A MESSAGE FROM YOUR HEAVENLY MOTHER, MARY, FOR YOU, CONCERNED AS YOU ARE BY THE RAPIDLY DETERIORATING SITUATION IN THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD

Words of Mary

September 9, 2020

“This time has been given unto you that you might come to know your Mother

So that when you are beset by difficulty and entrenched in confusion, you will call to me.

It was important that you had this time of coming to know me,

And of understanding that I am always, first and foremost, your Mother.

For soon the time comes and indeed has started when my Son’s Church will forget His Mother,

And when they forget me, then many will find not the way to my Son.

But you have come to know me, and you will forget not your Mother.

I have brought words again and again to my children.

At times the words have been brought forth, and at other times they have been hidden,

But now is the culmination of all that I have foretold,

And many of my words that have been hidden will now be brushed off and brought forth.

In these days, untruths cascade in a constant flow from Rome,

And make pools in the parishes where my children gather.

A few holy men stand with buckets and attempt to bail out the untruths

So that they hide not the deposit of faith,

But most of my children sit with open mouths, drinking in all that pours over them,

And refusing to pick up buckets and help remove the water.

Soon the water will be so deep that holy men will seek refuge

For they can no longer feed their people in the midst of the water,

And my children will find that they are parched, even while they sit with open mouths.

But refuge will be given, and there my children will be fed.

At a time when unrest in the streets, sickness, and natural disasters might turn men to the Lord,

Men are told instead to turn their attention to the earth from which comes not salvation,

And they are told to relegate me to an inconsequential bystander in the coming of my Son to the world.

But I was chosen by my Son to be His Mother,

And within my womb was prepared a place for the Light of the World.

My “yes” to the advent of the Christ by being the God-bearer was carried to heaven by an angel,

And the Spirit, who was awaiting my “yes,” swiftly came unto me.

I had nothing but humility, being human, to offer, but I had been kept unsoiled by sin,

For how could anything unclean carry the Son of God?

But the Spirit, being God, had everything to offer,

And so this union brought forth the One who became all man while remaining all God.

In the coming days, in a sly and subversive manner, those in Rome will try to silence my name,

And they will tell not those who wander that they have a Mother who is the Mother of God.

It is my Son ultimately that they wish to cast aside, and if there is one who is a God-bearer,

Then God must indeed be with man, and He must indeed have come to redeem man,

And this they do not want to be known.

I have brought words of the sanctity of life, but man wanted not these words,

For they have decided that this gift is for some but not for all.

Babies are plucked from their mother’s wombs, and children are sold for pleasure,

And the lives of some men are considered inconsequential and therefore not to be saved.

But this is an abomination before the Lord!

As a call goes out for men to save the earth, souls perish,

And the call for a brotherhood of inclusion is in reality a call to exclude the laws of God,

And therefore many souls will be lost.

In these times, you must remind men that they have a Mother,

For then in this time of uncertainty they will turn to me, and I will direct them to my Son.

Evil walks brazenly throughout the world, performing acts of such wickedness that the earth trembles,

And I weep for my children.

Soon comes a storm that will expose much that has been hidden,

And this will provoke fury on the part of those who have been exposed,

And they will call forth their armies in revenge,

And blood will flow in the streets.

And where are the shepherds who have been called to look after the sheep?

They count their silver and sit snugly in their castles, and their beach houses.

But there are no actions of theirs that God has not seen,

And He will bring fire upon them, and they will be reduced to cinders.

But those who have not wavered but have spoken truth He also sees,

And He will guide them and keep them safe.

Oh children, you have come to know your Mother,

And you will speak my name even when forbidden, and I will be near.

And in the darkness, I will show you the light of my Son,

For I am the God-bearer, and I have carried the light of the world.

It is time now for what is hidden to be illuminated,

And time for men to speak the truth, although it might seem a disobedient act.

For it is to Christ that obedience is owed,

And His truth will vanquish every lie.

It is good that you have come to know your Mother,

For I will point you to my Son,

And in Him is the salvation of mankind.”

-S