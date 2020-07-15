GOD WILL NOT BE MOCKED WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES

SEARCH

Might God’s answer to Francis the New Luther be Our Lady of Guadalupe?

July 14, 2020



On one side of the world in 1531 Luder [Luther] brought two million out of the Church. On the same day, in the same year, on the other side of the world, atop a small hill in Guadalupe, Our Lady appeared to Juan Diego and, because of Her, ten million people were converted to the Faith and brought into the Kingdom within a year. Ten million before Luder [Luther] died. Ten million in one year, between 1531 and 1532. God will not be mocked. Let us learn the story of God’s answer to Martin Luther in Guadalupe.– Rick Salbato

Francis cryptically called Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò the “Great Accuser” which is a name for the devil.

Francis in his fixation with the devil and his foes as well as feces and heresy appears almost to be possessed by the spirit of Martin Luther who never stopped talking about excrement and talking to the devil:

“”Devil, I have just s*** in my trousers. Have you smelled it?”

-Martin Luther

(Queenmobs.com, “Fecal Fridays: Martin Luther on the Toilet,” December 1, 2017)

Luther had continuous visions of the devil and of excrement as all Luther scholars know:

“The filthy language of Luther… a vocabulary of excrement… -against Satan… in his later years the violence and frequent obscenity… directed at his human foes.”

(“Martin Luther,” by Michael A. Mullet, page 338)

Besides the Francis’ fixation on the devil, his foes and feces, it appears that Francis has, also, joined Luther in believing in the heresy of imputed grace justification.

Luther’s image of imputed grace was that man was a pile of dung covered with snow.

Protestant “justification” for him was totally corrupted man being covered by grace and unfree because of his corruption to fulfill the moral law.

The pro-Francis Bishop Robert Barron wrote Martin Luther is “a mystic of grace” and “the religious movement he launched was ‘a love affair.'”

Francis’s love affair with Luther’s justification heresy goes even farther than Barron who said “I disagree with lots of his ideas.”

Francis referring to Luther said:

“Lutherans and Catholics, Protestants, all of us agree on the doctrine of justification. On this point, which is very important, he did not err.” (patheos.com/blog/scotticalt, “Pope Francis is Wrong about Luther and Justification,” April 5, 2017)

Francis and Barron need to explain what part of man being a pile of dung covered with snow (grace) so corrupt that he isn’t free to fulfill the moral law is “not err” and a “love affair” of a “mystic of grace.”

Theologian Dr. E. Christian Brugger and First Thing editor Elliott Milco agree that Francis’s grace/justification teachings in Amoris Laetitia and his Argentine letter apparently are condemned as heretical by the Council of Trent.

Milco in his article “Francis’s Argentine Letter And The Proper Response” counters Francis’s idea of grace with the infallible Catholic teaching which says:

Trent’s doctrine of infused grace said “that graces truly sanctify and liberates, and that baptized Christians are always free to fulfill the moral law, even when they fail to do so.”

Has Francis by apparently denying the very concept of Catholic sanctifying grace and justification become the new Luther?

Might God’s answer to Francis the new Luther be Our Lady of Guadalupe?

Finally, this is from my friend Richard Salbato who passed away a few years ago on “God’s [possible] answer to [the new] Martin Luther in Guadalupe.” It comes from his old website Unity Publishing:

MARTIN LUTHER AND OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE

In the Name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit

There is a mass migration of Christians into Evangelical denominations or into what is called “born-again” Christians or Fundamentalists. Most Christians don’t know where this idea of “born-again” comes from; in fact, even “born-again Christians” have no idea where it all started. Most Fundamentalists couldn’t answer what a Fundamentalist is. This is sort of a history lesson on the two concepts: being “born again” and “Fundamentalism”. It is also a history lesson on the relationship between “born again” and Guadalupe.

