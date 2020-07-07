I WAS SHOCKED BUT NOT SURPRISED TO RECEIVE AN EMAIL SENT BY UNKNOWN PERSONS USING THE ACRONYMS “DANIEL AND KATE TAYLOR” SUPPOSEDLY QUOTING ME IN A VIOLENT ATTACK ON PRESIDENT Donald Trump. PLEASE KNOW THAT I AM A STRONG SUPPORTER OF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND IF YOU READ ANYTHING ON THE INTERNET TO THE CONTRARY TRUST ME WHEN I TELL YOU THAT IT IS A LIE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Posted on July 7, 2020

Bishop Gracida on Donald J. Trump

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
