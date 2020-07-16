IT SEEMS AS THOUGH THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL IS LOCATED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SWAMP, PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS TO FOCUS ON DRAIN THE CENTER OF THE SWAMP BEFORE MANY MORE AMERICANS DIE

|Dispatches from the War: Mr. Trump, deliver a knockout blow to the traitorous CDC(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)“…against all enemies, foreign and domestic…”
Let’s get domestic.
I promise you, Mr. President, if you send a hundred FBI agents into the CDC and remove millions of their files as evidence, you’ll discover this federal agency is entirely corrupt, and has been for decades.
While the Department of Justice prepares indictments, make a public declaration that your administration will ignore all their COVID case numbers and recommendations. They’re criminal liars. That’s their whole game.
Let me help you out with four examples. Face it, you’re not good with details, so you may want a team to summarize the following revelations for you.
ONE: The Atlantic, May 21, 2020, has a story, headlined, “How could the CDC make that mistake?”
I’ll give you the key quotes, and then comment on the stark inference The Atlantic somehow failed to grasp.
“We’ve learned that the CDC is making, at best, a debilitating mistake: combining test results that diagnose current coronavirus infections with test results that measure whether someone has ever had the virus…The agency confirmed to The Atlantic on Wednesday that it is mixing the results of viral [PCR] and antibody tests, even though the two tests reveal different information and are used for different reasons.”
“Several states—including Pennsylvania, the site of one of the country’s largest outbreaks, as well as Texas, Georgia, and Vermont—are blending the data in the same way. Virginia likewise mixed viral and antibody test results until last week, but it reversed course and the governor apologized for the practice after it was covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Atlantic. Maine similarly separated its data on Wednesday; Vermont authorities claimed they didn’t even know they were doing this.”
“‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ Ashish Jha, the K. T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard and the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told us when we described what the CDC was doing. ‘How could the CDC make that mistake? This is a mess’.”
“The CDC stopped publishing anything resembling a complete database of daily [COVID] test results on February 29. When it resumed publishing test data last week [the middle of May]…”
First of all, notice the CDC stopped reporting complete case numbers on a daily basis, for two and a half months. Remember that. I’ll cover a more egregious CDC stoppage in a minute.
But here is the main event: The Atlantic fails to mention the true outcome of this “test-combining mistake” at the CDC—which, in fact, is a purposeful maneuver.
Only the PCR should be used for case-counting (according to the conventional experts).
You take those two types of tests, the antibody and the PCR…put them together, add up those results which suggest COVID in any relevant or irrelevant way, and voila, you have inflated case numbers. Which is exactly what the CDC wants. They’re in the business of raising false alarms and promoting epidemics. That’s called a crime.
TWO: In August of 2014, a long-time researcher at the CDC, William Thompson, publicly admitted that he and his co-authors intentionally lied in their study of the MMR vaccine.
They concluded the vaccine did not raise the risk of autism. But they knew this was a fabrication. Their data (which they threw out in the trash) pointed to an increased risk of autism in very young African American children.
Thompson refused to speak with the press, after he published his confession on his attorney Rick Morgan’s website. Thompson said he would testify at a Congressional hearing. Despite efforts, a hearing never materialized. Thompson remained silent, and the CDC reassigned him to another unit.
No one at the CDC has been prosecuted for this crime.
THREE: In the fall of 2009, during the so-called Swine Flu epidemic, CBS investigative reporter, Sharyl Attkisson, discovered the CDC had secretly stopped counting cases in the US.
Yet, the agency was claiming tens of thousands of Americans had the epidemic disease.
She found out why the CDC had gone dark. Here is an excerpt from an interview I did with Attkisson:
Rappoport: “In 2009, you spearheaded coverage of the so-called Swine Flu pandemic. You discovered that, in the summer of 2009, the Centers for Disease Control, ignoring their federal mandate, [secretly] stopped counting Swine Flu cases in America. Yet they continued to stir up fear about the ‘pandemic,’ without having any real measure of its impact. Wasn’t that another investigation of yours that was shut down? Wasn’t there more to find out?”
