PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOUR ENEMIES, OUR ENEMIES, WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP THE COUNTRY SHUT DOWN UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION CONFIDENT THAT DOING SO WILL COST YOU THE ELECTION. DO NOT LET THEM SUCCEED. FIRE FAUCI AND HIS ALLIES. CONTINUE TO OPEN UP THE COUNTRY.

|Dispatches from the War: Mr. Trump, the enemy is deep inside the gate(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)Note to the reader: As I stated on Monday, don’t blithely assume the economy is reopening and things will continue to improve. The nation is under the control of public health traitors. They can declare “new waves” of cases. They can invent pretexts at the drop of a hat, and governors and mayors can declare lockdowns again. This is not over. The economic war against the people is being waged to destroy America.
Mr. President, don’t imagine that simply “minimizing” the presence of Tony Fauci (your current plan) will significantly degrade his influence. The governors and mayors will still listen to him and follow his advice. Take him completely off the board as a member of the coronavirus task force. It’s not enough to say you disagree with him. Put him out to pasture. You don’t realize just how dangerous he is.
Do not believe any of his declarations of “science.” They are, in fact, weapons of sabotage.
Earlier this week, I proposed that you send in troops (or the FBI) to the states and cities, with a wartime mandate to force open the whole American economy…
Once and for all…
Preventing state and city officials from continuing any form of lockdown or restraint on the LIBERTY of the people…
Because this IS war, and the enemy IS in charge right now. You certainly aren’t.
I’m sure you have a few bright people working for you, people who aren’t secretly spying on you or operating on behalf of Big Globalism. Bring those people into a room and tell them you are open to suggestions and operations that do not include sending in the troops.
Listen to what they have to say. Carefully. Do any of their ideas amount to effective solutions? I’m not talking about cosmetic actions that make you look good. I’m not talking about flailing in the face of the enemy. I’m talking about wartime plans that stand a good chance of succeeding. Do these people have anything at all to offer?
Come clean, in public, about the disastrous effects of the lockdowns on the economy and human life. Don’t hold back. The people must know how heavy the costs of the war are.
Political journalist Elias Marat reports: “…nearly one-third [of] U.S. households – representing 32 percent – have still not made their full housing payments for the month of July, according to a survey from online rental platform Apartment List.”
“And with public health experts warning people to continue to ‘Stay at Home,’ the slogan is taking on a perverse new meaning as humanitarian disaster looms for some 28 million people in the U.S. who are facing eviction and homelessness in the immediate future.”
This is the true face of the war, Mr. Trump, and no amount of empty rhetoric can defuse the catastrophe.
The COVID case-counting fraud, a scandal of enormous proportions, is inflating numbers to sustain lockdowns, work stoppages, unemployment, business bankruptcies—the whole vicious assault against the very survival of Americans.
Are you willing to turn your back and walk away from this?
Are you willing to let public health officials destroy the country with their insane fear porn about a germ; about what amounts to a flu season?
Fauci is leading that pack. He is playing a deranged tune that is sending the nation over a cliff.
Are you in a trance, Mr. President?
Can’t you put yourself together and see what is actually going on? And then ACT ON IT?
This whole COVID operation is far from an accident. The plan is economic warfare. That was the intent all along. The hyped-up STORY about a germ was and is the means to implement the plan.
Many credentialed doctors and scientists have exposed the vastly overblown story. They’ve been trying to reach out to you, but the news networks and other traitors are blocking them.
You’re in a bubble.
This SENSELESS war is breaking apart loved ones from loved ones. Can you understand what that means?
If tomorrow, all the people took off all their masks, and all the people stopped walking six feet apart, and all the people said no to testing and tracing, and everything that was closed suddenly opened…nothing harmful would happen. This would be another flu year. Just as you supposed at the beginning.
You know that. Yet, knowing it, are you going to stand aside and let this country go down into chaos?
Are you?
Every person, at some point, thinks about his own courage. How far would he go, what pain would he endure to stand by his deepest values and principles?
This is your time.
Now.
What are you going to do?
There is a train stalled on the tracks. The engine is shut down. Men are standing around the locomotive. In the cabin, the engineer is terrified. The men have told him that if he turns on the engine, the whole train could explode.
You’re standing on a hill overlooking the train. You’re the General. Your Army is behind you.
What do you do?
You send your Army down to move the men out of the way. One of your men walks into the cabin, brushes the engineer aside and turns on the engine.
The engineer recovers.
The train moves again.
-
