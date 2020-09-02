THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE !!! BUT ONLY IF YOU LEARN THE TRUTH AND ABSORB IT IN YOUR INNER BEING !!!

|Do All Lives Really Matter?
The media’s refusal to report on black-on-white crime is both shameful and expected.
Douglas Andrews
The Patriot Post
September 2, 2020
It’s been a busy few days, so you might’ve missed the disturbing story out of Georgia last week that a middle-aged black man was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso by a young white man in an AutoZone store. The assailant reportedly smiled when he told police that he “felt the need to find a black male to kill.”
Early last month in Colorado, there was an even more awful incident of racial violence. A 21-year-old white man from Aurora was driving down a suburban street when he began following a trio of 11- and 12-year-old black boys walking home from school. The man then hit the gas, jumped the curb, and mowed down two of the three boys.
Given the racially charged tensions of the day, it’s hard to believe these stories haven’t received more attention. Or maybe it’s not hard to believe at all. Because the victims in these two cases were actually white, and the assailants were black.
But does anyone doubt that had the races been reversed, these terrible stories would’ve been more extensively covered by the mainstream media? If you doubt this, think back a month ago to the execution-style slaying of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was out riding his bike in front of his house when he was shot point-blank in the head by a neighbor, a 25-year-old black man named Darius Sessoms.
Perhaps there’s a shrine somewhere commemorating the too-short life of young Cannon, but perhaps not. Either way, we certainly won’t see the protests, the looting, the arson, and the nationwide violence we’ve seen in response to the death of 46-year-old career criminal George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Why not?
The answer might be, at least in part, that black-on-white crime is so commonplace as to not be newsworthy. Of course, it might also be that reporting on black-on-white crime discomforts our mainstream media and distracts from its narrative of the U.S. as an irredeemably racist nation shot through with white supremacy.
Our Mark Alexander picked up on this blame-shifting charade recently, and he cited some compelling statistics from researcher and author Heather Mac Donald regarding the interracial crime disparity. Such as: “There were 593,598 interracial violent victimizations … between blacks and whites [in 2018], including white-on-black and black-on-white attacks. Blacks committed 537,204 of those interracial felonies, or 90 percent, and whites committed 56,394 of them, or less than 10 percent.”
Mac Donald goes on to note that blacks represent just 13% of the U.S. population, and yet they commit 90% of our nation’s violent crime. She adds that this ratio is becoming even more skewed despite the Left’s continuous claims of Trump-inspired white violence. “Blacks,” she writes, “are also over-represented among perpetrators of hate crimes — by 50 percent — according to the most recent Justice Department data from 2017.”
When was the last time you read crime statistics like these in The New York Times or The Washington Post, or heard them discussed on NPR, or saw them displayed on CNN or CBS or NBC or ABC or PBS?If racism in America is indeed worthy of our discussion, then by all means let’s have a discussion. But let’s be sure to have a thorough discussion, a legitimate discussion, an honest discussion — rather than a politically correct one that avoids these inconvenient and troubling truths.
Email Link https://conta.cc/2YVIEJN
RIP MACINTOSH
-
Archives
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- YOU ARE SURELY SMART ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THIS
- The Church of Christ – which not only subsists in the Catholic Church, but is exclusively the Catholic Church – is only obscured and eclipsed by a strange extravagant Church established in Rome, according to the vision of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich.
- The American public has been since the first of the year the victim of information warfare, weaponizing medical data to influence an election, regardless of the cost in lives and economic damage. But the Big Con is being exposed, darkness to light. Hopefully voters are noticing and awakening to the con pushed by the left and the media. Wake up America before the election in November. You are being played for a sucker by the Left.
- THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE !!! BUT ONLY IF YOU LEARN THE TRUTH AND ABSORB IT IN YOUR INNER BEING !!!
- The Fascist needs numbers and secrecy, as the mob works by numbers and anonymity. Theirs is nothing like the intimate secrecy and publicity of the confessional, when you and no other say to a priest, a fellow human being, “Father, I did this, and there was no excuse for it.” Theirs is not a true communion, wherein each person senses the unique goodness of the other, rejoicing in his health, and suffering when he suffers or goes wrong. We can tell it is not so by how quickly the member of the mob—the person with the soul of a Fascist—turns snarling upon any comrade who begins to think his own thoughts.
Top Posts & Pages
- Archbishop Viganò demonstrates that he is a true shepherd who cares for the confused and abandoned sheep of our time. He provides clear and practical answers for the increasing number of Catholics whose eyes are being opened to the Conciliar Revolution. What should Catholics who are are faithful to Jesus Christ and His Church do now!
- IN THIS BOOK REVIEW THE AUTHOR OF THE BOOK, THE DEVIL'S CHOICE, IS INTERVIEWED BY MARIA RYAN IN A DEEPER DISCUSSION OF THE BOOK ASKING QUESTIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND THE DANGERS IT POSES FOR SOCIETY
- AMERICA IS FACING, IN NOVEMBER 2020, THE END OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS AS WE HAVE KNOWN THEM. IT IS NOW ALMOST CERTAIN THAT Donald Trump WILL WIN THE POPULAR VOTE AT THE VOTING BOOTH AND THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE, BUT IT IS ALMOST CERTAIN THAT JOSEPH BIDEN WILL WIN THE POPULAR VOTE WHEN THE MAIL-IN BALLOTS ARE COUNTED. THE CONTESTED ELECTION IS HEADED FOR THE COURTS AND, WORSE, FOR THE STREETS!!!!
- THE TRUTH, AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, ABOUT Kamala Harris, CANDIDATE FOR THE VICE-PRESIDENCY OF THE United States OF AMERICA REVEALED TO US BY A BLACK AFRICAN-AMERICAN PASTOR OF A BLACK CHURCH IN THE United States
- THE OBAMA $2,000,000,000.00 VACATION SCAM WHICH YOU AND I AND EVERY OTHER TAXPAYER WOULD HAVE CONTINUED TO FUND AS LONG AS THE OBAMAS WERE ALIVE WILL SOON COME TO AN END THANKS TO THE ACTION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump. NO WONDER OBAMA'S SPEECH AT THE DEMOCRAT CONVENTION WAS FOCUSED ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY ON THE PERSON OF Donald Trump
- Tucker Carlson the latest victim of cancel culture.
- ABOUT ME
- "RESIGNED TO THE PAPACY" DOES BENEDICT STILL CLAIM HE IS POPE? YES, HE DOES AND HERE IS A BRILLIANT EXPOSITION OF PROOF THAT HE IS STILL IN POSSESSION OF THE "MUNUS" OR OFFICE OF THE PAPACY
- Rip McIntosh PUBLISHES ON HIS BLOG THE FAREWELL LETTER OF HEROIC WRITER Bari Weiss ADDRESSED TO A.G. SULZBERGER, THE PUBLISHER OF THE New York Times.
- LOU HOLTZ, NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY FAMOUS CATHOLIC FOOTBALL COACH, JUST CALLED A WINNING PLAY IN THE GAME OF LIFE
Top Clicks