Attkisson: “The implications of the story were even worse than that. We discovered through our FOI efforts that before the CDC mysteriously stopped counting Swine Flu cases, they had learned that almost none of the cases they had counted as Swine Flu was, in fact, Swine Flu or any sort of flu at all! The interest in the story from one [CBS] executive was very enthusiastic. He said it was ‘the most original story’ he’d seen on the whole Swine Flu epidemic. But others pushed to stop it [after it was published on the CBS News website] and, in the end, no [CBS television news] broadcast wanted to touch it. We aired numerous stories pumping up the idea of an epidemic, but not the one that would shed original, new light on all the hype. It was fair, accurate, legally approved and a heck of a story. With the CDC keeping the true Swine Flu stats secret, it meant that many in the public took and gave their children an experimental vaccine that may not have been necessary.”
Total CDC fakery. Turning a Nothing into a “pandemic” and selling it. Needless to say, that is a crime.
But it isn’t end of the story.
The CDC wanted to commit another crime. About three weeks after Attkisson’s findings were published on the CBS News website, the CDC, obviously in a panic, decided to double down. If one lie is exposed, tell an even bigger one. A much bigger one.
Here, from a November 12, 2009, WebMD article is the CDC’s response: “Shockingly, 14 million to 34 million U.S. residents – the CDC’s best guess is 22 million – came down with H1N1 swine flu by Oct. 17 [2009].” (“22 million cases of Swine Flu in US,” by Daniel J. DeNoon).
Are your eyeballs popping, Mr. Trump? They should be.
What about the Swine Flu vaccine people took in 2009, to prevent the non-existent disease? Robert Kennedy, Jr. has made some pointed remarks on the subject. You remember Robert, don’t you, Mr. President? Early on in your term, you met with him and discussed the subject of dangerous vaccinations. Notice, in this quote, Kennedy mentions your chief COVID liar, Tony Fauci:
“For example, [Dr. Anthony] Fauci once shilled for the fast-tracked H1N1 influenza (‘swine flu’) vaccine on YouTube, reassuring viewers in 2009 that serious adverse events were ‘very, very, very rare.’ Shortly thereafter, the vaccine went on to wreak havoc in multiple countries, increasing miscarriage risks in pregnant women in the U.S., provoking a spike in adolescent narcolepsy in Scandinavia and causing febrile convulsions in one in every 110 vaccinated children in Australia—prompting the latter to suspend its influenza vaccination program in under-fives.”
FOUR: In 2003, there was a declared SARS global epidemic. I mention it to give you a flavor of CDC reportage.
On a current CDC website page, we find this: “Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, called SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV). SARS was first reported in Asia in February 2003. Over the next few months, the illness spread to more than two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia before the SARS global outbreak of 2003 was contained.”
From reading that paragraph, you would think this was quite a dangerous and serious event. But scrolling down further on the very same CDC page, we come to this: “According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 8,098 people worldwide became sick with SARS during the 2003 outbreak. Of these, 774 died. In the United States, only eight people had laboratory evidence of SARS-CoV infection.”
Clever devils, these CDC people, aren’t they?
I assure you, Mr. Trump, the four examples I’ve cited are only a particle of a sliver of a tip of the scandal. The CDC has been operating as a criminal agency inside the United States for a very long time.
Sending in the FBI to seize records, indicting and prosecuting hundreds, at the very least, of their employees and top executives, and cutting the agency off from any input whatsoever concerning COVID, would mark a tremendous service to the nation.
The economic war against the American people is backed up and justified by massively fraudulent data and fake science. A MAJOR source of that data-cascade emanates like putrid swamp water from the CDC.
Take them out, Mr. President.
Thank you, Bishop Gracida, for posting this very informative article. It seems that there are no limits to the criminality of those in the deep state that want to ruin our nation, kill its citizens, and destroy our families for the sake of power and money.