VOTERS THINKING OF VOTING FOR THE DEMOCRAT NOMINEES FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT HAVE A SERIOUS OBLIGATION TO ASK THEMSELVES THE QUESTION: “DO I REALLY WANT TO VOTE (AS I PROBABLY WILL ACTUALLY VOTE) FOR Kamala Harris TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF THE United States AS SHE ALMOST CERTAINLY WILL BECOME SOMETIME BETWEEN JANUARY 2021 AND DECEMBER 2025

|Kamala Harris: The Most Radical VP Nominee in History
by Newt Gingrich
September 10, 2020
Sen. Kamala Harris is the most radical person ever nominated for president or vice president by a major party. Because of Joe Biden’s frailty, her potential to become president is much greater than for most vice-presidential candidates.
Last month, Rasmussen Reports published a survey which indicted 59 percent of likely voters do not think Democratic Presidential Nominee Biden would finish his first term in office, if he is elected in November. Even nearly half (49 percent) of Democrats who were asked thought Biden would bow out before four years was up. This is a remarkable statistic and makes the 2020 election even more unique and important, because it means nearly half of Democrats believe they will actually be electing the vice-presidential candidate rather than the top of the ticket. Historically, voters do not heavily consider the vice-presidential candidate when voting, but in 2020, Biden’s clear weakness makes it essential to give Harris much more scrutiny than would normally be warranted.
Of course, the liberal media constantly tries to pitch Biden as a moderate Democrat who could appeal to more people in the middle of the country. No doubt, the media will try to do the same with Harris – although it would be much more difficult.
I don’t want you to take my word for it or count on my judgement. That is why on Newt’s World, I captured some of Harris’s more radical positions – in her own words – so that Americans can hear directly from the senator how radical she is and keep that in mind as the November election approaches.
Harris, despite being a former prosecutor, has been incredibly supportive of efforts to defund police departments; to elect radical, pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors who simply refuse to prosecute laws against criminals; and to sow chaos in American cities.
On ABC Good Morning on June 9, Harris said she fully supported Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s decision to cut $150 million from policing to boost health and youth training programs, saying “I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.” Importantly, Harris said this on the same day that the local CBS affiliate reported crime in the City of Angels was up 250 percent in the first week of June.
In May of 2017, she tweeted her support for Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner saying, “progressive prosecutors are key to criminal justice reform like rolling back mass incarceration and ending cash bail.” And she has supported a slew of other pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors in Chicago, Milwaukee, and elsewhere who have decided to stop prosecuting theft, public drug-use, and other so-called quality of life crimes in the name of social justice.
Further, on June 18, Harris almost gleefully told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that the chaos happening in cities across the county “[is] not going to stop before election day in November and they’re not going to stop after election day. And that should be, everyone should take note of that on both levels that they are not going to let up and they should not.”
But Harris’ radical views on crime and public safety are only the tip of the left–wing radical iceberg. Over her years as California’s top prosecutor and later one of the state’s US Senators, Harris has made many more radical statements – and supported many more radical ideas.
On immigration, she would decriminalize illegal border crossings and offer free health care to every person in the country illegally.
On the environment, she would pass the destructive Green New Deal, ban all fracking, and decimate the American fossil fuel industry.
She is so adamant on these issues, she would even ban plastic straws. But you need not take my word for it. On my latest episode of Newt’s World, we have found a large number of examples of Harris explaining these positions in her own words.
This is important, because anyone who votes for the Biden-Harris ticket will not be voting for moderation or anything close to center. If more than half of likely voters are right, a vote for President Biden is really a vote for President Harris.
That would be a vote for a dramatically more radical, dangerous America.
Email Link https://conta.cc/3mctKc7
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- VOTERS THINKING OF VOTING FOR THE DEMOCRAT NOMINEES FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT HAVE A SERIOUS OBLIGATION TO ASK THEMSELVES THE QUESTION: “DO I REALLY WANT TO VOTE (AS I PROBABLY WILL ACTUALLY VOTE) FOR Kamala Harris TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF THE United States AS SHE ALMOST CERTAINLY WILL BECOME SOMETIME BETWEEN JANUARY 2021 AND DECEMBER 2025
- BRAVO FATHER JAMES ALTMAN, BRAVO PHIL SEVILLA, BRAVO BISHOP JOSEPH STRICKLAND, SHAME ON BISHOP WILLIAM P. CALLAHAN, BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF LA CROSSE
- A MESSAGE FROM YOUR HEAVENLY MOTHER, MARY, FOR YOU, CONCERNED AS YOU ARE BY THE RAPIDLY DETERIORATING SITUATION IN THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD
- DO YOU WANT TO READ A BAD JOKE? READ THIS POST ON HOW JOSEPH BIDEN IS A GOOD CATHOLIC!!!
- CAN YOU BE A CHRISTIAN BUT NOT A CATHOLIC/CAN YOU BE A CATHOLIC AND NOT A CHRISTIAN
Top Posts & Pages
- A MESSAGE FROM YOUR HEAVENLY MOTHER, MARY, FOR YOU, CONCERNED AS YOU ARE BY THE RAPIDLY DETERIORATING SITUATION IN THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD
- READ THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES AND PREPARE YOURSELF FOR THE FUTURE CRISIS
- DO YOU WANT TO READ A BAD JOKE? READ THIS POST ON HOW JOSEPH BIDEN IS A GOOD CATHOLIC!!!
- WORDS OF OUR BLESSED MOTHER THE VIRGIN MARY
- BRACE YOURSELF FOR THE COUP WHICH WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY FOLLOW THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER 2020
- ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE HELL THAT WILL BREAK OUT IN AMERICA IN THE WEEK FOLLOWING THE ELECTION IN NOVEMBER? YOU HAD BETTER BE PREPARED TO FIGHT FOR THE PRESERVATION OF OUR GREAT REPUBLIC BECAUSE YOU WILL NOT GET A SECOND CHANCE
- Democrats’ new strategy for winning the White House: Threaten riots if they lose
- SIGNS OF THE TIMES: NEW AGE OF AUTISM?
- MEET HUGH EVERETT MOORE, NEO-MALTHUSIANISM ADVOCATE
- ABOUT ME
Top Clicks