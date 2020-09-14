BE CAREFUL: IF YOU VOTE DEMOCRAT IN NOVEMBER YOU MIGHT VERY WELL QUALIFY AS A MORTAL SINNER

Democrat Vote, Mortal Sin: The Message

Recently several priests, pastors, and bishops in America have now publicly proclaimed that it would be sinful for a Catholic to vote for Joe Biden or for Kamala Harris.

This is not a veiled plea or cunning ploy to get people to vote for Donald John Trump, nor is it a request that one not vote at all. This is simply shepherds caring for the eternal good of the souls of the faithful. One American bishop has asked the faithful to “Heed this message.”

The Message

For over a decade there has been an effort by many, grounded in hope, faith and charity, to help people make their way to heaven and to avoid soul-killing sin that would be their ticket to Hell for all eternity. This effort has included stating and sharing this truth, “The Message”:

It is a mortal sin for any faithful Catholic with a well-formed conscience – as defined by the Church – to vote for any democrat for any office in America at any level of government .

Some well-meaning people and some others – democrat socialists, democrat operatives, schismatic and/or perverted and/or homosexualist and/or criminal sexual predator priests and bishops, anarchists, and various democrat candidates – have ridiculed, castigated, shunned, condemned and attempted to silence those sharing The Message. With what has been happening recently, their efforts to blunt The Message clearly show that those who seek to stifle it realize its truth.

The Democrat Party Platform for 2020 shows that this Party of Death, if in power, will enshrine the court-created right to abortion as an absolute right – a status of no other right in America – and that they will force every taxpayer to pay for abortions as ‘health care.’ Either this ‘absolute right’ will be expanded to include a female’s constitutional right to kill her newly-born child who has survived its attempted murder, or willing pro-death so-called “justices” will judicially legislate from the Supreme Court bench a new “maternal right to homicide,” infanticide, infant cide. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support the new absolute status of the “right” to abortion

As The Message has been spread in true charity and out of a concern for the eternal happiness of souls, the progression of democrat perversion and consummate evil has advanced unabated. Predictions of where the slimy slope of this evil will lead have been mocked as utterly fantastic and completely beyond the pale of reason. But, not surprisingly, the foetid and metatastic growth of this evil has exceeded even the direst of these predictions. The voting catechism Faith-Filled Citizenship, (http://sinvote.democrat/faith-filled-citizenship-voting-catechism/) prepared by me before the 2016 elections, did not envision the inevitable scope and depravity of this wicked metastases that would ooze from the democrat Party Of Death. (http://sinvote.democrat/faith-filled-citizenship-voting-catechism/).

Evils Newly Spawned From The Democrat Darkness

In addition to the new homicide right for females, the democrats and their celebrity shills are now supporting and advocating for public celebrations of abortions, and worse. These celebrations are ongoing and can be witnessed on a regular basis, especially when TV and movie stars announce that they could not have won a recent award if they had not aborted their children. As one democrat presidential candidate said, for democrats this female homicide right is a “sacred choice for women.”

This is a prediction from 2019:

“What new evils for 2020 and beyond? If they succeed in creating a right to infanticide, the following evils will logically proceed: The selling of a live baby who has survived an abortion; Harvesting of organs and body parts from the child while still alive before it is “terminated” successfully; In vivo vivisection for “educational” purposes of a living child; Buying a still-living abortion victim and using the child in an evil ritual with live child sacrifice .” (https://catholicstand.com/is-it-a-sin-to-vote-democrat/; emphasis added).

This prediction has now come true:

“In an announcement The Satanic Temple declares: ‘SATANIC ABORTIONS ARE PROTECTED BY RELIGIOUS LIBERTY LAWS In accordance with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), first trimester abortions are now exempt from unnecessary regulations for all individuals practicing The Satanic Temple’s religious abortion ritual. The announcement explains: “The Satanic Temple is proud to announce its Religious Abortion Ritual, a ceremony rooted in our deeply-held beliefs. . . .’ The Satanic Temple just announced the “Religious Abortion Ritual” which is designed to protect access to the medical procedure using existing religious liberty laws.” (https://www.patheos.com/blogs/progressivesecularhumanist/2020/08/the-satanic-temple-announces-religious-abortion-ritual-to-overcome-anti-abortion-laws/). “The Satanic Temple explains that the “Satanic abortion ritual” does not require women to get abortions but “sanctifies the abortion process by instilling confidence and protecting bodily rights.” Part of its abortion ritual involves the woman reciting the “Personal Affirmation”: “By my body, my blood, By my will it is done.” (https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/10/religious-liberty-has-nothing-to-do-with-the-satanic-temples-campaign-to-tear-down-pro-life-laws/).

