IS IT POSSIBLE THAT THE SWAMP IS WINNING???

The Swamp Is Winning By: Dr. Peter Vincent Pry 18 August 2020

President Trump is rightfully proud of keeping campaign promises, but has failed spectacularly to keep one of the most important— “draining the swamp.”

This failure may cost President Trump re-election and deprive America of his stellar leadership just when most needed to defend Freedom against enemies foreign and domestic.

“The swamp” is shorthand for the permanent bureaucracy of Washington elites who for decades have been: subverting the Constitution and Founding principles of limited government by growing the regulatory state, driving the nation toward socialism, abusing their powers to advance personal and political agendas, and tend to be incompetent.

Swamp creatures are usually Democrats but include RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) and establishment Republicans.

The swamp’s latest victory is an Intelligence Community press release “Election Threat Update For The American Public” (Aug. 7, 2020) that declares Russia is actively working against the presidential candidacy of Joe Biden in favor of President Trump.

Bearing the imprimatur of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the press release, far from being an objective intelligence assessment, smells like something from the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Absurdly misrepresenting Biden and the Obama administration as tough on Russia, it seeks to inoculate Biden from his corrupt activities in Ukraine, while miscasting President Trump as Russia’s Manchurian Candidate:”We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russian ‘establishment.’ This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for anti-Putin opposition inside Russia . . . Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.”

The Intelligence Community press release also makes the all too obvious observation that China and Iran are against President Trump’s re-election, no doubt so the Intelligence Community can falsely posture as being “fair and balanced” and provide themselves with political cover.

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and other Left-stream media all predictably reported the “right” message, as blared in a headline of New York Magazine: “U.S. Intelligence Says Republicans Are Working With Russia To Reelect Trump” (Aug. 8, 2020). This article also accurately assesses the intended “spin” of the Intelligence Community press release:”Trump obviously tends to respond with rage at the suggestion that Russia wants him to win, let alone that he is accepting their assistance. So Evanina’s summary deliberately surrounds the revelations about Trump and Moscow with superficially balancing material . . . “

William Evanina, author of the Intelligence Community press release, is President Trump’s appointed Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC).

Evanina, and whoever advised President Trump to hire him, should be fired.

Evanina is part of the swamp and his betrayal of President Trump was entirely foreseeable:

—Evanina’s stellar rise to the top of the federal national security bureaucracy began in 2009 when the Obama administration brought him to Washington to serve in the FBI’s national security branch.

—Evanina is a protégé of General James Clapper, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence who authored the bogus 2016 National Intelligence Estimate falsely alleging Russia helped get President Trump elected. Clapper appointed Evanina to the NCSC in 2014.

—Evanina is a darling of Senate Democrats who are trying to topple President Trump with false allegations he is “Putin’s puppet.” For example, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who abused the Senate intelligence committee to endlessly perpetuate the Russia hoax, had high praise for Trump nominee Evanina, declaring, “This is great news for our country’s counterintelligence efforts.”

—Evanina’s 2018 nomination by the Trump administration to serve as Director of the NCSC was put on hold for two years by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Reportedly “Grassley questioned why Evanina’s name appeared in text messages between rogue FBI employees” who were trying to frame President Trump in the Russia hoax.

—Just three months after Evanina’s confirmation as the first Director of NCSC on May 6, 2020, he issued the Aug. 7 Intelligence Community press release alleging that Russia is sabotaging Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and supporting President Trump.

Evanina, who has a BA degree in Public Administration and an MA in Educational Leadership, despite service in the FBI since 1996, seems far from the best qualified candidate to lead counterintelligence or to comprehend the subversive operations and goals of Russia, China, and Iran in U.S. elections.

Evanina’s allegation that Russia is backing President Trump for re-election in 2020 is transparently politically biased, disconnected from reality, and evidences ongoing efforts by the Intelligence Community to undermine President Trump’s legitimacy.

Russia’s highest priority is to stop President Trump’s rebuilding U.S. nuclear and conventional forces and leadership toward a stronger NATO — long neglected by the Obama administration, none of which would be a priority under a future Biden Administration.

Indeed, Biden’s radical “Green New Deal” and “Democratic Socialism” would wreck the U.S. economy and military simultaneously — accomplishing for Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran the destruction of America.

The America of the Constitution may become the “Amerika” of Red Democrats because President Trump failed to “drain the swamp.”

Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He served on the Congressional EMP Commission as chief of staff, the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA.