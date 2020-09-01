NEWS

BRINDISI! TO POPE BENEDICT XVI!

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Pope Benedict XVI becomes the oldest man in the history of the Church to be Pope!

For on that day, he overtakes Pope Leo XIII.

In Italy, one does not toast to the health of someone with the phrase, Cheers! But by shouting out an ancient call, used by pilgrims on their way to and from the Holy Land, through the port of Brindisi, in Apulia, where they embarked for Greece or the Holy Land. Likwise, they do not say, Long live the Pope! but Evviva!

So, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the whole Catholic world needs to unite, and toast the Holy Father saying:

Brindisi, Papa Benedetto! Evviva Papa Benedetto!