So now we do have a ‘religious’ group making child sacrifice part of their diabolical worship – incorporating an actual abortion including the murder of a living child into their “church” rituals. Your current author is unaware of any democrat candidate opposing constitutional rights protection for these deadly liturgies. The Party of Death’s opposition to any limits of the “right” to abortion is 100% consistent with such a religion with live child sacrifice. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support the no-limits absolute-right position.

Moral Sewage? You Ain’t Smelled Nuthin’ Yet

Think back to fifty, forty, thirty, even twenty years ago about what were slippery-slope alarms about the limitless democrat evil and nose-of-the-camel-under-the-tent warnings about their demonic aims. Think about them retorting that even to suggest such things was an attack on their constitutional rights and “we just want to be accepted.” Now think about what they have done in having their beliefs and perversions enshrined in law (federal, state and local), regulations, public policy, grade school curriculums, and Planned Parenthood educational programs teaching teens how – mechanically and in great graphic detail – to engage in homosexual actions. With that as preamble, here are some things democrats are doing or have sent up trial balloons about – coming soon from californication origins to your state legislature, city council, or school board hearings:

Lowering the age of consent (to 14, or 12, or whatever) or abolishing it altogether Having now-criminal pedophilia and pederasty recognized as sexual orientations – God made me this way – with all the moral and legal atrocities that would necessarily flow from such “science.” Eliminating the legal requirement that criminal pedophiles and predatory pederasts be listed on public sex offender roles

Clergy Complicity

Ignoring for the moment the fact that a plethora of priests and bishops are themselves criminal pedophiles, criminal pederasts, criminal sexual predators, and criminal homopredators – which is one explanation – the question arises: “

Why for so many years and decades have the clergy been silent about the sinfulness of voting for democrats because of the Party of Death’s support of and advocating for abortion rights? How could they be silent when the Party Of Death promotes so many other things that are “non-negotiable issues” for Catholics, issues like euthanasia, marriage integrity, and foetal stem cell research?

According to Catholic doctrine, abortion is an “intrinsic evil.” The Catechism of the Catholic church says this:

“. . . There are acts which, in and of themselves, independently of circumstances and intentions, are always gravely illicit by reason of their object; such as blasphemy and perjury, murder and adultery. (1756) . . . There are concrete acts that it is always wrong to choose, because their choice entails a disorder of the will, i.e., a moral evil. (1761).”

This means that there are no possible circumstances in which elective abortion can be morally acceptable – none, none, none, none, none, none and none. Voluntarily engaging in homosexual actions is also intrinsically evil, as is “same-sex” marriage. This means that there are no possible circumstances in which such actions can be morally acceptable – none, none, none, none, none, none and none

Most bishops and priests across the country today, at all levels of church governance and hierarchy, if they are not themselves active practicing homosexuals are “homosexualist” – they support the view, with varying degress of publicity, that the church teaches that loving homosexual relationships are possible and that, under certain circumstances, homosexual actions are not only morally permissible, but are virtuous. They go farther – relying on Bergoglian heresies – and say that people engaging in these actions- and unrepentant – are to be welcomed into the public community life of the church.

To come out publicly against abortion as an intrinsic evil implicitly impacts their efforts to change the church’s magisterium regarding voluntarily engaging in homosexual actions and to create within the church a new homosexual version of the sacrament of matrimony.

Democrats: Stone Cold Killers

Writer Selwyn Duke sees these Democrats for who they truly are:

Leftists were once part of the counter-culture, but the only culture that’s truly theirs is the Culture of Death . . . So you can point fingers, modern Democrats, but in your hearts, some of you, I suspect, know exactly what too many of you are: stone-cold killers. [Murder: It’s a Democrat Thing, The American Thinker, August 7, 2019]”

A person with a well-formed conscience knows all of this. That is why

It is a mortal sin for a Catholic with a well-formed conscience – as defined by Holy Mother Church – to vote for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or for any democrat at any level of government.

