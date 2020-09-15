Abortion Is Slavery- Part II

Human Things For Sale, Whole Or In Parts

BY GUY MCCLUNG

It follows as a dark night the day that if it is true reality that a human being is a thing, then it is not immoral, and perhaps, under the right circumstances, even virtuous to sell the ‘thing,’ or parts of the ‘thing.’

Harriet Beecher Stowe’s books, published before the Civil War, presented the evil of the sale of slaves, “slave things,” entire living human beings, as mere property. Today unborn children, whom many call “pregnancy things,” are sold, either their entire bodies or parts and organs harvested from them, living or dead.

Mrs. Stowe’s Books

Mrs. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s pre-civil-war books included her fictional story, Uncle Tom’s Cabin,[“Cabin”], and her follow-up non-fictional book, A Key to Uncle Tom’s Cabin [“Key”] which presented the factual backup for how she portrayed the evils of slavery in Cabin.

Slaves were mere property and their entire bodies, with all their bones, limbs, and organs, were their owner’s property. Many slaves themselves did not consider that they ‘owned’ their own bodies and the parts of their bodies. Mrs. Stowe quotes from one slave’s personal account of his escape to Canada. This included his statement of the belief of many slaves regarding their bodies, a belief that one’s body was ‘not my body, not myself’:

At daylight we were in Canada. When I stepped ashore here, I said, Sure enough I AM FREE. Good Heavens! what a sensation, when it first visits the bosoms of a full-grown man; one born to bondage; one who had been taught from early infancy that this was his inevitable lot for life! Not till then did I dare to cherish for a moment the feeling that one of the limbs of my body was my own. The slaves often say, when cut in the hand or foot, “Plague on the old foot,” or “the old hand! It is master’s, let him take care of it; n­­____r don’t care if he never get well.” My hands, my feet were now my own”(Key, p. 16).

From the time before the Civil War, regular advertisements in many publications and periodicals made clear that slaves were, to many, simply things to be bought and sold, not unique human beings with freedoms and rights, entitled to be treated as persons before the law and valued as God’s men and women, boys and girls, babies and infants. Slaves were not included in or protected by a societal morality according to which each human being has innate, unalienable value, endowed by their Creator, and each member of such a society valuing all others. Excerpts of some of these advertisements from Mrs. Stowe’s Key follow.

LARGE SALE OF NEGROES, HORSES, MULES, CATTLE, &c. The subscriber . . . under decree of the . . court . . ., will proceed to sell, by public auction, at the late residence of William Galt, deceased, on TUESDAY, the 30th day of November, and WEDNESDAY, the 1st day of December next, beginning at eleven o’clock, the negroes, stock, &c., of all kinds, belonging to the estate, consisting of 175 negroes, . . .—10 horses, 33 mules, 100 head of cattle, 100 sheep, 200 hogs, 1500 barrels corn, oats, fodder, &c., the plantation and shop tools of all kinds. The Negroes will be sold for cash; the other property on a credit of nine months, the purchaser giving bond, with approved security. JAMES GALT, Administrator of William Galt, deceased (Key. p. 120).

Human Things Bought & Sold in Aunt Thommie’s Cabin

Aunt Thommie’s Cabin, [“Thommie,” a book published by this author] depicts the present-day commercialization of the sale of the bodies of unborn babies and the marketing of their body parts and organs. One situation presented in the book is the attempted sale by abortion business executives of the heroine’s unborn twins who are Down Syndrome babies:

Is she scheduled yet? We’ve got to do some checking, some verification, time value of money, time value of third trimester organ and brain development. Doesn’t it make sense the longer we wait, the higher the price? Remember our tissue-versus-organ graphs, tissue/organ value differentials and all that. For organs, they must be alive. Has she signed in, signed all the papers, the contracts? (Thommie, p. 18). This is not a prime several-thousand dollar brain, or some highest grade $4500 kidneys. Not any $6000 eyes. Not even a $20,000 whole thri-tri body. We are going to approach all the biggies, all the genetic and biochemical research companies . . . (Thommie, p. 22).

Thommie presents a fictional story, but the sale, today, of the entire bodies of unborn babies is not fiction. Very late term abortions are done regularly, for the “health” of the women who own the pregnancy things. As presented in Thommie, “selling them alive” is fiction, but such sales would not violate the stated pro-death logic of the democrat party and the other abortionarians.

The longer we wait, the higher the price. Law says the moment before birth. Actually even during birth. Yes, I know the website says first trimester, up to three months, but we all know about a woman’s ‘health.’ For years this has been the loophole that lets us do the late termers. “Health’ includes mental health and all that. Worried about anything, that’s mental health. It’s because of this ‘mental health’ that we are so profitable. We’ve done thri-tri’s right here before, even late in the third. And there has been some talk about selling them alive.” Leona gasped. “No way!” “Yes way,” said Simone. “They are ours by contract already. And moments before delivery and moments after delivery really makes no difference – except in dollars. It’s like the real estate business, property, location, location, location. And you know we will keep them comfortable,” Simone said, laughing (Thommie, p. 25).

