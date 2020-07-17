“What is most beautiful has been hidden out of the sight of men, and what is most hideous has been taken from the darkness and dressed up and introduced as beauty. And men who have been taught to seek beauty, for therein is found truth, are confused for they see not beauty in this thing that has come out disguised, for still it is hideous, and this, men cannot ignore.

But the men who have been called by God to hold fast the standard of beauty have rewritten the standard so that men might look upon what is hideous and deem it beautiful and deserving of the light, and look upon what is beautiful and deem it ugly and fit only for the dark.

The Blessed Mother has seen that this is the way of men, and that again and again those who were to guard this standard have attempted to distort rather than protect. But oh look upon the Blessed Mother, for she is indeed beautiful by any standard. And no standard can be found by which she is not beautiful. And in her beauty she points men always to truth, for what she holds up to the world is the truth of her Son, and by this standard all things are reflected in the light of her beauty, and the true standard of beauty is restored.

The Blessed Mother comes again and again when men have become confused, and she brings words of clarity that are to be unfolded at the time she requests. But the words are heeded not. Or they are brought forth in increments, while much is hidden away, because evil men wish not for the world to behold the beauty in the words.

The Blessed Mother brought words for this time, a time when the standard of beauty is so distorted that men look upon hideous things and declare them beautiful. And they see not that these things have been dressed up to hide their ugliness, so that they might be proclaimed beautiful, while that which is beautiful is tucked away, and men, catching a glimpse, proclaim it unfit for the light.

She who is beauty itself, asked that in 1960 a secret be revealed, words that she had spoken to a child, for these were words that would bring to light how men would attempt to change the standard. For this standard of beauty flowed forth from the deposit of faith, and the attempt to change it obscured what was being steadily attacked in an effort to leave the deposit empty. But this cannot be destroyed for this deposit has the protection of the King and His holy angels.

It was the express desire of the Blessed Mother to have this revealed so that when so-called holy men presented what was dark and hidden as beautiful and deserving of light, then men would say, “No, this is that of which our Mother warned. See how all that is happening is contained in her words.” And they would refuse to see what was dark as light.

So now have men brought upon themselves great chastisements because they had not the words to combat the evil thrust upon them. Those who held the words will bear the sorrow of knowing they have not carried out what their Mother has requested, but other men bear the responsibility of not demanding that holy men remain holy, and of accepting that the very things that change not should be changed.

But the Lord has shown mercy again and again. And He has sent His Mother again and again to give a warning unto the world. But the world listened not to even that which was revealed, and sought not that which had been hidden. Now has come upon the world the great and terrible day of the Lord. But still these words must be shown, for the men in holy places proclaim that what is beautiful is ugly, and what is ugly is beautiful, and therein attack the deposit of faith. But these words will be unfolded, and then there will be no mistaking what is beautiful, and what is dirty and hidden and not befitting being paraded in the light of day.

Pray without ceasing, for now is the time for secrets to be revealed.”

-S