In the 1500’s Catholic kings fought each other all over Europe. Twenty-five million people lost their lives to the Black Plague, many being priests and nuns because they were the only ones who would care for the sick and bury the dead. So many priests and nuns lost their lives to the Black Plague that priests were quickly ordained with only one or two years of training, and many bad priests were the result. Two anti-popes fought for the Chair of Rome. The Moors occupied Spain and Portugal all across the Mediterranean Sea, and they occupied the latter for hundreds of years while the Christian armies were unable to drive them out. Mohammed II invaded the Mediterranean Islands and the southern coast of Italy. Hidden spies infiltrated the Christian armies and gave away secrets, preventing them from winning any wars with the Moors. The King of France, aided by a false mystic, (who claimed that the Pope was not the rightful Bishop of Rome) invaded Italy with the intention of arresting the Pope. This was the situation of the Kingdom of God on Earth at the turn of the Century.

When all seemed lost, God sent a woman, Isabella of Spain, to save the Kingdom. Isabella became Queen of Spain and, although constantly pregnant, she rode her horse all over Europe to defeat the Turks and the Tartars, pushing Mohammed out of Europe, stopping the King of France and saving the Holy Father. She brought peace to Spain and Portugal. A pregnant woman on a horse saved the world from the first of the Antichrists of the world, Mohammed.

She, and she alone, financed Christopher Columbus to discover the new world of the Americas. Because of Isabella of Spain and Columbus, eventually all the wealth of Spain and Portugal would migrate to the Americas and drain the power from Spain and Portugal.

Before her death in 1504, a child was born in Germany of a poor peasant miner, named John Luder. This child would eventually change his name because the word “Luder” in German means “beast”. Let me emphasize this: the word “Luder” means “beast”. This will be relevant later.

Now, this child, by all Twentieth Century standards or even Fifteenth Century standards, was an abused child. He didn’t like authority, and so, he was beaten constantly by his father, mother, and his teachers. One time he was beaten fifteen times by his school master before morning. He became a runaway. All authority became his enemy.

One day he was almost struck by lightning, and this so frightened him that he made a promise to God. If God would save his life from the storm, he would become a priest. And so, he did. He became an Augustinian priest.

To understand Luder, we must read Luder’s own writings. When he was still a priest, Luder wrote:

“If Christ had not entrusted all power to one man, the Church would not have been perfect. There would have been disorder, and each person would have been his own master claiming to be led by the Holy Spirit. This is what the heretics do. “The principle sin of heretics is their own pride. With pride they insist on their own opinions. Frequently they serve God with great devotion. They do not intend any evil, but they serve God according to their own will. “Even when refuted they refuse to change their words. They think they are guided by the Holy Spirit. The things that have been established for centuries and in which countless martyrs have lost their lives, they treat as doubtful questions. They interpret the Bible according to their own heads, and carry their own opinions in it.”

Luder wanted to be a perfect priest but he did not understand one important thing; he did not understand “grace”. He wanted to acquire sanctity by his own efforts, his own justice, his own works, and he did not like anyone helping him – not even God. He hated authority, in whatever form it took, including God. He said of himself,

“I gave special tasks to myself, which my superiors fought against (and rightfully so). I was a persecutor of my own soul, by fasting and prayer, which was suicide. From misplaced reliance on my own righteousness, I became filled with mistrust, fear, hatred, and blasphemy of God. I was such an enemy of Christ, that whenever I saw a picture of Christ or the Cross, I would shut my eyes and thought that I would rather have seen the devil. I was constantly depressed or melancholy. For do what I would, my good works or righteousness brought me no help or consolation.”

It was while he was in this state of melancholy that his problems began. Leo X issued a Bull on Indulgences, and the Dominican, Tetzel, traveled throughout Germany preaching indulgences and collecting money to rebuild Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Tetzel angered Luder to the bottom of his soul because Tetzel said that man did not rely on himself, but needed the grace of God to do any good work. Tetzel taught that the grace stored up in the Church by all the saints, martyrs, monks, and cloistered nuns could be tapped. By appealing to these graces we could gain the power to overcome temptation and sin. By appealing to these graces stored up in the Body of Christ, the Church, we could gain power from God to do good and to gain the remission of sins.

