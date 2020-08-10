WORDS FROM OUR BLESSED MOTHER

Posted on August 10, 2020

Words from Our Blessed Mother

August 9, 2020

“My children, you cry that water drips upon the earth.

But it is my tears that drip upon the earth,

For I weep for His Church.

My children, you cry that water drips upon the roses.

But it is the blood of the martyrs that drips upon the roses,

Shed to heal His Church.

My children, you cry that water pours forth upon the Church,

But it is the chastisement of the Lord,

Given because of the iniquities of His people.

Oh my children, the holy places of the Lord have been desecrated,

And you have cried out that there is water,

But you have not seen that after the water, there is fire.”

-S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
