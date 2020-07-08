DEAR FAITHFUL READER OF ABYSSUM, AS I ANTICIPATED I AM UNDER ATTACK BY LEFTIST CRIMINALS WHO ARE PUBLISHING LIES ABOUT ME OPPOSING THE RE-ELECTION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump. OBVIOUSLY THEY ARE DEMOCRATS WHO THINK NOTHING OF PUBLISHING SUCH LIES. I AM OPEN SUGGESTIONS AS TO HOW I CAN COUNTERACT THESE ATTACKS.

Fwd: Wendy Stone Long | Bp. Gracida on Trump InboxxDaniel and Kate Taylor <traditional.mass@gmail.com>6:35 PM (1 hour ago) to bcc: me ———- Forwarded message ———

From: Daniel and Kate Taylor <traditional.mass@gmail.com>

Date: Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM

To: Wendy Stone Long



Certainly. Below is what Bishop Gracida published (including his original typos, such as “Word” instead of “World”).Donald J. Trump strongly supports homosexual “marriage” and Trump also supports abortion for cases of Rape (and other dumb reasons).Why murder the child? The child had nothing to do with the rape!I do not understand why Bishop Gracida is now claiming he didn’t write this, but he was absolutely correct:



A few of my readers are upset with me, some of them even calling me uncomplimentary names. I am not surprised. Some people become very uncomfortable when confronted with the truth. What does surprise me, however, is when some of my readers, evidently new to this Blog, criticize me for publishing the truth about Donald Trump and accuse me of having been silent when Barack Hussein Obama was running for the presidency in 2008. Now that is simply untrue. Throughout all of 2008, as soon as Barack Hussein Obama announced his candidacy for the presidency I began to write almost daily posts on this blog warning people that voting for him was like expressing a death wish. I questioned his being a natural born citizen (I have been to Mombasa, Kenya and I have seen copies of his birth certificate showing that he was born there), I showed his close relationship with Middle East activists while he was a student at Columbia, I showed his close relationship with Saul Alinsky and George Soros. I warned that he would be influenced by all of these people if he became President. On one occasion I put a cartoon, drawn by a nationally knows political cartoonist showing Barack Hussein Obama as a puppet being manipulated by George Soros, only to have Google remove it and destroy it. On January 20, 2009, the day of his inauguration I posted, without comment, the text of the Latin hymn DIES IRAE (from the funeral Liturgy of the Roman Catholic Church) on this blog and it received over 20,000 views on that day. Barack Hussein Obama has turned out to be the President that I predicted he would be. I should only have to point out that in his appointment of Hillary Clinton, a Saul Alinsky disciple, as Secretary of State he fulfilled one of my fears (ask Ambassador Stevens if I was wrong). So why have I been so relentless in publishing posts showing how dangerous Donald Trump is? The answer is simple and yet complex. I fought in the Second Word War to defend our great Country and when I became a Catholic priest and Bishop I did not become a second-class citizen. I have a right, especially now that I do not hold any office in the Roman Catholic Church (even though I continue to be a bishop as Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi) to engage in the debate about the qualifications of the candidates for the office of President of the United States. Donald Trump is unfit to be President of the United States. He would be, in my opinion, infinitely worse than Barack Hussein Obama has been.+Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi





ALSO:I do not believe that any human person can decide which of the two, Clinton or Trump, is the LESSER of the two evils. They are both so evil in their actions that no Christian (especially Catholics who have the benefit of the magisterial teaching of the Church, e.g. VERITATIS SPLENDOR) can play God and decide which is the lesser of the two evils.+Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi











On Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM Wendy Stone Long <wendystonelong@yahoo.com> wrote:

Dear Daniel and Kate, Through the world of emails that are forwarded with no sender attached to them, I am in receipt of your email yesterday concerning President Trump and President Obama and Bishop Gracida. May I know where you live and what your phone number is ? If we can meet to discuss I would very much like to. Happy to reciprocate with mine. Or if better for you, is there a public forum where you publish where we may engage in discussion about this ? Do you have a Catholic organization, as I infer from your email address “traditional.mass”?And can you point me

to the source of Bishop Gracida’s comments ? I have been searching but unable to find them. Yours, Wendy Long