So angry was Luder that his fasting and penance was for nothing, that he lashed out at Tetzel. On Halloween Day in 1517 ( 500 years before Fatima) he nailed up on the Church doors 95 objections against indulgences. The Church made little of it, except to answer his objections, because this was a standard way of getting answers to questions in those days. Luder began to vacillate. At first he wrote to the Holy Father,

“Whatever your decision I will accept as Christ speaking through you.” However, when his errors were pointed out to him, Luder rebelled. He denied one day what he had professed the day before. He declared the Church infallible one day, then denied it the next. He submitted to the councils and then he did not. He stated that civil government had power over the Church and then he denied it. He admitted Hell and then he questioned it. He taught that Sacraments gave grace and then he denied it. He taught seven Sacraments, then two, then three. He admitted that Baptism gave grace and then he did not. He maintained Purgatory, and then he denied it.

Finally, in 1520 he was excommunicated. Regarding his excommunication, Luder said,

“I maintain that the author of this excommunication (the Pope) is the Antichrist.”

The Bible did not support his views. He needed a new bible. In the Sixteenth Century, it could be said that if anyone could not read Latin, he could not read at all. In spite of this there were 17 versions of the Bible in the German languagealone before Luder came out with his own version.

In order to make a new version, he took the Newenburg Version of 1483 and began to change everything in it. He wrote his own version from the German Newenburg Version in only 10 weeks. He never stopped changing his own version until his death. He never went to the Greek or Hebrew, and his only source was the German version written in 1483.

He changed Scriptures so that wherever it said to “do penance”, he wrote, “to do better”. In Acts 19:18 where it says, “Many of them came confessing their sins”, he wrote, “They came acknowledging the miracles of the Apostles”. In the Annunciation where it said, “Full of Grace”, he changed it to “Thou gracious one”. In Romans where it said, “We account a man to be justified by faith”, he wrote, “We hold man justified by faith alone without the works of the law.”

When questioned about his addition of the word “alone” he stated,

“If your Pope annoys you with the word, tell him that I will have it that way. Popes and asses are one and the same thing. To the devil with anyone who censures my translation without my will or knowledge. I will have it that way. I am the doctor of all the doctors of popidom. These Popish asses are not able to appreciate my labors.”

Regarding the Doctors of the Church – Augustine, Jerome, Basil, Aquinas, Luder wrote,

“They are untrustworthy teachers. Bores, out of which Christians have been drinking. Naive blasphemers, infernal asses, knowing nothing of the gospel, deceived by the devil, and deserving of hell rather than heaven.”

Then he proceeded to take out whole sections of the Bible: Judith, Wisdom, Ecclesiastics, Tobias, Machabees I and II, parts of Ester, parts of Daniel, the prayers of Menasseh.

Regarding Moses,

“I do not wish to see or hear anything of Moses. If we allow the 10 commandments any influence on our conscience they become the cloak of evil, heretics, and blasphemers. If Moses should intimidate you with his 10 commandments, tell him right off to chase himself to the Jews. Moses should forever be looked about with suspicion, even as a heretic, damned, even worse than the Pope and the devil.”

Luder had no respect for the rest of the Bible, either. Judith he called a tragedy. Tobias he called a comedy. Ecclesiastics he said was OK for ordinary dumb folks. Baruch he said was worthless. Esra,

“I would not even translate it. There is nothing in it you would not find in Aesop’s Fables,” wrote Luder.

Regarding Job, he said it was a fable. Ester he said he would throw into the Ibe River. As for Jonas, Jonas he said was monstrous.

