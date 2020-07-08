THE TRUE STORY OF THE VATICAN AND RED CHINA IS WORSE THAN YOU IMAGINED

Antonio Socci on That Angelus Address Pullback





Inboxxtonym741:02 AM (13 hours ago) to tonym74@protonmail.com



This is really starting to smell fishy……like rotten fish!!!



Be brave. We have got to have our eyes wide open.



Nothing to be gained by putting our heads in the sand regarding how very bad this China – Bergoglio relationship is and where it is all going.



God bless and stay strong with the Lord and His Holy Mother beside us all the way.



Tonyhttps://www.facebook.com/notes/antonio-socci-readers/antonio-socci-the-mystery-of-the-sunday-angelus/2341472999487300/



Antonio Socci: The Mystery of the Sunday Angelus



GIUSEPPE PELLEGRINO·TUESDAY, 7 JULY 2020·Public



THE MYSTERY OF THE SUNDAY ANGELUS



By Antonio Socci



First published at “Libero” and at Antonio Socci’s website

· What are the true contents of the still secret agreement between the Vatican and the Chinese Communist regime?

· And why, after two years, is it still hidden?

· What is there to hide?

The question is ever more pressing, because last Sunday a true detective story unfolded.

Immediately following the Sunday Angelus, Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti, on his widely followed blog Stilum Curiae, revealed that in the bulletin distributed to journalists before the Pope’s prayer, there were some important remarks prepared on the crisis of Hong Kong, where the Beijing regime is definitively crushing freedom and autonomy.

His remarks were to be read immediately after the Angelus prayer, when, just like every Sunday, the Pope speaks about the issues he considers to be the most pressing news. These were the (pre-announced) words that the Pope was supposed to read:

“Recently, I have followed with particular attention and not without concern the development of the complex situation in Hong Kong, and I wish to show above all my heartfelt closeness to all the inhabitants of that territory. In the current context, the issues addressed are undoubtedly delicate and affect everyone’s life; therefore it is understandable that there is a marked sensitivity in this regard. I hope therefore that all the people involved will know how to face the various problems with a spirit of far-sighted wisdom and authentic dialogue. This requires courage, humility, non-violence, and respect for the dignity and rights of all. I thus express the desire that societal freedom, and especially religious freedom, be expressed in full and true liberty, as indeed various international documents provide for it. I accompany with my constant prayer the entire Catholic community and all people of good will in Hong Kong, so that they can construct a prosperous and harmonious society together.”

However, Tosatti reveals, shortly before the Pope appeared at the window in St. Peter’s Square, journalists were advised that the section of the prepared remarks about Hong Kong would not be spoken. And in fact the pope did not read it. Thus – since it was a text under embargo – it is officially non-existent.

The Vatican has not given any explanation of this singular incident. The discourse cited above, moreover, is not at all harsh with Beijing. It would have been a significant intervention only because it would have been the first time Bergoglio said something about the drama of Hong Kong.

It is well known, in fact, that despite his very marked interventionism on all sorts of political and social questions, the Argentinian Pope has been completely taciturn on the Chinese repression of Hong Kong, just as he has been on all ussues concerning human rights and religious freedom in China.

When he speaks of China, he always does so in an exclusively positive way, with expressions of great courtesy towards his communist tyrants.

Tosatti, after reconstructing Sunday’s detective story, then raises all the right questions about it. He asks, “What sort of pressure has Beijing put on the Pope so that he would not speak on world television about the drama of the former British colony, even in the most delicate and peaceful tones possible?”

And he notes that “this episode sheds even worse light – if that is possible – on the famous secret agreement signed between Beijing and the Holy See, whose consequences are being heavily felt in the lives of many Chinese Catholics, despite the propaganda of Vatican media. It is an agreement that risks constituting one of the most sensational errors in the history of Vatican diplomacy, and also one of the worst decisions of the Pope who wanted it and endorsed it, unlike his predecessors.”

But the problem does not concern only Chinese Christians. It concerns the entire Church. One must wonder whether the Pope is still free and if the Vatican is now subjected to Beijing, as many fear.

It is an unheard of and disturbing situation. Probably the Italian media will be silent about the event, but the case could make an impression in the United States, even on a political level: at the White House.

Antonio Socci

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Now recapping on an excerpt from the recent article from Church Militant on this China – Vatican situation in which Liz Yore lets fly on the matter.

https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/vatican-schedules-great-religious-and-civil-alliance-for-formation-of-future-generations



Liz Yore

But “We’ve gotta watch the Vatican,” former prosecutor and investigative journalist Liz Yore urged on War Room Pandemic last week, as she alerted the public to the Vatican’s ties with the CCP.

The Vatican’s Global Compact on Education, scheduled for Oct. 15, has partnered with “One People, One Planet [which] is sponsored by, none other than, Huwei [a telecommunications provider blacklisted by the United States due to national security concerns]” Yore reported.

Speaking to the type of education that can be expected at the conference that occurs less than two weeks before the U.S. election, Yore said bluntly: “Pope Francis is virulently anti-American and communist … .”



To explain how the Holy See and the CCP became bedfellows, she pointed toChinese President Xi Jinping’s “globalist” speech at Davos in 2017 when he said, “All roads lead to Rome” to illustrate his plan for how to invade world markets. “Apparently, all bank accounts lead to the Vatican as well,” Yore remarked.Her remark echoed other recent news that sheds light on details of the secret Chinese-Vatican agreement.

On June 22, social media was atwitter with exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui’s claim that Beijing is paying off the Vatican to stay silent about the CCP’s repression of religious freedom and plans for world domination as part of the 2018 agreement.

Yore agreed. “Xi’s got his money’s worth,” she said, explaining that the CCP bought silence from the pope on the Hong Kong violence against freedom marchers and China’s forced organ harvesting program, called one of the worst mass atrocities of the century. It also accounts for his praise for the “great job” China and the CCP did in containing the Wuhan virus.

“This is mind-boggling,” she said. “For decades we’ve had popes rail against the CCP, rail against the Patriotic Church, and along comes Francis … .”

In a pithy assessment of the whole situation, she said: “The CCP has snagged the moral voice of the vicar of Christ.”