WORDS OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ FOR TODAY



Words of Christ

August 8, 2020

“Have I not called each of you as I called Jeremiah? Put not My words aside where they might gather dust for this is the time for which you were called. And cry not that you know not what to do or how to speak. For I will touch your mouths, as I touched the mouth of Jeremiah, and I will put My words into your mouth.

I demanded of Jeremiah, “What do you see?” And he answered Me that he saw a cooking pot boiling with its mouth tilting from the north. Oh can you not see that from the north disaster will boil over all who live in your country, as Jeremiah was warned about his country. Men have abandoned Me and have worshipped gods made by their own hands, but the promise I made to Jeremiah, I now make to you. Stand strong and tell them the Lord your God has sent you. And I will make you fearless before them. They will come against you but will not overcome you. And you must not go forth saying that you have no words for words you will have, for I will place them in your mouths. Do not cower before your enemies for I will go with you, and I will protect you.

As I said unto Jeremiah, “Two evils my people have done. They have forsaken me, the source of living waters, and they have dug themselves cisterns, broken cisterns, that cannot hold water.”

On your clothing, I see the blood of innocents. The children and the martyrs cry out to Me. The men who have forsaken the path I have laid for them have polluted the land, and darkness is upon the earth. The sheep wander and know not where to find refuge, for the shepherds bear the scent of wolves, and prey on those they were to protect. But I will appoint shepherds after my heart, and I will call those shepherds who were sent to the foot of the table for speaking truth to the head of the table. I will cleanse My Church, and I will tolerate not those who have twisted My words.

And I say to you, “Stand tall that I might look upon you and see these warriors that I have called.” The time for timidity is past. My people perish. Listen to the words that I spoke to Jeremiah for I speak them now unto you, “Disaster I bring from the north and great destruction. Up comes the lion from its lair, the destroyer of nations has set out and has left its place to turn your land into a desolation, your cities into an uninhabited waste.”

I am the Lord, and I will bring justice upon the earth, and I will cleanse My Church. Stand before Me and give an accounting and cry not that you have no words. For I will put my words in your mouth. And stand before Me as warriors, for I have called you to be warriors, and therefore warriors you are.”

-S

S