In the New Testament he rejected Hebrews, James, Jude, and Revelation. Of the four Gospels, he said only John was trustworthy. Regarding Hebrews he said that it has bits of wood, hay and straw. Of James he said he did not hold it to be James’ writings. Regarding Revelation he said,

“I feel an aversion to it, and this is sufficient reason for me to reject it.”Even those words he could not change, he changed the meaning. He told his followers that wherever they saw the words, “to do” they should understand them to mean “to believe”. “Do this and you shall live” in Matthew should be taken to mean “Believe this and you shall live.”

Now, armed with a Bible that supported his views, he placed cheap copies of it into the hands of the peasants and the princes. To flatter them, he told the peasants that they were the priests and that anyone’s interpretation of Scripture had equal value to anyone else.

“Among Christians there should not be any authority,” he said. The peasants took this farther than Luder wanted them to. Led by a man named Mussner, they revolted against the kings, princes and the Church. They demanded the right to elect priests, the elimination of serfdom, the elimination of subjects, the elimination of princes, and the elimination of kings. They used the new Gospel of Luder to claim the right to kill all until authority was destroyed and the new Kingdom of God was established.

To arouse the masses even further, Luder had cartoons pasted all over Germany showing the Pope and the Cardinals being born out of the devil’s behind.

Monasteries, churches, and the palaces of the princes were attacked. At first Luder was happy. He wanted to use the peasants to destroy the Church in Germany. However, when they also attacked the kings and princes who had protected his cause, he realized that if the peasants gained control, he would lose control.

He wrote a declaration against the peasants, and the kings posted his declaration all over Germany.

“Pure deviltry is the peasants. They rob and rage like mad dogs, therefore whoever is able to mow them down, slaughter them or stab them, openly or in secret, let them do so. Remember, nothing is more poisonous, noxious or devious than a rebel. You must kill them like you would a mad dog.” The peasants were slaughtered like cattle. After the slaughter Luder wrote,

“I, Luder, slew all the peasants because I said they should be slain. All their blood is upon my head, but I put it upon the Lord, God, by whose command I spoke.”

In 1531 he celebrated the slaughter of the peasants by marrying a nun, and becoming the author of the “State Church” because he said,

“He who owns the country owns the Church. He who makes the laws for you, has the right to make the religion for you. No finer government in the world is there than that of the Turks, who have neither a secular nor spiritual code of law, but only the Koran.”

He said that the Abbeys belonged to the princes, and that monasteries were dens of iniquity that the kings should root out and destroy. If the kings did this, he said, then God would bless them.

So began all state-controlled religions. Eventually some governments would go so far as to outlaw all religions, as in the case of the “French Revolution” and “Communism”. By 1984 Communism would outlaw religion in 74% of the entire world.

When Pope Paul III died, Luder said,

“This is the fourth Pope I have buried and I will bury many more.”Soon after he said that, however, Luder died. The main theological argument of Luder was that man has no free will to choose good or evil, and therefore cannot be blamed for any sin whatsoever.

“It is either God or the Devil that rules. Man has no freedom to choose and is absolutely devoid of responsibility. Having lost free will, man cannot observe the precepts of the ten commandments. He cannot master his passions. He must sin as long as he lives.””Good works are useless. They are sin. And in fact, impossible. It is more important to guard against good works than to guard against sin.”

Now listen very carefully to the following writings of Luder and you will see where we are going with all of this.

“If men believe in Christ and accept Him as their personal Savior, His justice will be imputed to them and they will go straight to Heaven. It does not matter what evil they have done during their lives. It does not matter whether they are, or not, repentful of their sins. It does not matter at the moment of their death whether they have contrition or not, or if they are in the state of grace. If they have accepted Christ as their personal Savior they will be saved.”

Let’s read that again,

“If men believe in Christ and accept Him as their personal Savior, His justice will be imputed to them and they will go straight to Heaven. It does not matter what evil they have done during their lives. It does not matter whether they are, or not, repentful of their sins. It does not matter at the moment of their death whether they have contrition or not, or if they are in the state of grace. If they have accepted Christ as their personal Savior they will be saved.”

