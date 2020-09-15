IN SOME WAYS AMERICA TODAY RESEMBLES GERMANY BEFORE THE RISE OF ADOLF HITLER AND NATIONAL SOCIALISM BUT NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS NOT THE DANGER FOR AMERICA IT IS GOING TO BE AMERICA’S VERSION OF SOVIET COMMUNISM

|Death of a Democracy
By Theodore Wilson
September 15, 2020
There was one day long ago, when a man could dream of a better world, a vision of a better life built on one’s own ability to pull himself up by his bootstraps, strive for a better life that relied on his own strong character. To do that, he had to overcome the existing power over the mind of man, the tyranny of rule by dictatorship. It took centuries to gain the tools that led to democracy. The Rights of Englishmen and the Magna Carta gradually led to the American Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the world watched the United States become the wealthiest and most educated nation of the world.
We were governed by a republican form of government under a two-party system, everyone was encouraged to participate, and our ability to compromise at our nation’s capital only made us stronger.Under the leadership of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, the Democratic Party laid the foundation for a stronger socialistic government that led our country toward a spiraling national debt that has eaten away our ability to maintain financial security. Their attempts at social programming destroyed the family unit in the Black Community and tended to be contrary to Christian beliefs, and their political policies created reverse discrimination toward races and genders. These were signs of a broken government.
Gradually, as the numbers of followers of the Democratic party declined, they sought to maintain power by creating a coalition of minorities, gays, anti-Christian sects, anti-government factions such as anarchists and socialists who carry the banner of Black Lives Matter, antifa and illegal immigrants.
Now our cities are on fire and a great civil war is brewing, to decide whether we will live under the form of democracy that our forefathers created and generations of soldiers sacrificed their lives to preserve, or whether we will revert to the tyranny of dictatorship. Police have been shot and beaten, cities are being burnt, governors appear inert and sit idly by as they watch it happen, and have not maintained law and order. The national media seems to be at the head of the prow showing no entreaty that differentiates between right and wrong, good or bad,; they crave to throw more fuel on the fire.
This political struggle was already on the table before President Donald Trump was elected, and the Democrats promised to impeach him as soon as he took office and they kept their promise. Now, having failed to convict him, they are threatening American citizens with consequences if Trump is re-elected. If they can burn cities and get away with it, how safe will you be as a conservative when they take over the White House and control of the military? No safer than the German citizens were when Adolf Hitler took control of Germany.
Bottom line, if you don’t have the courage to stand up now, it will be too late once they take over The White House, United States Capital, and Supreme Court. Blood will flow no matter who wins the presidency in November, but, if the socialists win, a new national anthem will be played at football games, with different words, and your votes in the future won’t be worth the paper you write on, because you didn’t have the same audacity as your enemies.
