anita Dunn to run their campaign?

But Joe Biden did.

In fact, Anita Dunn is exactly the kind of person Joe Biden wants running his campaign — someone who clearly admires communist Chairman Mao.

According to The New York Times, “Mr. Biden is giving effective control of the campaign to Anita Dunn, a veteran Democratic operative and top adviser to him.”

While many note Joe Biden’s diminished capacity, he apparently still maintains his long-held belief in global communism.

Perhaps the $1.5 billion dollar deal that the Chinese awarded to Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden helped to grease the skids.

Hunter Biden Recipient Of $1.5 Billion Deal With The Communist Chinese Government That Includes Stake In Chinese Nuclear Company Recently Charged With Espionage By The DOJ For Stealing U.S. Nuclear Secrets

In 2009, shortly after President Obama and Vice President Biden assumed office, Biden’s son Hunter Bidden, John Kerry’s stepson Christopher Heinz, and Devon Archer formed venture capital firm Rosemont Seneca.

In December 2013, Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden flew to Beijing, China aboard Air Force Two. One heck of a big payday soon followed.

“When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund — and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China — and he’s there for one quick meeting, and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing. I think it’s a horrible thing,” President Trump said.

Two weeks after the Bidens’ flight to China, Rosemont Seneca became a partner in a brand new Chinese financial company: Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Management Company (BHR), with backing from China’s state-owned Bank of China.

Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca and other investors quickly raised $1.5 billion for their new venture BHR. China’s Development Bank and China’s social security fund joined lead investor Rosemont Seneca as investors in BHR.

In China, the Chinese Ccmmunist Party (CCP) controls everything.

“In December 2014, BHR became an ‘anchor investor’ in the IPO of China General Nuclear Power Company (CGN), a state-owned nuclear company involved in the development of nuclear reactors … In 2016, CGN was charged with espionage by the Justice Department for stealing US nuclear secrets,” the New York Post reported.

In 2018, CGN and ROSATOM, the Russian state-owned enterprise that acquired Uranium One, signed a “memorandum of cooperation and implementation of cooperative projects in Russia’s and China’s internal markets,” according to a ROSATOM press release.

Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, used a backroom deal to invest in a Chinese nuclear company that is stealing U.S. nuclear secrets and working with Russia on nuclear projects inside China and Russia, America’s two largest military adversaries.

One can only imagine why the globe’s major communist powers are cornering the market on the most important national security asset — uranium. The Obama administration allowed Russia to gain control of 20 percent of America’s uranium, a national security asset, while the United States was already in short supply of uranium.

China and Russia, America’s adversaries, certainly have a good friend in Joe Biden.

China and Russia are counting on Anita Dunn and Joe Biden. China and Russia have every reason to believe that Anita Dunn and Joe Biden will deliver for them. Past is prologue.

Joe Biden’s Communist Roots: Council For A Livable World, Soviet Agent Armand Hammer, and Al Gore Senior

Joe Biden’s communist roots go far beyond his Maoist campaign adviser and his cozy relationship with both communist Russia and China.

Joe Biden’s political career was sponsored and supported by accused Soviet agent Leo Szilard’s Council For A Livable World with funding that came from Al Gore Senior. Al Gore himself was funded by Vladimir Lenin’s friend Armand Hammer. Armand Hammer is the son of Russian-born CPUSA founder Julius Hammer.

According to former NKVD agent Lieutenant General Pavel Sudoplatov, Hungarian-born Manhattan Project scientist Leo Szilard provided atomic secrets to the Soviet Union.

The Council For A Livable World used Joe Biden and other communist-leaning democrats to assist the Soviet Union by blocking and dismantling U.S. missile defense systems such as President Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative known as “Star Wars.

The democrats put the United States at risk for decades with their suicidal mutually assured destruction (MAD) doctrine.

Russian Collusion Hoax: Anita Dunn’s Husband, Former Obama White House Counsel Robert Bauer, Is A Partner At Perkins Coie, The Seattle Law Firm That Funneled Cash To Pay For The Steele Dossier and That Represents Black Lives Matter

For the record, Joe Biden has not been demanding that Antifa communist revolutionaries stop burning down American cities and destroying America’s history, just like the communist Bolsheviks destroyed Russia and communist Mao’s Cultural Revolution Red Guards destroyed China.

Apparently, Dunn envisions America’s youth as her future Red Guard. Mao’s youth militia waged a campaign of rape, torture, theft, arson, destruction of historical artifacts, and violent murder during Mao’s Cultural Revolution for the express purpose of eradicating China’s history. They wanted the capitalists, artists, intellectuals, teachers, and the bourgeoisie dead, so they killed them on an industrial scale.

Biden rewarded China for its brutal 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of thousands of pro-democracy student protesters.

As the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Biden helped China win World Trade Organization Most Favored Nation status,

In 2000, Senator Biden voted to approve Permanent Normal Trade Relations with China.

One can certainly understand exactly why China would hand over billions of dollars to the Biden family.

Anita Dunn’s husband Robert Bauer is a partner a Perkins Coie, the law firm that funneled money from the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele for the despicable hoax Russian Collusion Dossier. Christopher Steele, like Anita Dunn, has decades of affection for Marxism.

Perkins Coie is representing Black Lives Matter in a lawsuit against the City of Seattle, according to Bloomberg Law.

The Chinese government published a cartoon of the White House burning that mocks the Statue of Liberty and American freedom.

The Chinese government telegraphed their intent when they sent America the coronavirus that, so far, has infected 2.4 million Americans and killed 123,000. China also intentionally destroyed the U.S. economy, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Chinese government would like nothing better than to see the United States burn to the ground. Covid-19 was only China’s first strike.

When people say they want to kill you — believe them.

Joe Biden is China’s insurance policy, and they have already paid the premium.

Of course Joe Biden hired Anita Dunn to run his campaign.