The author of that was Luder, the beast. Reading on, in Luder’s writings, he said this:

“The Laws of God are only there so that man can see in them the impossibility of doing good. Man must persuade himself to have nothing to do with the law, and that no sin should deny him anything. Let him, so to say, boast of his sins. What should be the rule every time you read in the Scripture: God commanding good works, you should understand that to mean, that the Scripture forbids good works. Be on your guard against good works. Avoid them as one avoids a pest. I will drink all the more because you forbid it. I will drink goblets in the name and honor of the name of Jesus Christ. If you think about good works, prayers, the laws of Christ, I advise everyone to drive these satanic thoughts out of their minds by thinking about a pretty woman, or money or drink. It is impossible to do without a woman. Chastity is an abomination. — Be a sinner and sin boldly but believe more boldly still. We must sin as long as we are what we are. Sin will not drive us away from God even if we commit fornication thousands of thousands of times a day. The gratification of sexual desire is God’s work, and it is as necessary as eating, drinking, sweating, or sleeping.”

Regarding a family, Luder wrote,

“He who keeps a prostitute is closer to God — than one who takes a wife.” Regarding the Jews, he wrote,

“Burn their Synagogues and schools. Put them on fire, their homes, their prayer books and their rabbis.” Are you getting an idea where Hitler got his ideas, and why he found a following in Germany?

Before he died, however, he complained that there were as many differing opinions on the Bible as there were people, but he did not repent. He went on to say, “My word is the word of Christ. My mouth is the mouth of Christ.”

Luder is the founder, the prophet, the christ of the

BORN-AGAIN CHRISTIANS.

He is Luder, the beast, but he changed his name to Martin Luther, the founder of the Protestant Reformation. Today there are 27,000 Christian sects, and there are 400 new ones created every week.

At the same time that Martin Luder was crushing the peasants in 1531, and celebrating this by marrying a nun;

at the same time that priests and nuns were being murdered;

at the same time that Monasteries and Abbeys were being destroyed, the saints on earth and in heaven were praying:

“How long O Lord, Holy and True, do you refrain from avenging and judging those who dwell on earth.” (Revelation 6:10)

God answered their prayers. We know He answered their prayers from what followed in History, and I can imagine that God said this,

“I AM, therefore I foresaw this Luder. I AM, therefore I reserved for Myself a hidden world for this time. I AM, therefore for each soul that is lost because of Luder, I will bring ten into the Kingdom of God on Earth before Luder’s death. I AM, therefore, with the use of a woman, My Isabella, I saved the Kingdom from the Moslems. I AM, therefore, with the use of THE WOMAN, I will save the kingdom from his lies. “Out of Luder’s lies, will come lies upon lies, sect upon sect, but My Kingdom will stand until I do away with all My enemies.”

On one side of the world in 1531 Luder brought two million out of the Church. On the same day, in the same year, on the other side of the world, atop a small hill in Guadalupe, Our Lady appeared to Juan Diego and, because of Her, ten million people were converted to the Faith and brought into the Kingdom within a year.Ten million before Luder died. Ten million in one year, between 1531 and 1532. God will not be mocked. Let us learn the story of God’s answer to Martin Luther in Guadalupe.

GUADALUPE

The story of Our Lady of Guadelupe begins when Cortez arrived in Mexico in 1519. What he saw was the great civilization of the Aztec Empire. There were accomplished mathematicians, astronomers, physicians, architects, philosophers, craftsmen, and artists. They had a judicial system that resembled that of Europe. Reading and writing began at an early age, but their writing was in pictographs similar to that of the Egyptian Hieroglyphics.

