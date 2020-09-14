HERE IS A “MUST WATCH” VIDEO DONE BY PETER ROBINSON OF THE HOOVER INSTITUTION

Defender in Chief: Donald Trump’s Fight for Presidential Power 


September 11, 2020


In reflection upon the 14th Amendment post that I distributed a couple days ago, I watched Peter M. Robinson the Murdoch Distinguished Policy Fellow at the Hoover Institution, interview John Yoo a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Emanuel S. Heller Professor of Law at the University of California–Berkeley School of Law, and a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute about his most recent book, Defender in Chief: Donald Trump’s Fight for Presidential Power .


A brilliant conversation.


Frankly, I was stunned. The interview covers President Trump’s relationship with the Congress and his efforts to return the Constitution to its rightful place as the governing document for our Constitutional Republic.


Herewith is the link to the Uncommon Knowledge video which is about one riveting hour long

.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnPpIlhh16I&ab_channel=HooverInstitution


I recommend it highly, and I cannot wait to listen to John Yoo’s book which I have ordered from Audible.


RIP MCINTOSH