Babies For Sale: Bodies, Parts & Organs

Today abortion businesses in America sell the entire bodies of unborn children and their parts and organs for profit. This is not science fiction or the script for a horror movie.

This is a fact.

Before the democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016, a House special House panel investigated the transfer of tissue from aborted babies. The Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives began its work on Oct. 7, 2015, after the House passed a resolution for a full and complete investigation regarding the practices of abortion businesses and the practices of procurement organizations that sell bodies, tissue, parts, and organs of unborn children.

During its work, the Panel received evidence that a researcher paid a middleman procurement company $3,340 for a fetal brain, $595 for a “baby skull matched to upper and lower limbs,” and $890 for “upper and lower limbs with hands and feet.” The “middleman” businesses are entities that obtain the body parts, organs, and tissue from children killed at abortuarian business locations and sell them to companies, entities, organizations and research institutions. One middleman entity, for one single year, received $42,535 for 38 brains of unborn children, 12 hearts, three upper/lower limbs, five livers, and 12 pancreases.

Primarily as a result of court-compelled discovery in lawsuits by the state of California and by Planned Parenthood against courageous pro-life investigators Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden, and the Center For Medical Progress, Planned Parenthood has been forced to reveal documents and information that expose details of its ongoing commercial body, body parts and organs business, many of which had been previously denied by Planned Parenthood, its democrat supporters, and by the complicit pro-death media.

Actual videos, now available publicly, of Planned Parenthood executives and employees are unbelievable in their calm horror and matter-of-fact ‘just business’ evil. It is no wonder that, to date, Planned Parenthood, has attempted to have the videos and information kept from the public. This is like what happened in many places where Mrs. Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin and A Key To Uncle Tom’s Cabin were officially or unofficially banned before the Civil War.

Abortion Reich Today

Unbelievably, those involved in today’s abortion businesses are more brutal, more demonic, and more barbaric than those who ran and staffed the Nazi concentration camp businesses in Germany before and during World War II. One commentator has made the point that what is done today by Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses, their abortionists, their nurses, and their executives and employees is worse than the action of Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele, the fiendish ‘Angel of Death’ of the Jewish holocaust. (“Abortionists Not at All Like Mengele and Death Camp Doctors,” Randall Burgess, Food In God’s Place, April 9, 2013).

The unsurpassed evil of national and local pro-death abortion groups, Planned Parenthood, its abortionists and nurses, staff, executives, and employees, even as compared to the Nazis, and their crimes against humanity, is discussed in a previous article, by the present author, quoted below. While reading what follows, the reader should try to keep in mind the one million or so unborn children Planned Parenthood harvests every three years in America. Planned Parenthood long ago exceeded the estimated total death count of 12,000,000 attributed to the National Socialists, the Nazis.

When you learn that on an average day Auschwitz personnel removed about 18 pounds of gold from the teeth of gassed Jews, you will realize that cleansing the population of Margaret Sanger’s “human undergrowth” was one thing, and making money off the dead was another; that “follow the money” explains the alleged lofty humanitarian goals of Planned Parenthood in not crushing an unborn child’s heart and liver; and that the women of Planned Parenthood, today’s Bloody Beasts of Planned Parenthood, take death dealing, genocide and crimes against humanity to a whole new level of consummate evil. (reprinted from, “Bloody Richards, Hyena Grese, Hillary The Beast, Pelosi The Butcher, Monster Gatter, Nucatola Mengele, and Koch The Bitch,” Guy McClung).

The business profits of Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses in America exceed by degrees of magnitude the gross product revenues of the entire Nazi death camp industry. Once a society accepts that whatever “it” is that is within a mother is a mere thing, merely her property and hers alone, then there can be no rejection of her right to sell her property and no condemnation of the entities engaged in such business.

Like this:

Share on facebookFACEBOOKShare on googleGOOGLE+Share on twitterTWITTERShare on linkedinLINKEDINShare on pinterestPINTERESTGUY MCCLUNGGuy McClung lives with his wife of 46+ years south of Houston, Texas helping inventors develop and patent their inventions. Following two stints in the seminary with the missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, total 5 years (for which he is truly and forever thankful), he came to the realization that God was not calling him to that type of vowed obedience; so he left the seminary. After two years fine matrimonial training on active duty with the US Army-Infantry, he got married. Seven children and about a dozenn grandchildren later, he decided to try to write some words that would convey his thanks to God almighty for blessing after blessing after blessing. His first published novel, AUNT THOMMIE’S CABIN, exposes the bases for slavery and abortion as both being the denial of the humanity of human beings.