The town, which is now Mexico City, was an island in the center of a lake with three land bridges leading to it. What Cortez saw when he arrived there was a beautiful city with a stone pyramid in the middle of it. It was the temple where they held their religious ceremonies. The Aztecs were afraid of nature, and out of nature they made their gods. They were afraid of the sun, the moon, the stars, the rain, the wind, fire, and so on, and they made these their personalized gods and goddesses. They built idols of these, and they worshipped them in the pyramid temples. They offered human sacrifices to these gods. They regarded themselves as “The People of the Sun”, since the sun was their primary god. For fear that the sun might not rise again, they offered human sacrifices to the sun god. Victims of these sacrifices were often prisoners, slaves, children, or unwanted babies.

While still alive, a black-robed, long-haired priest tore out their heart and held it in his hand offering it to his sun god as he watched the heartless victim die. In some rituals they mutilated and ate their victims alive. They would kill thousands of humans on any one of their feast days. On the inauguration day of their temple pyramid in 1487 they killed over 20,000 people on their altars in one day.

The mightiest of their gods was the feathered or stoned serpent to whom many thousands were sacrificed every year. Another of their gods was the mother god, whose temple stood on a small hill that would later become Guadalupe. Her head was a combination of snakes heads and her clothes a mass of living serpents.

When Cortez arrived, the ruler of the Aztecs was Montezuma the Second. Somehow God had gone before Cortez, because their mystics were predicting to Montezuma his own overthrow. His sister had dreamed of the ships with the black cross on their sails, and of the soldiers with the black crosses on their armor. A prophet from their past had predicted that a man with white skin and a white beard would bring them knowledge of the true God.

The Spaniards did not even have 400 soldiers, and the Aztecs had thousands, but Montezuma was afraid because of what his prophets had told him and decided to negotiate with Cortez. On November 8, 1519, Cortez met Montezuma and marched right into the center of the city. While Cortez negotiated with Montezuma, his remaining soldiers, who were waiting at the ships, mutinied. Cortez had to leave the city to put down the rebels. While he was gone, Montezuma attacked the remaining soldiers in the city, and 300 of Cortez’s 400 men were killed. Some of the men were sacrificed alive to the snake god.

In spite of his small force of men, Cortez attacked the city, killed Montezuma and overtook the Aztecs. This was how the Spaniards took over the Aztecs. They put into place something called, “First Alliance”, and they put in charge ruthless people who treated the Aztecs like second-rate citizens, even as animals.

King Charles the Fifth, back in Spain, heard about this and wanted to correct this abuse, so he appointed a bishop to take charge of the new world.

Bishop Zumeragua arrived in the New World in 1528 as the first bishop of the New World. He tried very hard to stop the abuses and overcome the hatred between the Aztecs and the Spaniards. He brought fruit trees, and agriculture experts, and printing presses with him. He built schools. He built the College of the Holy Cross, which would become the largest college in the world.

The Bishop, however, had a lot of problems with the Spanish soldiers. In fact, they even attacked him and his monks. The hatred grew so bad between the Spaniards and the Aztec Indians that the Bishop felt there would be an uprising. He smuggled out a message in a hollowed out cross to King Charles. King Charles appointed another Bishop (Don Sebastian Rameres) to be the head of the government in America and to do away with the “First Alliance”.

Before Bishop Rameres arrived, the situation got so bad that an uprising was imminent. Most historians agree that if the Aztecs had rebelled at that time they would have been exterminated by the Spaniards, and all history would have been different. However, Bishop Zumeragua began to pray to Our Lady.

He asked Our Lady to send him some Castilian Roses, as a sign that his desperate prayers had been heard. In the Sixteenth Century there were no Castilian Roses in all the Americas.

In 40 AD the Virgin Mary went to Ephesus with John, the Apostle, to destroy the goddess Diana. And now 1500 years later on a hill that was formerly the temple to the goddess of the snake, Our Lady appeared to an Indian, one of the few Christians who existed at the time, Juan Diego.

“Juanito, my son, where are you going?”

