THE United States Supreme Court IS STILL DOMINATED BY JUSTICES WHO BELIEVE THAT THEIR ROLE IS TO ACT LIKE SUPEME LEGISLATORS

Dear LifeNews Readers,Last week, the Supreme Court issued a horrible ruling overturning a Louisiana law that would protect women and save babies from abortion.

It was a stark reminder of how important the Supreme Court still is to determining the fate of tens of millions of unborn babies.

Just like the Supreme Court did in 1973, a majority of justices acted like legislators from the bench instead of allowing legislatures to pass pro-life laws protecting babies from destruction in abortion.

Thankfully, the two justice President Donald trump nominated were on the pro-life side. But every Democrat-appointed judge was on the pro-abortion side, just as they are on every single abortion case every single time.

That stark divide is a reminder of the stark divide between the two presidential candidates. While President Trump has appointed good conservative judges who are not left-wing judicial activists, Joe Biden will ONLY appoint judges who are ardent supporters of killing babies in abortion.

And that’s an important reminder of how crucial this election is for the babies. If we want ANY shot at ending abortion, we must re-elect President Donald Trump.

LifeNews is leading the way in making this abortion distinction clear and educating people about whether President Trump and Joe Biden stand. Every day our news articles about the president’s pro-life record and Biden;s abortion advocacy reach millions of people.

LifeNews informs, educates, activates and motivates pro-life people across the country and around the world. Hundreds of thousands of people like you get our pro-life emails. We reach millions of people every day on social media.

Lives are changed. Hearts are opened and minds are changed thanks to pro-life news and information from LifeNews.com.