Juan Diego was shocked at her beauty and could only mumble, “I am on my way to church to hear Mass.”

Our Lady smiled, “Know for certain that I am the perfect and perpetual Virgin Mary, Mother of the True God through Whom everything lives – the Lord of all things, who is the master of heaven and earth. I ardently desire a temple to be built here to me, where I will show and offer my love and compassion, my help, my protection to the people. I am your merciful Mother, the Mother of all who live united in this land and of all mankind, of all those who love me, of all those who cry to me, of all those who have confidence in me. Here I will hear their weeping and their sorrows, and will remedy and elevate their sufferings and misfortunes.

“Therefore, in order to realize my intentions, go to the house of the bishop of Mexico City, and tell him that I send you and that it is my desire to have a temple built here. Tell him all that you have seen and heard. Be assured that I will be very grateful and will reward you for doing diligently what I have asked of you. Now that you have heard my words, my son, go and do everything as best as you can.”

Juan bowed his head reverently, “My Lady, I will do everything that you asked.” And he went down the mountain to see the Bishop.

He returned to Our Lady the same day. The Bishop was kind but did not believe him.

“I beg You, Noble Lady, entrust this matter to someone of importance, someone well known and respected, so that your wish will be accomplished, for I am only a lowly peasant, and You have sent me to a place where I have no standing. Forgive me if I have disappointed you, for having failed at my mission.”

The Virgin looked tenderly on him and said,

“Listen to me, My son, and understand that I have many servants who I could charge with the delivery of My message, but it is altogether necessary that you should be the one to carry out this mission. It is through your mediation and assistance that My wish should be accomplished.

“I wish you to go to the bishop again tomorrow. Tell him in My Name and make him fully understand my disposition, that he should undertake the erection of a Church for which I ask. And repeat to him that it is I, in person, the Ever Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, who sends you.”

Once again the bishop pushed him out the door saying, “If the Lady could give me a sign maybe then I could believe.”

“What kind of sign?” asked Juan.

“I leave it up to Her,” he said.

“Come again tomorrow,” Our Lady told Juan, when he had told Her what the bishop had said, “and I will give you a sign for the bishop.”

When Juan went home he found his uncle sick and dying. Instead of going back to see Our Lady, he tried to go around the mountain to get a priest for his dying uncle. She intercepted him on the path at the foot of the mountain. “Where are you going, my son?”

Juan told Our Lady about his dying uncle and that he was going to get a priest to give him the Last Rites. He promised to come back the next day to do as Our Lady had requested.

“Listen, and let it penetrate into your heart my dear little son. Do not be troubled or weighted down with grief. Do not fear any illness, or vexation, anxiety, or pain. Am I not here, who am your Mother? Are you not under my shadow and protection? Am I not your fountain of life? Are you not in the folds of My Mantle, in the crossings of My Arms? Is there anything else you need.”

“Do not let the illness of your uncle worry you, because he is not going to die of this sickness. At this very moment he is cured.”

Our lady told Juan to go up to the top of the mountain and pick the flowers that he would see there and to bring them down to Her. When he did, She placed them very carefully in the front part of his tilma which he held in his hands. He then ran to the bishop with the tilma folded over the flowers.

With much difficulty he entered into the bishop’s chamber, and there he found himself in front of two bishops and a priest. The new bishop, who would be the head of all Mexico, had arrived. The priest was his interpreter.

Juan told his story and threw down the tilma, and the Castilian Roses fell to the floor. The bishop was speechless. These were the Castilian Roses that the bishop had prayed to the Virgin for.

After some time, he looked up at Juan, and at that instant an image of the Virgin Mary appeared on the front of the tilma, Juan’s robe. It was done in pictograph form as the Aztec Indians wrote in their language.

The two bishops, the priest, and Juan stood in a daze for a long time. Finally the Bishop removed the Tilma reverently and hugged Juan, asking his forgiveness. News spread throughout Mexico all night of the miracle. The next day, Juan and the Bishops led a procession to the site of the future Church. The Indians were so excited that they jumped up and down and sang songs to Our Lady. “Our Lady is one of us” they shouted. They shot arrows into the air in celebration. One of these arrows came down and killed one of the Indians.

The bishop knew that Our Lady would not allow this sadness on this day, so he placed the Tilma on the dead man, and he came back to life perfectly healed. The bishop ordered a chapel to be built immediately until a Cathedral could be built. After the celebrations, Juan finally returned to his dying uncle. It had been almost two days since he left him.

Juan found his uncle perfectly cured as he knew he would be, but he did not expect the story his uncle told. The Virgin appeared to his uncle at exactly the same time She was appearing to Juan, cured him, told him the story, and told him Her name. The name She actually gave was an Aztec Indian word which means, “The Woman Who Crushes the Head of the Serpent”. But the Spaniards misunderstood the name and took it for “Our Lady of Guadalupe” which is a famous shrine in Spain where there is a statue of Our Lady that was owned by Leo the Great in the Fifth Century.

Indians from all over the Americas in the millions came to see the picture, and miracles occurred everyday. What did the Indians see? They saw an Indian Lady on that Tilma blocking out their sun god, standing on their moon and snake gods, and praying to a God more powerful than Her.

For the first time, Indians and Spaniards hugged each other. Conversions to the faith happened so fast that some priests baptized more than 6000 people in a single day. At one convent alone, two priests baptized 14,200 Indians in five days. Indian women replaced their mini-skirts with clothes similar to Our Lady. Ten million Indians were baptized in one year.

The bishop, who prayed for Our Lady’s help; Cortez, who stopped the slaughter of infant babies; and Juan Diego, who saw Our Lady; all died in the same year.

In the same year that Martin Luther took two million people out of the Kingdom of God on Earth, Our Lady brought ten million in. In fact, the fifty-year span from 1531 to 1581 was the fastest growth of the Catholic Church in the entire 2000-year history of the Church.

God will not be mocked.

When Christianity centered around the East, wealth and prosperity followed, but when they began to accept the heresies of the Gnostics, the Arians, and the Nestorians, God moved His Kingdom into Germany, Spain, England and Russia. He then sent Mohammed, and the once paradise of the world became a desert of poverty and war.

God will not be mocked.

When Christianity began to apostatize in Europe, God moved His Kingdom to the Americas, with the help of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Wealth followed and Mexico became the wealthiest Country in the world with the best schools, the best hospitals, and the best standard of living.

God will not be mocked.

When the Mexican Government became Masonic in 1917, and tried to wipe out all Christianity by killing priests and nuns, confiscating all the schools and hospitals, God moved His Kingdom to Northern America, and the wealth followed.

God will not be mocked.

As Christianity in North America begins to lose the faith, Africa, England, Korea, Japan, and all the far east is coming alive. In Africa so many people are converting to the faith that there is a three-year wait to get into the seminaries, and they have some of the largest seminaries in the world. Africa just built the largest Catholic Church in the world, even larger than Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In Korea the Church is doubling in size every year. In the rest of the Far East conversions are at an all-time high. All the while in Pagan America old-line Catholics, who failed to even read their Bibles, leave the Kingdom in droves.

God is not mocked.

Protestants and Protestant ministers are coming into the Kingdom at an astounding rate, and they are making the Church come alive again.

God is not mocked.

Am I a “Born-Again Christian”? Yes! When I was baptized I became “born again”. Does that mean I am saved? No! Read 1 Cor. 9-27 or Phil 3:11 and you will see that Paul did not believe “once saved – always saved”. Study your Bible and you will see that the Bible is the story of the Catholic Church and the Catholic Church is the story of the Bible.

The Word is a two-edged sWord. It’s time to pick up your sWord and defend Our Lady.

Rick Salbato

Knight of Our Lady

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

SHARE